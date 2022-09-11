 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Family's backyard now off limits after mysterious stray voltage keeps zapping them   (abc7ny.com) divider line
    More: Plug, Family, Alternating current, New Jersey, Mains electricity, Pool, Mother-in-law, mother-in-law, mysterious stray voltage  
20 Comments     (+0 »)
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This means something...
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to charge your car
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghost voltage.

What am I reading.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could there be some sort of induction of current from an overhead line, or a buried line to the house
with the pool pump motor coils? What if the overhead line is like a super high voltage thing? Like the
kind strong enough to excite a florescent tube to glow..

Any electrical engineer talkers explain if that's possible?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Always call 811 before installing a pool.  It's important to check for buried lines and buried people.
 
bittermang
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Could there be some sort of induction of current from an overhead line, or a buried line to the house
with the pool pump motor coils? What if the overhead line is like a super high voltage thing? Like the
kind strong enough to excite a florescent tube to glow..

Any electrical engineer talkers explain if that's possible?


They did already: ghosts.

God, it's like nobody can farking read around here.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Zap tag is the best game of tag
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Could there be some sort of induction of current from an overhead line, or a buried line to the house
with the pool pump motor coils? What if the overhead line is like a super high voltage thing? Like the
kind strong enough to excite a florescent tube to glow..

Any electrical engineer talkers explain if that's possible?


Not an EE, but grew up with one, and have done enough industrial electrical work to be 1 step above clueless.

Yes, it's possible.

However, noticing they were "missing a green wire" and bloody ground rods makes me wonder what other horribly crappy wiring faults they have. Power's getting out to the pool somehow, what are the odds that anyone who forgot to ground electrical stuff that works with water that has people in it maybe forgot to use the right grade of cable from the house to the pool shed.

Could be an outside issue, but my first guess would be bad buried cable.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Could there be some sort of induction of current from an overhead line, or a buried line to the house
with the pool pump motor coils? What if the overhead line is like a super high voltage thing? Like the
kind strong enough to excite a florescent tube to glow..

Any electrical engineer talkers explain if that's possible?


I've got about a volt or a volt and a half between the concrete slab of my basement and the  grounding rod pounded into the Earth next to my house

I thought that was odd and I did a little investigation
Turns out this is very common.  ground is ground but not all ground is the same potential.  Typically all you're going to see is a Volt or two over a few tens of feet that is to say from one side of your house to the other or in my case from the basement to the copper pipes which are bonded to the earthing rod

I only noticed it while standing barefooted of the concrete basement and washing my hands when I had some cuts on the skin.   but afterwards I was able to measure it very  easily with a meter by standing barefoot on the concrete grab a one probe with my hand and touching the other one to the copper pipe or the incoming ground wire
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Free hot tub!
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One time I hooked up two old hundred watt tube amps in stereo, each plugged into a different outlet in a room that was wired badly 70 years ago. The strings zapped me
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GrendelMk1: Mr. Shabooboo: Could there be some sort of induction of current from an overhead line, or a buried line to the house
with the pool pump motor coils? What if the overhead line is like a super high voltage thing? Like the
kind strong enough to excite a florescent tube to glow..

Any electrical engineer talkers explain if that's possible?

Not an EE, but grew up with one, and have done enough industrial electrical work to be 1 step above clueless.

Yes, it's possible.

However, noticing they were "missing a green wire" and bloody ground rods makes me wonder what other horribly crappy wiring faults they have. Power's getting out to the pool somehow, what are the odds that anyone who forgot to ground electrical stuff that works with water that has people in it maybe forgot to use the right grade of cable from the house to the pool shed.

Could be an outside issue, but my first guess would be bad buried cable.


Those things.

NSCSB:

House my folks bought in '97:

* a basement wall receptacle didn't work. As the wall was just paneling nailed to studs, my father and I tore it out to put in proper drywall. Turns the whole back wall was done in a simple series but prior owner had ran out of wiring like 2 inches from the last receptacle so just left it like that

* redid the basement 1/2 bath. Replaced the lighting over the mirror. Not a single pigtail had been capped

* previous owner has a street lamp bolted to a tree out back. Not on a pole strapped to the tree, just bolted on. Never worked. The guy had run proper outdoor wiring from the house for about 20', ran out, so spliced in indoor wiring; just wrapped the splice in electrical tape and buried it.

I'm still amazed the house never burned down just on principle.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

Could be worse though.....
 
knbwhite
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A two year old and a pool, good call.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damaged utility cable under the lawn. Dig it up and splice it. Frequent occurrence. It's not rocket science. (Former electrical engineer)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You should always call professional dowsers to check for ley lines and harmonic energies before doing any yard improvements
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
oneroomwithaview.comView Full Size


Sounds like someone found an old book on Tesla...
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

