Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You do realize her actual body is not really in that coffin.  It's kind of like when they let fans pose with a team's Super Bowl trophy for photos, it's just a replica.  This is just a weighted box with a flag draped over it.

/plus the fact that the real Queen E2 died 14 years ago after being imprisoned for decades with that metal mask locked over her head.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Are they stealing the magic rock, too? The British monarch is illegitimate unless they sit on the magic rock during the coronation, and when I visited Scotland 20 years ago, they said they weren't giving the magic rock back.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Are they stealing the magic rock, too? The British monarch is illegitimate unless they sit on the magic rock during the coronation, and when I visited Scotland 20 years ago, they said they weren't giving the magic rock back.


Meh, tell the Scots we already got one.
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I saw the queen on tour in Scotland one about 25 or so years ago. She was making an appearance at a shopping mall in a town called Glenrothes. She supposedly liked this mall for some reason. She wandered through the doorway, Phillip yammered on about how great the place was, and they left.
/csb
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They should've used a bicycle.

/ Rockin' straight to hell I am.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sex Pistols - God Save The Queen
Youtube 02D2T3wGCYg
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Will she do the Fandango?
 
