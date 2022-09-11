 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Whose cheese is this? Nacho cheese anymore, lady   (yahoo.com) divider line
21
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 pounds? Must be more than that.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is saved.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So why did the cops destroy the 50 pounds of cheese?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between this and the tweets, Texas Border Patrol is really earning their money.  Abbott's plan to bus out all the immigrants is really letting them get down to the important parts of their jobs!
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Officials deemed it was too much cheese for personal use and was a "commercial quantity" of cheese."

"Border Patrol officials said they discovered a woman trying to cross the Texas border with 100 pounds of undeclared cheese hidden in her car."

Clearly the officials are lactose intolerant.
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can anyone tell me why they would destroy it and not try to give it to a soup kitchen or something? 100 lbs of cheese could make for more than a few meals. Per Google 1 lb of cheddar is ~1800 calories.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicholasneko: Can anyone tell me why they would destroy it and not try to give it to a soup kitchen or something? 100 lbs of cheese could make for more than a few meals. Per Google 1 lb of cheddar is ~1800 calories.


Their core mission states that the cruelty is the point.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheese it, it's the fuzz!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, that explains the problem at the shop.

Monty Python- Cheese Shop
Youtube Hz1JWzyvv8A
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: Can anyone tell me why they would destroy it and not try to give it to a soup kitchen or something? 100 lbs of cheese could make for more than a few meals. Per Google 1 lb of cheddar is ~1800 calories.


Because they'd prefer this headline over "Tainted cheese found hidden in car kills 20 at homeless shelter".
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: Can anyone tell me why they would destroy it and not try to give it to a soup kitchen or something? 100 lbs of cheese could make for more than a few meals. Per Google 1 lb of cheddar is ~1800 calories.


Maybe it's a health issue, they can't be sure that all that cheese was made in a safe way. It might contain rat piss for all they know.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

talkertopc: nicholasneko: Can anyone tell me why they would destroy it and not try to give it to a soup kitchen or something? 100 lbs of cheese could make for more than a few meals. Per Google 1 lb of cheddar is ~1800 calories.

Maybe it's a health issue, they can't be sure that all that cheese was made in a safe way. It might contain rat piss for all they know.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fromunda the blanket cheese.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Què?

So?

In a tree country you can carry as much cheese as you want.

No, sorry, that's guns and ammos and military quality weapons of mass destrution.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

talkertopc: nicholasneko: Can anyone tell me why they would destroy it and not try to give it to a soup kitchen or something? 100 lbs of cheese could make for more than a few meals. Per Google 1 lb of cheddar is ~1800 calories.

Maybe it's a health issue, they can't be sure that all that cheese was made in a safe way. It might contain rat piss for all they know.


So, it was Velveeta then?
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

talkertopc: nicholasneko: Can anyone tell me why they would destroy it and not try to give it to a soup kitchen or something? 100 lbs of cheese could make for more than a few meals. Per Google 1 lb of cheddar is ~1800 calories.

Maybe it's a health issue, they can't be sure that all that cheese was made in a safe way. It might contain rat piss for all they know.


Our food already has allowable amounts of such things so I'm surprised that would stop it. That and with how cheese is made. With renate, molds, and such. Rat piss cheese would likely be gourmet. https://www.fda.gov/food/ingredients-additives-gras-packaging-guidance-documents-regulatory-information/food-defect-levels-handbook
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: talkertopc: nicholasneko: Can anyone tell me why they would destroy it and not try to give it to a soup kitchen or something? 100 lbs of cheese could make for more than a few meals. Per Google 1 lb of cheddar is ~1800 calories.

Maybe it's a health issue, they can't be sure that all that cheese was made in a safe way. It might contain rat piss for all they know.

[Fark user image image 259x194]


And there it is
 
knbwhite
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Between this and the tweets, Texas Border Patrol is really earning their money.  Abbott's plan to bus out all the immigrants is really letting them get down to the important parts of their jobs!


The amount bussed out is a drop in the bucket. It's a great stunt to highlight the situation and force the sanctuary city and "diversity is our strength" crowd to put their money where their mouth is.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MBooda: So why did the cops destroy the 50 pounds of cheese?


We're talking about a lot of cheddar here. I hope it was very gouda. Was the gal's name Brie by chance?
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey. Mr. Wimbley, it happened again.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA: "The 50 wheels of contraband cheese were "seized and destroyed pursuant to existing guidelines," the agency said."

Somewhere, Speedy Gonzales is weeping.
 
