 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Queen Elizabeth replaces Prince of Wales   (bbc.com) divider line
6
    More: Unlikely, F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, months training, coast of North America, Stealth aircraft, HMS Prince of Wales, Aircraft, warship  
•       •       •

556 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2022 at 12:50 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She stands upon Southampton dock
With her handkerchief
And her summer frock 
Clings to her wet body in the rain.
In quiet desperation knuckles
White upon the slippery reins
She bravely waves the boys Goodbye again.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


I'd rather have PoW's extra firepower
 
Amoment
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't see coal smoke.
Should we be alarmed?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

I'd rather have PoW's extra firepower


I may play BB's (Battleships) in WOWS (World of Warships) but... CVs (Carriers) are far more dangerous.

/ And don't get me started on the F-ing Destroyers and their F-ing Torpedos. I will shoot an entire 9 gun 415mm projectile salvo at a destroyer to make sure that I end them before they launch torpedos
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The HMS Dutchess Cornwall had been de-commissioned because the lack of need to move cavalry...
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.