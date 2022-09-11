 Skip to content
(KSAT San Antonio)   Man accidentally shoots himself in buttocks. No word on if he sustained head trauma   (ksat.com) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
First responders were overheard commenting, "What as ass."
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You say he was shot in the forest?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


I have not been able to pronounce that word in my head the same way since 1994.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I shot a bullet into the air
It fell to the ground, and I know exactly where because now my ass hurts, dammit.
 
King Something
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kevinatilusa: I shot a bullet into the air
It fell to the ground, and I know exactly where because now my ass hurts, dammit.


I shot a bullet into the air
It fell to the ground, and I know where
It hit me in the gluteus mass
And now I'm a pain in my own ass
 
