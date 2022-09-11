 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Exxon Valdez captain Joseph Hazelwood runs aground at 75   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
23
    Exxon Valdez oil spill, Joseph Hazelwood, Alaska's Prince William Sound, Exxon Valdez  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sad tag, subby? He wasn't a "good guy" in history; he seriously f*cked up a lot of Alaskan coastline.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Died on July 21 and only now we hear about it?
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beezeltown: Sad tag, subby? He wasn't a "good guy" in history; he seriously f*cked up a lot of Alaskan coastline.


Exxon did.

While Hazelwood may have been somewhat negligent, he didn't cause the crash. In fact, he was only ever convicted of negligent discharge of oil.

Like most significant companies when a disaster happens, it's the rank and file which get the blame, not the people near the top. Unsurprisingly, they 'cut corners' and it ended poorly.

We've been so timid for so long about holding executives accountable that they never see the harm in ensuring that even half the bare minimum is done. More often than not, corporations find it financially beneficial to pay fines or lawsuits than to do the right thing. The auto industry is a perfect example.

/Sorry, not aimed at you.
//END MINI-RANT
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were endless late night jokes about it.

Everybody had a take on it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
RIP

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Could have sworn I heard he killed himself years ago.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


downgraded to pinewood
 
DRTFA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trik: Could have sworn I heard he killed himself years ago.


That's the Mandela Effect.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Captain Joe
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 646x335]

downgraded to pinewood


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 646x335]

downgraded to pinewood


When I get cremated send me off in one of those.

It will smell better.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Died on July 21 and only now we hear about it?


Exxon is handling the press releases.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pretty sure where he is going is not "aground".
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Pretty sure where he is going is not "aground".


Oh he'll be "in the rocks" for sure.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh no. Anyway...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jim Carrey - In Living Color - The Exxon Family
Youtube FSvUvGIaUV4
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Sad tag, subby? He wasn't a "good guy" in history; he seriously f*cked up a lot of Alaskan coastline.


Ehhh...

He wasn't at the helm anywhere around the time of the accident.  It's unclear if he was drunk or not while off duty, but he definitely hadn't been at the helm for many hours.

Exxon is the biggest culprit.  The person who was at the helm had been on duty for too many hours because they didn't have enough crew (Exxon was keeping costs down), the ship radar wasn't working because Exxon was too cheap to fix it, and hazard monitoring beacons hadn't been installed in the area like oil companies had promised.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is sad.  I always liked his collaborations with Nancy Sinatra.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mtrac
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can't find the SNL "Exxon School of Supertanker Steering" skit.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: beezeltown: Sad tag, subby? He wasn't a "good guy" in history; he seriously f*cked up a lot of Alaskan coastline.

Exxon did.

While Hazelwood may have been somewhat negligent, he didn't cause the crash. In fact, he was only ever convicted of negligent discharge of oil.

Like most significant companies when a disaster happens, it's the rank and file which get the blame, not the people near the top. Unsurprisingly, they 'cut corners' and it ended poorly.

We've been so timid for so long about holding executives accountable that they never see the harm in ensuring that even half the bare minimum is done. More often than not, corporations find it financially beneficial to pay fines or lawsuits than to do the right thing. The auto industry is a perfect example.

/Sorry, not aimed at you.
//END MINI-RANT


Ummm, he was drunk.  He was blackout drunk and tested over the legal limit 10 hours later.  I think we can put about 99.44% of the blame on him.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: beezeltown: Sad tag, subby? He wasn't a "good guy" in history; he seriously f*cked up a lot of Alaskan coastline.

Exxon did.

While Hazelwood may have been somewhat negligent, he didn't cause the crash. In fact, he was only ever convicted of negligent discharge of oil.

Like most significant companies when a disaster happens, it's the rank and file which get the blame, not the people near the top. Unsurprisingly, they 'cut corners' and it ended poorly.

We've been so timid for so long about holding executives accountable that they never see the harm in ensuring that even half the bare minimum is done. More often than not, corporations find it financially beneficial to pay fines or lawsuits than to do the right thing. The auto industry is a perfect example.

/Sorry, not aimed at you.
//END MINI-RANT


And in fairness to Captain Hazelwood, he was sleeping off a drunk and his third mate ran the ship onto Bligh Reef. I wonder what his Fark username is?

I was part of a response team to this mishap. It wasn't pretty.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.