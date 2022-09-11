 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "What was that world like?"   (twitter.com) divider line
72
    More: Interesting, shot  
72 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dropping of your significant other at the airport was a lot more annoying.

Now it's just drop off at the curb. Before you had to walk them to the gate and wait.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The right used 9/11 to move the country hard right in every way imaginable. While the right hated Clinton, Clinton was still able to govern effectively.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Flights within New Zealand where the plane has less than 90 seats don't make you go through security.

It was jarring when we first moved here. You are like: "Wait... why are we at the gate? We missed something, didn't we."
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We went to the Moon, and Republicans hadn't become full-blown Nazis yet
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We had airport security, but it was minimal.  People could wander the airport at will.  No one gave a shiat. No one cared how much shampoo you had with you.  You didn't have to show ID to get on the plane, much less to buy a ticket.

You could have secrets.  Not everywhere was under surveillance.

We felt safe.  We didn't consider things like whether to tattle on the Muslim down the street, we minded our own beeswax.

Police were assholes, but they wren't the pants-shiatting cowards they are now.  They didn't have military grade weapons, either.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ still longing
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ababyatemydingo: Flights within New Zealand where the plane has less than 90 seats don't make you go through security.

It was jarring when we first moved here. You are like: "Wait... why are we at the gate? We missed something, didn't we."


Yeah, we were there in 2015 and took a flight from Rotorua to Christchurch and our ride got us to the airport with like 10 minutes to spare.  We rushed in, ran to the ticket counter, dropped off our checked luggage and asked where the gate was. She pointed "Right there".  Like 5 yards away in the open, no security, not even a metal detector.  Suffice to say we made our flight.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You could arrive at the airport 15 minutes before your flight and sprint to your gate.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As bored teenagers, my friends and I would drive to O'Hare and take the moving sidewalks through the tunnel with pretty lights that lead to the international terminal, then turn around and go back.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well there was no Department of Homeland Security back then.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You could get on a plane in NYC and fly to L.A.

With no id
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You could get drunk in an airport and not fly anywhere
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You could smoke on airplanes. Maybe I took the time machine too far back there.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We hadn't spent 20 years in Afghanistan back then, not to mention Iraq.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Dropping of your significant other at the airport was a lot more annoying.

Now it's just drop off at the curb. Before you had to walk them to the gate and wait.


True.

However....

I kind of miss being able to greet a loved one as soon as they arrived at the gate.

On the bright side.....

When you are waiting at a gate at LAX, you never have to deal with the people working for various "charities".

Holy shiat that was annoying...you could be nose-deep in a book, and they would still bother you.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You could get on a flight in Boston heading to New York without a ticket and pay for it in air with a credit card.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dennis Miller was considered funny.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People used to think Dane Cook was funny.
 
p51d007
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
9/12 made America "better" for a while, because we all came together as a nation.
Sad, we are so torn apart today.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
People looked each other in the eye, and didn't spend all day staring at cell phones.

School shootings weren't a regular occurrence.

Robin Williams was at the top of his game, and alive.

Television shows were written by people called writers, and were actually funny.

The Barenaked Ladies....
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It was filled with the sort of people who would see a terrorist attack by a group of Saudis operating out of Afghanistan & decide to use it as a pretext to invade Iraq.

so
 
dartben [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rudy Giuliani wasn't senile yet.
Travel was less of a pain.
Pay phones and calling cards were still a thing.
Nebraska was still good at football.
You could go into pretty much any major building, arena, theater, etc. without a badge, metal detector, or other locked down security, and even airport security was just a metal detector that anyone could through whether they had a ticket or not.
 
killershark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

snowblur: [Fark user image image 456x750]

/ still longing


Oh geez, when Tom Cruise dated Penelope Cruz. #neverforget
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There weren't farking flags farking everywhere.  In our area there was one woman who was born before WWII who had a small flagpole in her yard she put the flag on every day, and there were a few of those in the outlying towns.  Then of course gov't buildings and schools and sports fields.  Other than that, people just put the flag up on July 4, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, and of course Flag Day.  That was it.  As a kid it was like a neat special thing -- you got it out of wherever you had it boxed up and stored and you got to put it up on the pole on the side of the house.  That was it.  Then 9/11 happened and it was all flags all the time all of the places.  It's ridiculous.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Movies didn't suck.
 
Iczer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What was it like? I'll tell you what it was like...


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dartben [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: khitsicker: Dropping of your significant other at the airport was a lot more annoying.

Now it's just drop off at the curb. Before you had to walk them to the gate and wait.

True.

However....

I kind of miss being able to greet a loved one as soon as they arrived at the gate.

On the bright side.....

When you are waiting at a gate at LAX, you never have to deal with the people working for various "charities".

Holy shiat that was annoying...you could be nose-deep in a book, and they would still bother you.


Fight Scene From Airplane!
Youtube f4CizzE-zZo
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

killershark: snowblur: [Fark user image image 456x750]

/ still longing

Oh geez, when Tom Cruise dated Penelope Cruz. #neverforget


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: You could get drunk in an airport and not fly anywhere


You could but I'm really at a loss as for why anyone would do that.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The only veterans were from the Vietnam War.

Also, women sang country music on country radio.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
9/11 caused us to reflect on ourselves as a nation and why we were in the Middle East. We didn't find a reason, so the reason for the Iraq War were officially "why ever".
 
schubie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The confederate flags came down and the American flags went up. Now the American flags may as well be confederate flags.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It was a time when we couldn't imagine a group of people awaking every day with hatred burning in their hearts so fiercely they devoted their day to figuring out how to hurt people.

Now we have an entire political party using that MO.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Moviesmusic didn't suck.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It was a helluva lot easier to take marijuana on a plane.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You could pretend things were going to be better in the future without everyone calling you out for living in a fantasy land.

I mean, they were right, but you could use your imagination for a while.
 
drogg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was able to travel internationally 3 times before I had to get a passport. Just needed my birth certificate for those trips.

/Canada
//Bahamas
///Canada again
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Begoggle: WhippingBoi: Moviesmusic didn't suck.


MTV used to show these things called "music videos."
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
People were really concerned about a presidential intern's blue dress, for some reason.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nutjobs existed before 9/11, but 9/11 was the first time they all managed to gather together as a bloc on the internet and harass the fark out of people on every message board they could gain access to. It's been downhill ever since. Granted, that would have happened anyway, but 9/11 seemed to be a catalyzing event for the crazies to find each other.

Also, newspaper vending machines. They removed most of them in DC after 9/11 because of worries about bombs, but I'm not sure if they did that anywhere else. It's probably a moot point now since no one reads paper newspapers anymore, but I still miss them. There's nothing like popping a quarter into a machine and getting enough material to keep you entertained for hours on the can while at work.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: khitsicker: Dropping of your significant other at the airport was a lot more annoying.

Now it's just drop off at the curb. Before you had to walk them to the gate and wait.

True.

However....

I kind of miss being able to greet a loved one as soon as they arrived at the gate.

On the bright side.....

When you are waiting at a gate at LAX, you never have to deal with the people working for various "charities".

Holy shiat that was annoying...you could be nose-deep in a book, and they would still bother you.


Airplane! (1980): 54:35 - 55:10
Youtube E3GGKF6CsjY
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Dennis Miller was considered funny.


Rudolph Giuliani was respected.
Weed wasn't legal anywhere in the US (true but no correlation)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dartben: The_Sponge: khitsicker: Dropping of your significant other at the airport was a lot more annoying.

Now it's just drop off at the curb. Before you had to walk them to the gate and wait.

True.

However....

I kind of miss being able to greet a loved one as soon as they arrived at the gate.

On the bright side.....

When you are waiting at a gate at LAX, you never have to deal with the people working for various "charities".

Holy shiat that was annoying...you could be nose-deep in a book, and they would still bother you.

[YouTube video: Fight Scene From Airplane!]


LOL!  Exactly.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dartben: The_Sponge: khitsicker: Dropping of your significant other at the airport was a lot more annoying.

Now it's just drop off at the curb. Before you had to walk them to the gate and wait.

True.

However....

I kind of miss being able to greet a loved one as soon as they arrived at the gate.

On the bright side.....

When you are waiting at a gate at LAX, you never have to deal with the people working for various "charities".

Holy shiat that was annoying...you could be nose-deep in a book, and they would still bother you.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/f4CizzE-zZo]


*shakes tiny fist*
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I used to be able to smoke on the airplane.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What was it like? The internet was actually something which people felt would change the world for the better. Government buildings weren't locked down like Fort Knox (I dated someone who worked in the Federal Passport Building, and I walked in and out of that place like it was a McDonalds, there was minimal security). There was no security state like there is now in the US. I feel Americans overall viewed very bad things happening only on other nations. There were Democrats and Republicans, but it really wasn't the death sport it became now, despite Fox News.

There were no smartphones to hypnotize you 24/7/365. And Trump was a harmless moneyed buffoon.

And it was nice to have privacy. To not be easily trackable in any way. Now, people not only have smartphones to track their location, but they will happily go onto FaceBook of Instagram, and tell you everything.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: kbronsito: Dennis Miller was considered funny.

Rudolph Giuliani was respected.


The only time he was respected was right after 9/11, not before.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Minorities were being randomly stopped and frisked, but high led to hidden weapon caches in neighborhoods.

There were smoking and non-smoking sections in restaurants and several other businesses and public places.

Calories were not listed next to menu items.

You had a flip phone with minutes for calling people and an iPod for listening to music, or maybe it was a Discman.

Energy drinks were not a thing.

SuperSizing your fast food meal to an XXL fries and soda didn't seem so bad.

The hair in the early to mid 90s was BIG.

There were 'console wars', between Nintendo and Sega and the new kid on the block was Sonys Playsttion and soon after Microsoft's Xbox.

The world l, especially the US, woke up for a few years and started paying attention to the parts of the world we usually didn't think about, but that stopped after a couple years and a Mission Accomplished banner.
 
