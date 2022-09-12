 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 906: "Vertical Orientation" Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
27
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

109 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Sep 2022 at 12:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Great Blue Heron
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bee on wildflower
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Red-shouldered Hawk
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/Airlie Gardens
//WIlmington, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Turkey by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/wild turkey
//Asheville, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0302 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/column at the Biltmore
//Asheville, NC
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"D or b?"

Two green chiles from my garden.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"ALF"

Taken during a car show near me last year.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Eagle Statue"

From a cemetery near me.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Reflections
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



USS Bowfin forward torpedo tubes
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


16 mm microfilm & caffenol
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Untitled Dark Trio" by Kate Hunt
Sculpture in the Wild, Lincoln, MT

Fresh Kodak Gold 400
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Winter Blues


Jokulsarlon, Iceland
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Death Valley Dunes


Death Valley National Park
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ascent


One flashlight, one string, a colored gel sheet, and all the time in the world
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cairo
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Aswan
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not my cat, Luxor edition
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well shiate. I just noticed that one wasn't vertical.  Here's the IR photo I meant to use, from the same day.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Same 590nm filter, with a red/blue channel swap to make the sky blue again.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ici repose le corpse..."
Fark user imageView Full Size

French Headstone by Elsinore, on Flickr

Very sad--she died at 18...
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Best I could find short notice -
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This was the one I was looking for.
 
nissananimal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 4 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.