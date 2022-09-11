 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Business Insider)   It's good to be the king, estate tax edition   (businessinsider.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, Duchy of Lancaster, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Duchy of Lancaster estate, Monarch, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, Prince, Duchy of Cornwall, Queen Mother  
•       •       •

582 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2022 at 8:35 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The clause means that, to help protect its assets, members of the royal family do not have to pay the 40% levy on property valued at more than £325,000 ($377,000) that non-royal UK residents do.

Holy crap.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How would he pay? He's never had a job.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seems fair
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's forced to accept the property and can't sell it. Why should he be forced to pay taxes for it?
 
guinsu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Parasites.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How many laws in England allow the royal family to be exempt from them?

or maybe a better question is, what laws in England are the Royals NOT exempt from?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's the monarch. The monarch doesn't pay taxes. The monarch collects costs taxes.

/fifm
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The property portfolio is worth 33 billion. 750 mil is chump change.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That'll trickle down.
Jerbs for the guards of the royal gems. Jerbs for the money counters.  The man is a Wal-Mart without the smiles.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's funny....because I thought that the Estate of HRM QEII was more like $30 billion. I think I saw such represented earlier in the week.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: That'll trickle down.
Jerbs for the guards of the royal gems. Jerbs for the money counters.  The man is a Wal-Mart without the smiles.


What about Count Da Money?
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

guinsu: Parasites.


You sound like you'd love the idea of the royals being forced to liquidate Buckingham to some US billionaire to be able to settle a property tax bill, but there may be downsides to that idea that the typical brain-dead Fark cry-bully brigade may not have thought of.

On the other hand, seeing Elon polishing up his latest Tesla with some poor beefeater's cap and running out of bedrooms to put all his crotch-fruit, sounds like it might annoy the hell out of Fark's Eeyores... so why ever not?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
onestr8
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rename it "death tax" and cut it for all the rich!
 
gottagopee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: It's funny....because I thought that the Estate of HRM QEII was more like $30 billion. I think I saw such represented earlier in the week.


Not sure we'll ever really know for sure since Lizzy successfully lobbied to keep her finances - and the crown's - obscured
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does the President pay taxes on all the property that the US government owns?  It's not like Charles is profiting from those lands and property.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: He's forced to accept the property and can't sell it. Why should he be forced to pay taxes for it?


Poor, poor monarchs. So oppressed.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I like the part of the article where the queen was voluntarily paying income taxes she legally did not have to pay.

/class act
 
onestr8
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: guinsu: Parasites.

You sound like you'd love the idea of the royals being forced to liquidate Buckingham to some US billionaire to be able to settle a property tax bill, but there may be downsides to that idea that the typical brain-dead Fark cry-bully brigade may not have thought of.

On the other hand, seeing Elon polishing up his latest Tesla with some poor beefeater's cap and running out of bedrooms to put all his crotch-fruit, sounds like it might annoy the hell out of Fark's Eeyores... so why ever not?


Liquidate the swans first.

By auction, not blender.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I like the part of the article where the queen was voluntarily paying income taxes she legally did not have to pay.

/class act


She paid taxes, sure, but what she *should've* paid is, well...
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: He's forced to accept the property and can't sell it. Why should he be forced to pay taxes for it?


He could just pay as a gesture of goodwill.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
$750 million? He's poor!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If he paid taxes wouldn't it be like that "rent" in London of the nails and horseshoes where it's just ceremonial? Isn't he legally still the owner of, well, everything in the UK?
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Karma Chameleon: Shotgun Justice: He's forced to accept the property and can't sell it. Why should he be forced to pay taxes for it?

He could just pay as a gesture of goodwill.


And to offset the cost of Lizzie's funeral. Pretty bad timing for the rest of Britain what with going into winter with fuel prices for heating so high.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.