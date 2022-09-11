 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The most important issue of the royal succession: which way should King Charles face on new coins?
66 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2022 at 7:30 PM



dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Up.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Better Call Saul - The Coin Scam [1x10]
Youtube dNcyuVr20hM
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Straight-on.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Topwise!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ass backwards.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All of them. Go cubist.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Down
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Certainly not face front cuz his bloody jug-ears will poke out the sides!
*seized the low-hanging fruit*
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just the back of his head.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
To the right.

Right power!
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is he at war?
 
King Charles III
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I choose to face both ways. And I demand my arse be featured on the other side.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
New coins and notes featuring the King will need to be designed

I sorta thought that would have already been done. They had ample time to do it ahead of everything going on right now.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Never mind that.  I want to know if King Charles is gonna have spaniels.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The past?
 
atomic-age
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Never mind that.  I want to know if King Charles is gonna have spaniels.


He's expecting?!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 minute ago  

revrendjim: Just the back of his head.


They tried that once with Kennedy on a coin

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He's 73. Can't they setup a committee to see if this is a good idea? They should know in about five years.
 
