Elon Musk, chess, and vibrating anal beads. Also a mention of something called "strip-chess", which I'm guessing is sorta like strip-poker, except that "taking the queen" and a "fork on the knight" mean something different.
34
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I played Strip Jenga at a party once. If you knocked it over you had to take off a piece of clothes.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ghastly: I played Strip Jenga at a party once. If you knocked it over you had to take off a piece of clothes.


When my friends play Strip Jenga you are allowed to not remove a piece of clothing if you rebuild the tower for the next round.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Interesting... I'm assuming they're using morse to transmit the moves information?

/I mean, if he was using a remote-controlled vibrating butt-plug to cheat
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn chesa drama. And Magnus has been radio silence since his he pulled this shiat.

It's farking weird
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This gives a whole new meaning to "fianchetting the bishop."
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Elon Musk, chess, vibrating anal beads..."

Of all the links I'm ever not clicking, this might be the link I'm not clicking the most.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine.
 
gremlin79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine.


Ferris Bueller era, Jennifer Grey, excellent choice
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strip chess is a form of chess where there is only one row and one column. Games are always considered a draw.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Interesting... I'm assuming they're using morse to transmit the moves information?

/I mean, if he was using a remote-controlled vibrating butt-plug to cheat


So, Niemann played the Sicilian Defense, Bad Dragon variation?


/Do not google that at work
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhat unusually for someone outside of the strip-chess community, he offered to play nude in order to prove his innocence

One of those glove searches at the beginning would be enough. This guy just wants to play in the nude.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strip Flip-the-Coin gets the post-game action underway with far less delay.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Damn chesa drama. And Magnus has been radio silence since his he pulled this shiat.

It's farking weird


Magnus is giving up on chess. He refuses to defend his world championship. He can do a lot of other things. He is young and rich and why shouldn't he move on? The whole controversy is a lot of nonsense.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aetre: "Elon Musk, chess, vibrating anal beads..."

Of all the links I'm ever not clicking, this might be the link I'm not clicking the most.


"Mama june, chess, vibrating anal beads".
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"taking the queen"

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Aetre: "Elon Musk, chess, vibrating anal beads..."

Of all the links I'm ever not clicking, this might be the link I'm not clicking the most.

"Mama june, chess, vibrating anal beads".


"You had my curiosity. But now, you have my attention." [/.gif]
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Internet troll says stupid bullshiat, other trolls pile on. Film at 11.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: I played Strip Jenga at a party once. If you knocked it over you had to take off a piece of clothes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Gubbo: Damn chesa drama. And Magnus has been radio silence since his he pulled this shiat.

It's farking weird

Magnus is giving up on chess. He refuses to defend his world championship. He can do a lot of other things. He is young and rich and why shouldn't he move on? The whole controversy is a lot of nonsense.


Yeah...no. He's not Ronnie O'Sullivan who is naturally gifted at snooker but doesn't enjoy it.

Magnus lives chess. And you can't hit 2900 if you're spending 6 months preparing for one match (he can't hit 2900 without other players at around 2850 but that's another issue)

But something weird has happened. And he owes it to everyone to farking say what it was
 
DingDong_Pants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... his victory was... tainted.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrHormel: Ghastly: I played Strip Jenga at a party once. If you knocked it over you had to take off a piece of clothes.

[Fark user image 425x566]


Well this explains the tension behind this old photo:

aetre.xepher.netView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Gubbo: Damn chesa drama. And Magnus has been radio silence since his he pulled this shiat.

It's farking weird

Magnus is giving up on chess. He refuses to defend his world championship. He can do a lot of other things. He is young and rich and why shouldn't he move on? The whole controversy is a lot of nonsense.


He is welcome to move on. Except he started the drama (for what reasons remain unclear) by withdrawing and has not clarified any further.

Personally I think Carlsen's game has begun to deteriorate ever so slightly. Magnus is starting to age out of chess (starting, he's still destroying most players) and the game in just a few years has become more and more competitive because of the ability of players to use and memorize computer-aided openings. I think there's a bit of ego hurt associated with some of his more recent decisions.

That said, Hans has a noted history of cheating and his post-game comments have been criticized for being nonsensical to GMs. Hence the drama. No one really knows what is really going on and there are compelling arguments being made on both sides, hence the controversy.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: WastrelWay: Gubbo: Damn chesa drama. And Magnus has been radio silence since his he pulled this shiat.

It's farking weird

Magnus is giving up on chess. He refuses to defend his world championship. He can do a lot of other things. He is young and rich and why shouldn't he move on? The whole controversy is a lot of nonsense.

He is welcome to move on. Except he started the drama (for what reasons remain unclear) by withdrawing and has not clarified any further.

Personally I think Carlsen's game has begun to deteriorate ever so slightly. Magnus is starting to age out of chess (starting, he's still destroying most players) and the game in just a few years has become more and more competitive because of the ability of players to use and memorize computer-aided openings. I think there's a bit of ego hurt associated with some of his more recent decisions.

That said, Hans has a noted history of cheating and his post-game comments have been criticized for being nonsensical to GMs. Hence the drama. No one really knows what is really going on and there are compelling arguments being made on both sides, hence the controversy.


St Louis chess club did not help things by immediately putting the games on a 15 minute delay. And...if there was cheating didn't fix the problems.

Top GMs have agreed that in most games there's a couple of spots in any game, where if you gave them the right move, they would win pretty much always. The delay should have been 30.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once invited someone over to play Strip Mario Kart and she came over. Guess what, she didn't come over to play Mario Kart

/ I let her win, tho
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"If they want me to strip fully naked, I will do it," Niemann said. "I don't care. Because I know I am clean... You want me to play in a closed box with zero electronic transmission, I don't care I'm here to win and that is my goal regardless."


I didn't even consider the possibility that someone would be cheating until I read that. He protests too much, and he sounds like every single athlete that has turned out to be taking steroids, ever.

Saying "I know that I am clean" is not something a non-cheater says. There's nothing to "know" there are just facts. He's cheating.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you are cheating with morse code anal beads, you.should be required to play nonstop until your ELO score is 6969. Then you can be banned forever.
 
tumblepuppet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wasn't Hans Niemann a backup catcher for the 2017 Houston Asstros?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MrHormel: Ghastly: I played Strip Jenga at a party once. If you knocked it over you had to take off a piece of clothes.

[Fark user image 425x566]


I heard that Matt Gaetz has a strip Chutes and Ladders game.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This has an Oceans 13 vibe to it
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Aetre: "Elon Musk, chess, vibrating anal beads..."

Of all the links I'm ever not clicking, this might be the link I'm not clicking the most.


Musky anal beads; I will never forgive my brain for creating that variation.

/but I will search for the category
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Strip chess?

w.wallhaven.ccView Full Size
 
IDisposable
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Interesting... I'm assuming they're using morse to transmit the moves information?

/I mean, if he was using a remote-controlled vibrating butt-plug to cheat


No.  If you are already really, really good at chess, you wouldn't need every move to cheat - you only need a few moves. And maybe even then, you only need a yes or no question answered - like should I move this piece?

Until Magnus withdrew, the games were being aired on YouTube in near real time. So a cheating player could have easily signaled a partner in some way that nobody not in on it would ever pick up on (position of hands, whatever).

So a cheater could point to the piece they were considering and the partner vibrates the anal beads in reply.

Anal beads may be ridiculous, but any sort of transmitter capable of answering a yes or no question is all you really need.

Hans won two games and drew one game prior to the increased security measures. He drew four and lost two thereafter.

Obviously you can argue that the change in his performance was due to stress and not due to being unable to cheat. But it is at least suspicious.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The wealthiest human being in the world--and the human personification of a bottomless dickbutt wallet. Elon Musk, ladies and gentlemen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wireless, vibrating beads in the anus to convey information. One buzz, this, two buzzes that.

Where exactly does one buy a set of these beads, or...do you have to make a home-made device - string of pearls, 3 AAA batteries, twist-ties, gorilla glue?  I can't imagine there's a kiosk off the Las Vegas Strip that sells a home anal signaling package, but if you know Morse code and enjoy a tingly ass this seems the perfect solution. Of course I've yet to actually see it play out, in a movie or otherwise.
 
