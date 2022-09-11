 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Meet the fixers of the rich and famous   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Part of the Lifestyle of the Rich and the Famous.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, I don't want to. I'm willing to bet they're all amoral cretins.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rich and famous only need fixers when they're broke.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michelle St. Clair, a 37-year-old from San Diego, California, started her own lifestyle management company in 2014, after spotting a book about concierge services in a local bookstore. She now has 12 employees and about 50 clients, including the founder of a well-known computer company, a former Zoom executive, and a very famous-"if not the most famous"-player for the Yankees.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article highlights the shiat that is going to end the US.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gofer
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: [Fark user image 425x326]


Shakes tiny fist
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tentacle: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gofer


A fixer just seems like a gofer with an unlimited credit line. A middle man for the rich and lazy.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
here the corrected for truth part:

Dove and the select, international group of professionals like him use their tightly honed set of connections-and a few golden handshakes-to make the impossible possible wastefully selfish conspicuous consumption happen.


we are destroying us, this is our cultural ideals at work, these are our collective cultural fantasies we make happen for us, and encourage us to try and all get for ourselves and behave this exact same way.

What else is the imagination game of "if i was rich/won the lotto" other than the planing and admitting to your own selfish wasteful conspicuous consumption.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll take people who don't pay their share of taxes for $1000 please.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I want to know which of them can supply fit young adults for my hunting pleasure.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: I want to know which of them can supply fit young adults for my hunting pleasure.


How much can you pay?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Streaks on the china, never mattered before, who cares.
 
cepson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"McGovern called around her extensive network and eventually found someone with a table assignment who would give up his seat for the night-in exchange for a $75,000 donation to a charity of his choice. For that price, McGovern told the client, she could fly him to Italy and have a meal prepared by a gourmet chef. The customer was polite, but declined. "'I need to be seen having dinner at Rao's,'" he told her."

I am more wealthy than most of the people on this planet, which means I own my house and my car free and clear and can easily put food on my table every single day, plus I have good health insurance. I cannot fathom being wealthy enough to pay $75,000 just to be "seen" having dinner at some shiatty restaurant. Knowing that's what it takes to eat at Rao's makes me think less of whoever eats there. But of course, I'm not their target audience. I'm not even visible to them.

Tax the shiat out of them.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yup, that's obscene. No redeeming qualities. or, as they say, "The Aristocrats."
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
tvline.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So it isn't just Stormy Daniels.
 
trialpha
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cepson: I am more wealthy than most of the people on this planet, which means I own my house and my car free and clear and can easily put food on my table every single day, plus I have good health insurance. I cannot fathom being wealthy enough to pay $75,000 just to be "seen" having dinner at some shiatty restaurant. Knowing that's what it takes to eat at Rao's makes me think less of whoever eats there. But of course, I'm not their target audience. I'm not even visible to them.


The easiest way to fathom how someone can pay that amount is to basically change it to a percentage of their total net worth. And then calculate what that percentage is against your own net worth.

Say this person has a net worth of 1 billion. For simplicity of math, let's say your net worth is 1 million. $75k to this person is the equivalent of $75 to you. Would you pay $75 to eat at some restaurant? There's a good chance you would.

Some people just have absolutely stupid amount of money.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gross.
 
Valter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"When a billionaire wants a sold-out Mercedes or a hot sax player, this is who they call."

I read that as a hot ass player.

Seriously though, where can I find a hot ass-player?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fixers? No. Lackey? Yes.
 
