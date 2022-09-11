 Skip to content
(NBC Miami)   Tupac Shakur arrested in Florida   (nbcmiami.com) divider line
21
581 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2022 at 6:50 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
images5.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ok, so that happened
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to an arrest report, a man said he was sitting on the bench when Shakur came up and started hitting him with a baseball bat.
The man was able to take the bat away and Shakur ran into the hospital, the report said. The man suffered several lacerations in the attack.

What? Bats are slashing weapons now?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: According to an arrest report, a man said he was sitting on the bench when Shakur came up and started hitting him with a baseball bat.
The man was able to take the bat away and Shakur ran into the hospital, the report said. The man suffered several lacerations in the attack.

What? Bats are slashing weapons now?


Impacts can tear the skin, especially older fragile skin
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nothing But Trouble - 1991 Scene
Youtube LSt6a0_pkzs

Doesn't sound as fun as the time he was arrested in New Jersey.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Does that make the cop a battery charger?

/Got nothin'
 
uberalice
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
D'Alcapone Alpacino is unimpressed,
 
Dodo David
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I tried being a rapper once.
My stage name was Toothpick Shakur.
Motown never did return my calls.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn! And I thought Lil Kim had too much work done...
 
nytmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tupac was named after an 18th century Peruvian leader, plus his mother's last name. He started becoming career famous around 1991. So since this lady was born in 1987 or 1988, and it would be too much coincidence to be born with the same name, I'd guess she renamed herself after him.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Amazingly, she's on vacation from Shakur Heights
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Tupac, rest in peace."
"Okay, I will!"

Dave Chappelle - Tupac is Still Alive
Youtube Qy9r6xvGK1M
 
thomasvista
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My money is she was born named something else, and had it legally changed as an adult.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She's in the Sunshine State, where the bomb-ass meth be...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So he IS still alive.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Very funny, Subs.

As we all know, Tupac and Biggie got gay married and moved to Connecticut where they opened a chain of bed and breakfasts.

/ they had to fake their deaths because the world wasn't ready
 
maudibjr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: [Fark user image 850x477]


I'll Tupac your Ass!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She'll beat the rap.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In the late 90's my wife and I went to Southern California for vacation. One night, we are having dinner at a farmer's market near CBS Television City. Some guy comes through handing out tickets to Politically Incorrect. Sure, what the heck.

We go over there, get seated and one of the show staff comes out and announces who the guests were. A few minutes later, Bili Maher comes out and takes questions before the taping starts. Some girl asks if Tupac will be performing one of his songs. Bill Maher reacted "what?" and blew off her question with some smartass answer.

The guest was Deepak Chopra, not Tupac Shakur.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Safe to guess Tupac Fudd was going to sneak up, knock the guy out and roll him if she hadn't lost the bat?
 
