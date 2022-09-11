 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   "I had my phone by my hip and he reached over, hung up my call and said, 'I'm trying to talk to you.'"   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Orlando, Florida, Assault, Misdemeanor, Black-and-white films, Orange County deputies, UCF student Briana Trejo, Orlando man, app store  
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A service that delivers snacks to your door?  I hope the college students don't become too lazy.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All our employees have to pass a background check"

According to court records, Gustave has been arrested for five felonies, including aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of drugs. He also had 10 traffic infractions, as well as a case allegedly involving auto negligence and stalking.

So, did you do the background check?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was under the impression that when....🎵I put my hand upon your hip 
When I dip, you dip, we dip 🎵

/ ....also....maybe don't be a creeper about it...
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Probably not. They were just chucking bodies at the open jobs they have because the gig sucks and doesn't pay well and they burn through people like throwing buckets of minnows in a wood chipper.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Background checks are weird.

They can impede genuinely good people who made a mistake and they can let a real nut job get somewhere where they REALLY should not be.

/ Also...not all background checks are equivalent.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe he only racked those up after they hired him.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well yeah. We don't have any particular standards that employees have to pass.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oh absolutely, but I probably wouldn't give someone with a long laundry list of crimes that are both violent and include stalking a job delivering primarily to college students, especially since food delivery services are often at stupid hours, and plenty to drunk/stoned people.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe that's still considered passing.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They were probably like "Yup, he's one of us alright."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Agreed.

At the same time...you can only hire the people who apply for the job.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Which is why any job requiring a background check should require an ANNUAL background check.  A lot of the material doesn't require review, but "check for convictions in the last year" seems like a good minimum target.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

"Arrested for five felonies", not convicted.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FWIW, I got one of these back when they were on kickstarter.  It is awesome.  Highly recommended.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Name/manufacturer of the product?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I kinda think the idea of background checks is to see whether someone does something bad in relation to their job.

If all their subsequent convictions are in their spare time, I mean, that's ok? ;)
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"At the time, she was on the phone with her boyfriend. "I had my phone by my hip and he reached over, hung up my call and said, 'I'm trying to talk to you.'" "

Translation: she was ignoring the driver, wasting his time, while yakking to her BF.  As is often the case on Fark, I hate everyone in this story.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

He didn't say it was a stringent background check.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was wondering if this was a case of the man, probably annoyed by the fact that she wasn't paying attention, indeed reaching only for the phone in response (still very inappropriate),  and the victim adding the grabbing part but after reading the story it seems likely he really did all that. Very bad either way.
 
barc0001
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

"Of course, we checked out the background shown in his webcam during the zoom interview"

Cmon, this is The Gig Economy.  You think they got time for paperwork and crap like that?  That just gets in the way of exploiting their employees.  Did I say employees?  My bad, I meant "Independent Contractors".
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Yeah, background checks are only as good as what you pay for.  You can limit the check to 1 state or I've seen some fly-by-nigh companies just pay for some web service like Intellius or whatever people search they found on Google cheap.  This company in TFA is a weed delivery service, so they REALLY should have been more diligent.  That's not the kind of press you want when you're trying to legalize it on the Federal level.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"as well as a case allegedly involving auto negligence"

Wait, so auto negligence is a crime? I would like to report my neighbor, whose driveway has become a proto-junkyard.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Turns out some businesses are not profitable without the desperation of a permanent underclass, that or slaves, slaves work too.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A business that delivers smokes, booze, solo cups, ping pong balls, and other stuff of that nature has shady hiring practices? Color me shocked.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You would never see this from the donut, cookie and pastry delivery service, Jigglypuff
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=505953089770964

(sorry, can't find it on youtube at the moment)
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.