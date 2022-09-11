 Skip to content
(Benzinga)   North Dakota does not want Bill Gates, perhaps he should try Indiana   (benzinga.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
but people feel they are being exploited by the uber-wealthy who buy land in North Dakota but do not share the state's values,

If only there was some way to stop that, like regulations.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: but people feel they are being exploited by the uber-wealthy who buy land in North Dakota but do not share the state's values,

If only there was some way to stop that, like regulations.


How the f*ck to you propose regulating "share's North Dakota's values"?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lord, subby, he can't go back there.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They don't knows the half of it; he's going to pay half a million liberals to live there, strictly for voting purposes.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's got their potato filled panties in a bunch
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't North Dakota one of the few states without a billionaire?  You'd think they'd adopt him.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for my money after forwarding his email a hundred times.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"All corporations or limited liability companies (LLC) are prohibited from owning or leasing farmland or ranchland and from engaging in farming or ranching," the letter states, as per the report.
"In addition, the law places certain limitations on the ability of trusts to own farmland or ranchland."

LOL. I guess the free market isn't so great after all, right?
 
patcarew
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So do other states get to purge billionaires that do not share that states values? This could be fun.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Uhhhh, free market bites people that constantly scream free market?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
ND Right-wingers: "Oh my God! He might use the farmland to feed the hungry and save the planet from our folly!!! What would Republican Jesus think?!?!"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Where else is he gonna house his secret 6G lab?
 
dryknife
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He must be trying to do something about the chip shortage
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Isn't North Dakota one of the few states without a billionaire?  You'd think they'd adopt him.


Billionaires can basically live wherever they want on Earth.  If North Dakota doesn't have one...
 
gaspode
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: "All corporations or limited liability companies (LLC) are prohibited from owning or leasing farmland or ranchland and from engaging in farming or ranching," the letter states, as per the report.
"In addition, the law places certain limitations on the ability of trusts to own farmland or ranchland."

LOL. I guess the free market isn't so great after all, right?


farking hilarious isnt it?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
people feel they are being exploited by the uber-wealthy who buy land in North Dakota but do not share the state's values


"Can you say something ugly about the blacks or the gays?  We'd be cool then"
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Isn't North Dakota one of the few states without a billionaire?  You'd think they'd adopt him.


Residents read a peer reviewed study from the University of Facebook that Bill Gates is going to use the land to harvest microchips to be implemented into people turning their kids into non-binary, Jesus killing transgender Jewish, vaccine loving androids.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ND: "billlionaire farmland owners not welcome."
Also ND: "billionaire oil companies welcome to have at it."
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe they can Sioux him
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am too lazy to try and research. Why is one of the Gates foundations?/trusts? buying farmland.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't think he's going to live there 24/7 and bring in his fat cat friends to build Uber mansions and at night sacrifice babies to Queen Hillary..
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I saw it was mentioned above but this stood out to me:

"Goehring said there's nothing illegal about selling land to a billionaire, but people feel they are being exploited by the uber-wealthy who buy land in North Dakota but don't share the state's values, reported KFYR.._"

I thought you republican north Dakotaians believed in capitalism and private property and low regulations huh? Where's your small government now?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's not for the farm land. It's for the water rights sheeple.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: Marcus Aurelius: Isn't North Dakota one of the few states without a billionaire?  You'd think they'd adopt him.

Residents read a peer reviewed study from the University of Facebook that Bill Gates is going to use the land to harvest microchips to be implemented into people turning their kids into non-binary, Jesus killing transgender Jewish, vaccine loving androids.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: Marcus Aurelius: Isn't North Dakota one of the few states without a billionaire?  You'd think they'd adopt him.

Residents read a peer reviewed study from the University of Facebook that Bill Gates is going to use the land to harvest microchips to be implemented into people turning their kids into non-binary, Jesus killing transgender Jewish, vaccine loving androids.


It would be funny if it wasn't probably true.
 
vrax
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Goehring said there's nothing illegal about selling land to a billionaire, but people feel they are being exploited by the uber-wealthy who buy land in North Dakota but do not share the state's values, reported KFYR.

Yeah, we've seen those values.  Get farked!
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: aleister_greynight: but people feel they are being exploited by the uber-wealthy who buy land in North Dakota but do not share the state's values,

If only there was some way to stop that, like regulations.

How the f*ck to you propose regulating "share's North Dakota's values"?


Socialism!

wait....
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Move with the times, ND.  Bismarck isn't Chancellor anymore.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All corporations or limited liability companies (LLC) are prohibited from owning or leasing farmland or ranchland and from engaging in farming or ranching," the letter states, as per the report.

"That's fine, I'm turning it back into wild grassland with bison and antelope and all that"

/the whargall would be beautiful
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The internet really is a series of tubers?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I am too lazy to try and research. Why is one of the Gates foundations?/trusts? buying farmland.


Apparently he owns at least 270,000 acres of farmland already.

https://apnews.com/article/fact-check-bill-gates-blackrock-788010130032#:~:text=The%20billionaire%20tech%20mogul%20and,900%20million%20total%20farm%20acres.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Isn't North Dakota one of the few states without a billionaire?  You'd think they'd adopt him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: FarkingChas: I am too lazy to try and research. Why is one of the Gates foundations?/trusts? buying farmland.

Apparently he owns at least 270,000 acres of farmland already.

https://apnews.com/article/fact-check-bill-gates-blackrock-788010130032#:~:text=The%20billionaire%20tech%20mogul%20and,900%20million%20total%20farm%20acres.


Weird link. Try again.

https://bit.ly/3B7uqbg
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: "All corporations or limited liability companies (LLC) are prohibited from owning or leasing farmland or ranchland and from engaging in farming or ranching," the letter states, as per the report.
"In addition, the law places certain limitations on the ability of trusts to own farmland or ranchland."

LOL. I guess the free market isn't so great after all, right?


He could just buy it under his name.  Seems simple enough for his trust to sell it to him
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm not interested in your options trades or hedge funds!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: I saw it was mentioned above but this stood out to me:

"Goehring said there's nothing illegal about selling land to a billionaire, but people feel they are being exploited by the uber-wealthy who buy land in North Dakota but don't share the state's values, reported KFYR.._"

I thought you republican north Dakotaians believed in capitalism and private property and low regulations huh? Where's your small government now?


They are ok with regular and poor people who don't share the states values
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
but people feel they are being exploited by the uber-wealthy who buy land in North Dakota but do not share the state's values,

I wonder if this applies to corporate farms as well?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tough luck schiat kickers.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: aleister_greynight: but people feel they are being exploited by the uber-wealthy who buy land in North Dakota but do not share the state's values,

If only there was some way to stop that, like regulations.

How the f*ck to you propose regulating "share's North Dakota's values"?


How does Alaska do it?
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
North Dakota should be merged with about six states, probably including mine.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reforestation is a very controversial topic among Republican Ag Commissioner's crowd?
 
snowshovel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope: aleister_greynight: but people feel they are being exploited by the uber-wealthy who buy land in North Dakota but do not share the state's values,

If only there was some way to stop that, like regulations.

How the f*ck to you propose regulating "share's North Dakota's values"?

Via the Supreme Court and protecting "strongly held beliefs"
 
alex10294
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: but people feel they are being exploited by the uber-wealthy who buy land in North Dakota but do not share the state's values,

If only there was some way to stop that, like regulations.


Oh boy. If you could keep people out of your state with regulations, I have a whole list.

Communists, the christian right, people who use the word "fair" more than three times a month, it would go on and on.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: aleister_greynight: but people feel they are being exploited by the uber-wealthy who buy land in North Dakota but do not share the state's values,

If only there was some way to stop that, like regulations.

How the f*ck to you propose regulating "share's North Dakota's values"?


Probably something stupid like none residents can only own X acres of land or something dumber. That wo probably get beaten down in court anyways.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Isn't North Dakota one of the few states without a billionaire?  You'd think they'd adopt him.


Ever since Lawrence Welk died.
 
alex10294
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: "All corporations or limited liability companies (LLC) are prohibited from owning or leasing farmland or ranchland and from engaging in farming or ranching," the letter states, as per the report.
"In addition, the law places certain limitations on the ability of trusts to own farmland or ranchland."

LOL. I guess the free market isn't so great after all, right?


Seems like he could afford to hold it in his name if he wants to.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gaspode: The Dog Ate My Homework: "All corporations or limited liability companies (LLC) are prohibited from owning or leasing farmland or ranchland and from engaging in farming or ranching," the letter states, as per the report.
"In addition, the law places certain limitations on the ability of trusts to own farmland or ranchland."

LOL. I guess the free market isn't so great after all, right?

farking hilarious isnt it?


It sounds like ND wants individuals to bear responsibility for farming, but it's really peculiar that they'd sequester that concern simply to farming. I wonder if that prohibition has ever been tested in the Supreme Court.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And what are North Dakota values? Besides the usual "conservative" values of misogyny, bigotry, intolerance and willful ignorance
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: aleister_greynight: but people feel they are being exploited by the uber-wealthy who buy land in North Dakota but do not share the state's values,

If only there was some way to stop that, like regulations.

How the f*ck to you propose regulating "share's North Dakota's values"?


Maximum wage of $10/hr, $60,000/yr., minimum six kids per married couple.  Ration of four bolts of gingham per household.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Goehring said there's nothing illegal about selling land to a billionaire, but people feel they are being exploited by the uber-wealthy who buy land in North Dakota but do not share the state's values, reported

Wonder how the window-lickers of ND would feel if the same logic was applied to them and their "values"?
 
