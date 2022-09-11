 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Woman tries to do right thing and brings stray dog to shelter. Whoopsie - wrong shelter. $500 fine   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I could see a fine, maybe. But $500? WTF?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Moral of the story: don't ever lie to the gummint.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Moral of the story: never try to help
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Special master?.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No good deed goes unpunished.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, that's ruff
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've just shot it
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have kept it. Good looking dog.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Special master?.


It's going to be a buzz phrase for a while :-/
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunter File is a pretty awesome name.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do dog shelter fines work? If you ignore the fine do the cops pull a no knock warrant on you and drag you before the Dog Judge?

Group W bench has another criminal to go with the mother rapers, father stabbers, mother stabbers and father rapers.
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a good time to double down.
"That wasn't me who brought that dog in"
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoopsie - wrong shelter false information. $500 fine

FTFY

/something very similar happened to my stepson several years ago. Tried to drop off a dog at a shelter in a different municipality. He was about to tell them he lived there. Fortunately I was with him. They told us basically the same thing. Only $500? She was lucky
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they find out she lied on the form?
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: How do dog shelter fines work? If you ignore the fine do the cops pull a no knock warrant on you and drag you before the Dog Judge?

Group W bench has another criminal to go with the mother rapers, father stabbers, mother stabbers and father rapers.


The fine was for lying on the form,which is a government document.

How they found out where she actually found it is a mystery. A stray could wander a few miles easy.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't seem like it was the wrong shelter, she put the wrong place on the form saying where she found it.

If the dog is unchipped (which it turns out it was) and has an owner (it did) then there's a good chance the owner will never find the dog again.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't lie on government forms.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She lied about where she found the dog... for no real reason, I doubt the shelter she took the dog to would have refused it.  Best I can guess is she was afraid she'd be asked to take the dog to a different shelter and didn't want the inconvenience.

This could have resulted in the dog ultimately being put down because the shelter was looking in the wrong area for the owners.

So yeah, $500.  Don't lie.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And for all anyone knows this could be one of those, "someone didn't like my dog, stole it and handed it to a shelter" story.
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JTtheCajun: Harry Freakstorm: How do dog shelter fines work? If you ignore the fine do the cops pull a no knock warrant on you and drag you before the Dog Judge?

Group W bench has another criminal to go with the mother rapers, father stabbers, mother stabbers and father rapers.

The fine was for lying on the form,which is a government document.

How they found out where she actually found it is a mystery. A stray could wander a few miles easy.


It sounds like she listed the correct street and the wrong county because it was so close to the border. Honestly, everyone involved but her should be taken out back and shot, they add no value to society.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they find out where she really found the dog?
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she should have stolen top secret and classified government documents. It seems to carry less of a penalty.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lesson here: teach your pets to mind arbitrary geopolitical borders when they wander off.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there no intent involved in the fine?  It sounds like an easy enough mistake to make unless you are some sort of expert on where the county lines lie.  It is generally best practices to limit your interactions with any level of government.  They seem to think that the population exists for them instead of the other way around.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am curious as to how they found out she lied.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lesson is, just drop the dog off, don't fill out any forms.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing is this master criminal has been properly punished so we can go back do our daily Fark threads of misery wondering why people in power can never be charged at all.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lesson is, don't get involved when others are suffering, conservative jurisdictions will jus punish you if you do.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Don't lie on government forms.


Lie all you want, but don't sign where it says you are agreeing to perjury.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jtown: How did they find out where she really found the dog?


That's what I'm asking. How?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Lesson is, just drop the dog off, don't fill out any forms.


Amen to that. Get the dog in the door, give oral information, and skedaddle on your way.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Alunan: JTtheCajun: Harry Freakstorm: How do dog shelter fines work? If you ignore the fine do the cops pull a no knock warrant on you and drag you before the Dog Judge?

Group W bench has another criminal to go with the mother rapers, father stabbers, mother stabbers and father rapers.

The fine was for lying on the form,which is a government document.

How they found out where she actually found it is a mystery. A stray could wander a few miles easy.

It sounds like she listed the correct street and the wrong county because it was so close to the border. Honestly, everyone involved but her should be taken out back and shot, they add no value to society.


Well damn, that's "you failed reading comprehension" checked off my list for today.  Luckily, I have very little ego and can easily switch sides to now support the women and damn the government in this case.
 
Lonestar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am curious as of why she lied on the location the dog was found in.

One of the problems I did have as a dog owner is that my neighbour didn't like the dog, and one time they brought him on a shelter on an island far from my place. Luckily we had a tag which the neighbour didn't see. We got called to pick him up and the neighbour didn't try again thinking we had micro-chipped the dog.

If you want to know why they give out those fines? It's exactly for those people.

Not saying she was one.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The form did have a warning on it about the penalty for making a false statement.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: jtown: How did they find out where she really found the dog?

That's what I'm asking. How?


The Fugitive - Hard Target Search
Youtube rRuYrOKYf3c
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's with you people saying she 'lied'
It's a friggen form....do you really have GPS data for each footstep you take?
She just put down her info as the 'best of her knowledge'

And WTF would 20 feet make for picking up a dang dog.
JFC...you high functioning asshats will be death of us all...but fortunately. You'll get your own rewards.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We found a dog running around, and the shelter wanted to charge us for "surrendering" the dog.

Nope. Not our dog.
 
AeAe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Hunter File is a pretty awesome name.


I knew a girl in high school called Sonday Leather
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Hunter File is a pretty awesome name.


Beats the heck out of Peter.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA

"If she didn't know how to swim. It probably would have been a different outcome," said Anthony Christie, the Whitley County Emergency Management &director of Obvious Observations
 
Chuck87
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: FTA

"If she didn't know how to swim. It probably would have been a different outcome," said Anthony Christie, the Whitley County Emergency Management &director of Obvious Observations


I think you meant to post this in the thread above this one.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mock26: I am curious as to how they found out she lied.


Cuz she was dumb and admitted I.
 
badhras
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
/something very similar happened to my stepson several years ago. Tried to drop off a dog at a shelter in a different municipality. He was about to tell them he lived there. Fortunately I was with him. They told us basically the same thing. Only $500? She was lucky


Is it sufficient to put a vague location, like "in the vicinity of this landmark"... ?

It sounds like this woman misrepresented the location where should found the dog moreso out of laziness, rather than any kind of malice. A bit of "found in county-X" when it was really county-Y...

I'm curious whether she'd be in the clear if she had used something vague without precision.... e.g. "found somewhere near this intersection/landmark" ... or "found along this long as stretch of road but i don't remember where for sure".
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've found stray dogs on a couple of occasions and taken them to a local vet's office for chip scanning.  Dogs were kept at the vets' until the owners picked them up a couple of hours later.  No forms to fill out, but I did make a donation to the vets' fund for low-income pet parents.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jtown: El_Dan: Hunter File is a pretty awesome name.

Beats the heck out of Peter.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How San Francisco of them.

For those who dont get the joke, its a place where your dog poops on the sidewalk its a huge fine, you poop on the sidewalk, and its your right as a citizen to do so.
 
