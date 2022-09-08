 Skip to content
(WYMT)   Apparently, it's a bad idea to go beyond the gate at Cumberland Falls   (wymt.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is the phone okay?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And did she get the phone at least?
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seriously. I know it's a pain, but sometimes it's better to just let the phone go.
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's got those Cumberland Blues.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marilyn Monroe 'Some Like it Hot' Scene
Youtube y98CF10KSRw
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a.ltrbxd.comView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it man, it's gone.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She told rescuers she was upstream taking pictures when she dropped her phone in the river. While trying to get her phone, she was swept away by the current."

That smells like b.s.. If the current was strong enough to sweep her away then it would have swept her phone away. I bet she slipped and fell into the river while trying to take her pictures.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the one where you can see a moonbow?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I read that as Cumberland Farms and got confused...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She wanted that trade in for the new iPhone 14.
 
Pert
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"If she didn't know how to swim. It probably would have been a different outcome," said Anthony Christie, the Whitley County Emergency Management director.

That's some nice use of punctuation, allegedly professional writer person.

Also, what a Cumberland might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blargosaurus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pert: "If she didn't know how to swim. It probably would have been a different outcome," said Anthony Christie, the Whitley County Emergency Management director.

That's some nice use of punctuation, allegedly professional writer person.

Also, what a Cumberland might look like.

[Fark user image 425x283]


That looks like a boerewors.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Like the old saying goes;

It's not the landing that kills you, it's the falls.

Wait....is that right? Hmmmmm
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mock26: "She told rescuers she was upstream taking pictures when she dropped her phone in the river. While trying to get her phone, she was swept away by the current."

That smells like b.s.. If the current was strong enough to sweep her away then it would have swept her phone away. I bet she slipped and fell into the river while trying to take her pictures.


That's not how it works. Phones are dense and sink to the bottom. People can get swept away in shin-deep water though depending on how quickly it's flowing. And if it's deeper then it's difficult to pick stuff up off the bottom because you're putting more of your body into the current.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls, landing downstream.

Well, yeah, where else would she land?
 
uberalice
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hopefully it was a Iphone or similar worth dying over.
 
