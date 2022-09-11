 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Sorry, we didn't handle this correctly. Next time we'll do this at night in an unmarked car   (abc7news.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It is a standard practice for republican run counties and sheriffs to simply dump anyone that could use help somewhere they don't have to do anything. See Douglas county in Colorado driving and dumping the unhoused in Denver. https://www.cpr.org/2022/07/18/douglas-county-homelessness/
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"A shocked neighbor, who asked not to be identified, recorded the video from her home across the street."

San Rafael Police thank ABC7- KGO for going 6 words too long.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
F*cking pig should be in jail
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't that kidnapping?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He initially said the man asked the officer to take him to San Francisco, but later clarified that it was the police officer who made the initial request. Eberle said the man agreed and a supervisor on duty gave the police officer approval to drive him there.

F*cking liar.  Lying pigs who lie, badly.

ACAB.

eurotrader: It is a standard practice for republican run counties and sheriffs to simply dump anyone that could use help somewhere they don't have to do anything. See Douglas county in Colorado driving and dumping the unhoused in Denver. https://www.cpr.org/2022/07/18/douglas-county-homelessness/


Yeah, this is an extension of Abbot's sending immigrants to sanctuary cities.  Red counties are sending "undesirables" to blue ones.  This will eventually overwhelm their resources so the Red guys can then yell, "See?  SEE??? Sanctuary doesn't WORK!  Do you want YOUR city to be in that Mess?  NO!  No you do NOT!  Vote for the GQP - we'll f*ck 'em up!"

The cruelty is the f*cking point.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: He initially said the man asked the officer to take him to San Francisco, but later clarified that it was the police officer who made the initial request.


Oh, "clarified," I'm glad to know it was a "clarification" and not, you know, being caught in a Farking lie.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's disturbing to think that another jurisdiction would drop someone experiencing homelessness or mental health challenges in the middle of a residential neighborhood, with no services or resources around it. It doesn't make for a good outcome."

It's a great outcome to the people doing it. The homeless person's gone, and they can point out the rise in crime in whatever liberal city (And it's usually a liberal city) they dropped them in as why they need to keep their funding. Bonus points for when they can claim they "Don't have a homeless problem, unlike the liberal $City_They're_Dumping_Their_Homeless_In".
 
pheelix
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"We made a mistake," Lt. Scott Eberle said.

I call bullshiat, Lt. Eberliar.

Subby, your headline is spot-on.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess they should have arrested him the first time when he was making threats.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTA: "'It's really terrible because we shouldn't do that to another human being, number one, And why can't San Rafael take care of this?' Sahl asked. 'San Francisco tries to take care of its homeless people, not without challenges, but I'm very disappointed.'"

I'll admit I haven't been in San Francisco enough to say for sure, but this sounds just slightly like bullsh*t to me.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Homeless person deported to San Francisco. Claims he's not from there.

/Fargin iceholes.
 
gaspode
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We are so sorry someone caught us doing this thing that we do all the time and will pretend we never did it before and wont do it again even though we will do it again tomorrow.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is worse than depraved indifference. It's pure malice. Just farking inhumane and unforgivable.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm homeless.  Can you take me back to Hawaii?
Here's my ID
McLoving.jpg

I think Hawaii will ship you back free too
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is what you wanted. This is what you voted for. This is what you're getting.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Here in New Jersey everyone drops off the homeless in Atlantic City.  They make the Casinos pay for a lot of shiat so they have homeless programs much better than anywhere else.  also homeless = bad for the casinos. 

sad really, but if they can get help in AC so be it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If they're going to dump their mentally ill homeless population, couldn't they find a city that has a better track record of housing and treating them?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eurotrader: It is a standard practice for republican run counties and sheriffs to simply dump anyone that could use help somewhere they don't have to do anything. See Douglas county in Colorado driving and dumping the unhoused in Denver. https://www.cpr.org/2022/07/18/douglas-county-homelessness/


San Rafael is "Republican Run"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Is that a problem? Should they not have done that?" -Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot
 
King Something
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: If they're going to dump their mentally ill homeless population, couldn't they find a city that has a better track record of housing and treating them?


They could, but trying to provide housing and treatment for mentally ill homeless people is not the point.

That's why they dump the homeless people in random residential neighborhoods instead of, you know, hospitals or other places where they could get the treatment they need.
 
BigChad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Happens here in the Whale's Vagina...
Affluent City of Coronado takes homeless over the Coronado bridge and drops them off in San Diego.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I knew a cop in Danville (exclusive east bay community) that used to drop people off in Stockton. One guy got three rides in one night back and forth.

/this was 30 years ago
//it's an old game they play
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: eurotrader: It is a standard practice for republican run counties and sheriffs to simply dump anyone that could use help somewhere they don't have to do anything. See Douglas county in Colorado driving and dumping the unhoused in Denver. https://www.cpr.org/2022/07/18/douglas-county-homelessness/

San Rafael is "Republican Run"?

[Fark user image 299x168]


Blue in the $treet$, Red in the (P&L) $heet$!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: eurotrader: It is a standard practice for republican run counties and sheriffs to simply dump anyone that could use help somewhere they don't have to do anything. See Douglas county in Colorado driving and dumping the unhoused in Denver. https://www.cpr.org/2022/07/18/douglas-county-homelessness/

San Rafael is "Republican Run"?

[Fark user image 299x168]


The county (Marin) is 82% democrat.  Breakdown by city doesn't appear to be available.  However, democrats contributed four times as much as republicans in campaign donations.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I want to extend our apologies not only to the San Francisco community, that neighborhood, but to the first responders who had to deal with this subject," he added.


this "subject"? He's not even a human to that pig, I guess that's why the apology for "tying up resources dealing with this subject" wasn't extended to the mentally ill homeless man who was kidnapped and dumped somewhere else like an unwanted animal.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigChad: Happens here in the Whale's Vagina...
Affluent City of Coronado takes homeless over the Coronado bridge and drops them off in San Diego.

[Fark user image 425x239]


At least they don't just toss them off the bridge and call it 'suicide'.

https://voiceofsandiego.org/2020/05/12/its-too-easy-to-use-the-coronado-bridge-to-commit-suicide/
/still pretty sucky
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

replacementcool: "I want to extend our apologies not only to the San Francisco community, that neighborhood, but to the first responders who had to deal with this subject," he added.


this "subject"? He's not even a human to that pig, I guess that's why the apology for "tying up resources dealing with this subject" wasn't extended to the mentally ill homeless man who was kidnapped and dumped somewhere else like an unwanted animal.


Of course he doesn't view him as human.
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eurotrader: It is a standard practice for republican run counties and sheriffs to simply dump anyone that could use help somewhere they don't have to do anything. See Douglas county in Colorado driving and dumping the unhoused in Denver. https://www.cpr.org/2022/07/18/douglas-county-homelessness/


It's kind of like how red states take the lion share of public spending yet the blue states pay the lions share of taxes.

The party of personal responsibility sure likes having their lifestyles looked after by others.
 
BigChad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skybird659: BigChad: Happens here in the Whale's Vagina...
Affluent City of Coronado takes homeless over the Coronado bridge and drops them off in San Diego.

[Fark user image 425x239]

At least they don't just toss them off the bridge and call it 'suicide'.

https://voiceofsandiego.org/2020/05/12/its-too-easy-to-use-the-coronado-bridge-to-commit-suicide/
/still pretty sucky


They're finally working on it...

San Diego - Coronado Bay Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project
 
RaisedOnATARI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This happens every farking day in LA. Beverly Hills cops (no not those ones)  come by and drop of homeless people into Echo Park.
 
