(NYPost)   Apparently Mammoth Cave is very large. A helicopter crashed there   (nypost.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hear it's mammoth
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the NYPOST is reporting it, then I doubt the existence of caves.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Largest cave system in the US
 
yellowjester
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Largest cave system in the US


What does Paris Hilton have to do with this?
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You can certainly fit one in (one of the ?) openings
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Seems like things got woolly for him near the end.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Went there last year.  It is indeed huge.  Crossed the Green River on the ferry
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Help me find my keys and we'll fly out of here.
 
KB202
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is a helicopter crash a reliable way to end things?
 
12349876
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The National Park is over 50,000 acres of above ground land.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
your mom is bigger
 
morg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Very little in there related to a crash so saying "helicopter pilot" is as useful as saying "mother of four". Yeah, that's great and all but WTF does it have to do with the article?
 
GalFisk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KB202: Is a helicopter crash a reliable way to end things?


It reliably ends a helicopter flight, if that's what you're after.

But they don't immediately become aerial bricks as soon as the engine gives out, if that's what you're asking. Like autogyros, they can use the air flowing through the rotor upwards to create lift, and come down quite gently if it's done right.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did they try saying "Plugh" or "XYZZY"?
 
