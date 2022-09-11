 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Worst episode of Samurai delicatessen ever   (abc15.com) divider line
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man identified himself as Baughman's father.
Baughman was taken to the hospital where he died...
...Right after the doctor said "I can't operate. He's my son."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As described, the ending of that one was pretty inevitable.  Sounds like someone needed some oh I dunno, mental health care at some point?  Oh yeah, we don't do that anymore
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more tazers?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that I'd like to fark around and find out, but what are the odds that sword could have done real damage?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateur
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stay vigilant, my friends

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RepoManTSM: Not that I'd like to fark around and find out, but what are the odds that sword could have done real damage?


Don't ever question cops and their right to shoot you and claim their life was at risk. Anything in your hand could be lethal!  Cell phones, purses, and wallets have all been Ok'd as a reason to shoot someone down. Shoot first, ask questions later. If you're wrong, you think about it long and hard on paid leave.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that fence didn't suffer too much damage before they blew him away.
 
zulius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar AZ tag??
/whrgbbbl...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man identified himself as Baughman's father.
Baughman was taken to the hospital where he died.

Time to make another kid and try again.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RepoManTSM: Not that I'd like to fark around and find out, but what are the odds that sword could have done real damage?


Call the Musketeer response team and see how much damage they cause while dealing with the problem.
Well, they do have muskets.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: The man identified himself as Baughman's father.
Baughman was taken to the hospital where he died.

Time to make another kid and try again.


It took 40 years for the first one to get shot by the cops...are you sure they should try again?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
With as common as starry eyed backyard blacksmithing hipsters making knives and swords, incidents like these are probably inevitable.

/Remember the decapitation in San Jose this week?
 
King Something
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Note: only rich important people hired samurai. Poor people, who could not afford to hire samurai, did not hire samurai.
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: As described, the ending of that one was pretty inevitable.  Sounds like someone needed some oh I dunno, mental health care at some point?  Oh yeah, we don't do that anymore


Preferably before he got the sword.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yakuza in Phoenix?  Damn.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Worst episode of Samurai delicatessen ever

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: No more tazers?


I guess cops can't shoot for the arm or leg?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why did the police shoot to kill.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

majestic: whither_apophis: No more tazers?

I guess cops can't shoot for the arm or leg?


That's still a lethal shot. Television isn't reality.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"No officers were injured during this incident."Whew
 
X-Geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought the sheriff and his buddies had their own samurai swords?
Now I'm wondering if you really can hear the music at night.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Raiders of the Lost Ark is not an instruction manual.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [c.tenor.com image 498x284] [View Full Size image _x_]


Damn, that's what I was going to post.
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"...using it to hit a fence at the precinct."


Cops in Phoenix have never heard of fencing apparently
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why even bother shooting him?  Five minutes in that godforsaken heat would have killed him.
Also, when you charge a police officer with a weapon, you should probably expect to die.  No one is going to aim for an arm or leg. Your chest and abdomen are going to have a few extra holes.
 
