Having reached the end of her leash, Fluffy picks up a knife and threatens the dog-walker
26
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cute dog, stupid human
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Now we laugh about it. A little."

... well, not much, very little really. I mostly cry, but I laugh while crying and I have dreams where the dog is coming at me with the knife, and I started wetting the bed. I might have PTSD
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dog Day Afternoon
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Those steaks aren't going to cut themselves
 
stevecore
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cutting edge news
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Such a terrifying situation that you just have to pause and snap a few cute knifey-puppy pictures.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My dog once got up to the counter (German shepherd... he could reach easily) and grabbed a large knife out of the knife block.  I was more worried he'd hurt himself than anything else, and of course he didn't want to give it up.

Ultimately we did of course get it away from him and stop him from getting it again, but the knife handle was ruined, so I'm a bit salty about that.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's a few trails here that are real popular with dog walkers.

I've long mused over the an idea of soaking some dildos is bacon fat and throwing them in the  brush along the trail so that idiots who let their dogs off lease get to wrestle a greasy cock out of their dogs' mouth.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
See the look in his eyes?  That dog is out for blood.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: There's a few trails here that are real popular with dog walkers.

I've long mused over the an idea of soaking some dildos is bacon fat and throwing them in the  brush along the trail so that idiots who let their dogs off lease get to wrestle a greasy cock out of their dogs' mouth.


...I'll be in my lab
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Once found a ddull fisherman's knife on the beach, and my German Sheperd immediately decided it was his new stick. So we played fetch for a while, naturally. He always picked it up by the back of the handle,with the pointy part pointing forward.

There is nothing more amusingly terrifying than being charged by a grinning German Shep with a blade between his teeth

/thank god I'd already taught him 'drop'
//he still asks to play with it regularly
///I only bring it on busy holidays to shock the weekend beach tourists
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Summoner101: big pig peaches: There's a few trails here that are real popular with dog walkers.

I've long mused over the an idea of soaking some dildos is bacon fat and throwing them in the  brush along the trail so that idiots who let their dogs off lease get to wrestle a greasy cock out of their dogs' mouth.

...I'll be in my lab


Um...phrasing?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Summoner101: big pig peaches: There's a few trails here that are real popular with dog walkers.

I've long mused over the an idea of soaking some dildos is bacon fat and throwing them in the  brush along the trail so that idiots who let their dogs off lease get to wrestle a greasy cock out of their dogs' mouth.

...I'll be in my lab


so will I
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's not a knoif.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: There's a few trails here that are real popular with dog walkers.

I've long mused over the an idea of soaking some dildos is bacon fat and throwing them in the  brush along the trail so that idiots who let their dogs off lease get to wrestle a greasy cock out of their dogs' mouth.


That's the funniest thing I'll read all day, and also has planted a seed in my head for the park across my street, where idiots let their dogs run wild without any fences and right next to a school, playground, basketball and tennis courts.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just offer him some noms, he'll drop the knife quick enough.
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Much scarier
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Summoner101: big pig peaches: There's a few trails here that are real popular with dog walkers.

I've long mused over the an idea of soaking some dildos is bacon fat and throwing them in the  brush along the trail so that idiots who let their dogs off lease get to wrestle a greasy cock out of their dogs' mouth.

...I'll be in my lab

Um...phrasing?


I really screwed the pooch there, didn't I?
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bluemoons: big pig peaches: There's a few trails here that are real popular with dog walkers.

I've long mused over the an idea of soaking some dildos is bacon fat and throwing them in the  brush along the trail so that idiots who let their dogs off lease get to wrestle a greasy cock out of their dogs' mouth.

That's the funniest thing I'll read all day, and also has planted a seed in my head for the park across my street, where idiots let their dogs run wild without any fences and right next to a school, playground, basketball and tennis courts.


I take exception at your casual reference of anyone who lets their dog off leash as "idiots"

I always walk my dog off leash, because that's the best for the dog. Freedom, a bit of free will and a chance to explore a bit is good for developing a smart and well adjusted doggo

However, I do understand where you are coming from. There are people that let their dogs off leash who have no control over their animals and let them run amock

But that's not every dog owner, nor every dog owner with off leash dogs

Though my dog has passed, the mentioned "dildo plot" would not have worked. Because yes, while I am sure my dog would've gone for the greased dildo, I am even more sure that all I would've had to have done is sternly say "drop it, now" and that would've been the end of that

There are dog owners who do have control of their dogs, and who can let their dogs off leash responsibly. It does suck that there are many irresponsible owners and those who can't even keep their dogs under proper control while on leash, much less off
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: There's a few trails here that are real popular with dog walkers.

I've long mused over the an idea of soaking some dildos is bacon fat and throwing them in the  brush along the trail so that idiots who let their dogs off lease get to wrestle a greasy cock out of their dogs' mouth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

anuran: Much scarier
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x576]


The little ankle monitor is the best part.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

anuran: Much scarier
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x576]


Well, yeah. He was involved in a murder
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I've long mused over the an idea of soaking some dildos is bacon fat and throwing them in the  brush along the trail so that idiots who let their dogs off lease get to wrestle a greasy cock out of their dogs' mouth.


If you're into lard-covered dildoes and wrestling greasy cocks out of mouths, I recommend visiting the Central Park Ramble.
 
