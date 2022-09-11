 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Church converted to "mansion" for sale. With pictures of what you get if the best you can do is pray for a mansion   (zillow.com) divider line
    Unlikely, Rooms, Stained glass, full bathrooms, Real estate, amazing condition, oil heating, glass windows, road trail park  
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its like they took an old church and turned it into an old church with random beds in it.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can smell the bouquet of naphthalene and old house smell just from the pictures

The interior needs more renovations other than installing a jetted tub in the bathroom. Kitchen is huge though
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Enjoy your asbestos.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad it's zoned single family. You could probably convert it into apartments.
The lack of any HVAC data is concerning.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once was a church in Shamokin...
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a depressing result you managed to achieve from an amazing opportunity.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

leeto2: Too bad it's zoned single family. You could probably convert it into apartments.

The lack of any HVAC data is concerning.



It most certainly gets hot as hell in there.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Alice's restaurant has been done. That was then, this is now, won't be done again.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Heating/cooling 14000sq.ft. won't be cheap
No parking except on the street
Market rate taxes won't be cheap either
NIMBY neighbors likely will disapprove of any ideas
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 600x450]

Enjoy your asbestos.


You mean pipe candy?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 600x450]

Enjoy your asbestos.

You mean pipe candy?


Coming out of/ returning to that boiler.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

leeto2: Too bad it's zoned single family. You could probably convert it into apartments.
The lack of any HVAC data is concerning.


It's Gods house, so of course it's "single family" you twat!
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those ceilings look low to me

/Lives in 1902 house
 
Pextor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
250k? that's a shamokin' deal!
 
kokomo61
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Shamokin!!!
 
Artcurus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't know, I'm kinda digging this. Sure it needs some more reno work but you could turn the sanctuary into the mother of all Home Theaters.

Also I'm assuming the boiler answers the heat question
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yep, that's super lame and depressing.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did they forget to tell the city it was converted to a residence?

Public tax history
Tax history is unavailable.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have a couple of friends that lived in converted churches. One was split into several apartments and the other was a single residence. Just hope you never have roof issues. There aren't too many companies that will do that slope.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The property would be amazing for an Airbnb ..."

*skeptical_thor.jpg*

Is there an intense Airbnb market in Shamokin, PA?  A quick google shows that it's in the middle of nowhere and, in keeping with the theme from the Zillow posting, every picture of the place looks like pure sadness.
 
sleze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was in Shamokin for a basketball tournament once.  The town is a shiathole casualty of NAFTA as all there were a lot of abandoned factories and it was just all around depressing and shiatty.  The HS basketball team was SHOCKINGLY good.

/CSB
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would annoy the shiat out of the neighborhood if I lived there. Every touchdown, that bell is ringing.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A better church conversion. Of course, it's not in a residential neighborhood.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Define "converted".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My Pokemon based cult needs a new space.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Get ordained online, and have a few friends over every Sunday for "worship" (big screen tv, football during season, movies off season), and get those sweet tax breaks.

If you were motivated, you could fix that place up pretty nice.
Just don't try and make every square inch of it as a living space.
 
phedex
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
the reason I would live in a place like that is for the acoustics.   Playing guitars at full volume in a big, open room like that would NEVER get old.

the heating/cooling bills however, would.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Had a friend who grew up in Shamokin. He doesn't talk about it much.
 
sprag [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not as cool as the 8800 Blue Lick Rd property in Louisville -- it was a baptist church that had been converted into a warehouse for an online reseller.  Unfortunately the virtual walkthrough is offline these days, but if you were looking for the baptismal tub, it was just past the girls gone wild dvds.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Just hope you never have roof issues. There aren't too many companies that will do that slope...


...for a price you can afford. Write a large enough check and they'll be right there.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Churches always smelled funny to me.  It's like they all have their own special flavor of musty funk.
 
Squirm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That carpet is amazing.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pee-wee Herman Complete Collection on Letterman, 1982-85 Recut
Youtube p66R294bDZc


This church had some bad/sad history to it
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I mean... I could live with it. I'd just set up all my music gear/recording stuff around the stage, and by god re-decorate and get rid of the a)shiatty carpet and b)shiatty tile and then redecorate again.

Lot of space for side projects up in there. And a 40lb bale of nag champa and one big weed smoking party should kill the old folks church smell.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There are definitely not dead altar boys in that room blocked by the fridge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uberalice
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

phedex: the reason I would live in a place like that is for the acoustics.   Playing guitars at full volume in a big, open room like that would NEVER get old.

the heating/cooling bills however, would.


That was my first thought on seeing the pulpit/stage.there should be a full band setup ready to go at any time.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Hey let's blow all our money on this funky triangular jetted tub. We can get bed frames next year."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sleze: I was in Shamokin for a basketball tournament once.  The town is a shiathole casualty of NAFTA as all there were a lot of abandoned factories and it was just all around depressing and shiatty.



That's basically the future of the entirety of America outside of the major metro areas and their outlying suburbs, plus probably those towns that are stable, large farming communities and those that are tied to reliable non-city tourist destinations (like ski towns and other 'nature' attractions).  It seems like it must just be a challenge that comes with being a gigantic country in terms of land area.  Canada is fairly successful, but look how much is uninhabited.  Same for Australia.  Then there's Russia, which is more like the US with huge swaths of socioeconomic-but-inhabited wasteland, which seems to be China's model as well.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure if god wanted it converted into a home he wouldn't have made it smell like that.  You know the farker haunts the place just because he can...stupid god
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sleze: I was in Shamokin for a basketball tournament once.  The town is a shiathole casualty of NAFTA as all there were a lot of abandoned factories and it was just all around depressing and shiatty.  The HS basketball team was SHOCKINGLY good.

/CSB


At least it will be a good backdrop for an uplifting sports drama, then.

If I bought it, I'd redo the sanctuary to look all Gothic and churchy, and then use it exclusively for freaky sex acts. Not sure that's worth the quarter-mill, even at that price per square foot.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: What a depressing result you managed to achieve from an amazing opportunity.


this. i was reminded of this level of depression
cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have a photo of the old Shamokin/Pottsville sign somewhere.  It's about halfway between the tourist destinations of Scranton and Harrisburg.
The place would be perfect for converting into a church, though.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The heating/cooling thing.

I would take the largest room, and section it off for living areas. Living room, bedroom, bathroom, rec room all together. Re-route all the plumbing. Then just cool/heat those areas.

Close off the rest of the rooms. Use them for a garage, storage rooms.

The podium area would make a great sex s/m dungeon.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's got a Fallout 4 vibe to it.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So how much work do we reckon is needed? $1 million, 1.5?
 
falkone32
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Had a friend who grew up in Shamokin. He doesn't talk about it much.


Could be worse. Not much worse, but still. Could have been New Philly.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Great deal until the hazmat report comes back showing all the asbestos remediation needed if they renovate.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can smell those photos
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just noticed the pipe organ is still there. You could have fun with that (assuming the stacks aren't trashed).
 
