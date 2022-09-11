 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Science Alert)   Yes, the US Navy has more streetlight videos. No you can't see them   (sciencealert.com) divider line
4
    More: Strange, Unidentified flying object, United States Department of Defense, US Navy, unseen videos of unidentified flying objects, Black Vault, national security, FOIA requests, government transparency  
•       •       •

106 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2022 at 11:50 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The picture on the article is an IR plume so I'm going to assume the rest of the pics are IR plumes.
 
Hinged
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We can never let the aliens find out how our cameras work.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


//Too lazy to 'shop in Navy
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Everyone has a high definition camera on their person at all times.  We still have no definitive proof of aliens, bigfoot, or the lochness monster.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.