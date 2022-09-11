 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Ukrainians roll out their version of the EM-50. That's a fact, Jack   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks more like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why are they planning on invading Czechoslovakia?
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It seems the Ukrainians have themselves an RV!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I saw it advertised in Guts magazine. The magazine for real men
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I think I saw it advertised in Guts magazine. The magazine for real men


so Stripes predicted the future in more ways than 1.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
#vanlife #glamping #killtheorcs
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Why are they planning on invading Czechoslovakia?


It's like going to Wisconsin
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IgG4: BigMax: Why are they planning on invading Czechoslovakia?

It's like going to Wisconsin


"I got the shiat kicked out of me in Wisconsin once, forget it!"
 
Jesterling
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
American Dad - CIA's hunting trip
Youtube 0MfqRW8KsYE
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's pretty cool.

Wonder what our version is like.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That reminds me General Barnicke still owes me money.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
pics.imcdb.orgView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's a mobile... something (kitchen, M.A.S.H. unit or some form of cargo transport).
 
indy_kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Please tell me it comes with blackjack, hookers, and blow!
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

army training, sir
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hinged: That's a mobile... something (kitchen, M.A.S.H. unit or some form of cargo transport).


It's an Urban Assault Vehicle!!!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [oyster.ignimgs.com image 850x478]


That trans looks like someone got stoned and said, "we need to make Master Chief's helmet into a TRUCK! LIKE ONE OF THOSE TRUCKS USED AT THE COAL MINES!
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IgG4: BigMax: Why are they planning on invading Czechoslovakia?

It's like going to Wisconsin


Too soon. Too soon.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I Ate Shergar: [oyster.ignimgs.com image 850x478]

That trans looks like someone got stoned and said, "we need to make Master Chief's helmet into a TRUCK! LIKE ONE OF THOSE TRUCKS USED AT THE COAL MINES!


How the hell did "trans" get in there!? WTAF, autocorrect!?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Does it have a room to give prisoners the Aunt Jemima treatment?
 
raz4446
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ajgeek: ajgeek: I Ate Shergar: [oyster.ignimgs.com image 850x478]

That trans looks like someone got stoned and said, "we need to make Master Chief's helmet into a TRUCK! LIKE ONE OF THOSE TRUCKS USED AT THE COAL MINES!

How the hell did "trans" get in there!? WTAF, autocorrect!?


it thought you were doing another pron search?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dstanley: It seems the Ukrainians have themselves an RV!


Nice.
 
