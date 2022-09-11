 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some tracked guy)   Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they aren't after you: Florida edition   (motorbiscuit.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, Toll road, Florida, SunPass, Electronic toll collection, most toll roads of any state, secret surveillance systems, law enforcement, public records law  
•       •       •

628 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2022 at 11:26 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Toll booths?  Please.  EZ-Pass trackers are all OVER the place.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Toll booths?  Please.  EZ-Pass trackers are all OVER the place.


bingo. unless you are truly rural you are tracked and traced. they know what brand shiatter paper you use and how much you use.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I refuse to use the EZ Pass because I don't want anyone tracking me.

/typed on a cell phone
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shhh, just don't tell them wearing masks in public messes up the facial recognition tracking software.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was at a meeting a couple of years ago where we were told that Georgia has the largest number of License Plate Reader cameras in the U.S.

I go to Florida a bunch for work, and the toll roads are hard to avoid in many places. They can toll by plate, but it saves money to enroll in SunPass. They've added several automated reader gantries between Palm Beach and Fort Pierce.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Toll booths?  Please.  EZ-Pass trackers are all OVER the place.


And LPRs. It's a nationwide thing. Because who has time to investigate house burglaries?
 
12349876
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I refuse to use the EZ Pass because I don't want anyone tracking me.

/typed on a cell phone


You're probably joking, but if don't have EZ Pass or similar, most toll "booths" are now taking photos of your plate and mailing you a bill.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Any surveillance is bad I guess but what information can they really get from these things? When and where you went through a toll booth? They already have all the information about your car so what else is there really?

Your cell phone collects way more data than these things.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

12349876: MythDragon: I refuse to use the EZ Pass because I don't want anyone tracking me.

/typed on a cell phone

You're probably joking, but if don't have EZ Pass or similar, most toll "booths" are now taking photos of your plate and mailing you a bill.


Don't know about other states but here in Illinois paying cash is no longer even an option that I'm aware of. At least none of the ones I frequently go through. None are manned anymore. You can pay online after the fact or if you wait long enough, they send you a bill.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Any surveillance is bad I guess but what information can they really get from these things? When and where you went through a toll booth? They already have all the information about your car so what else is there really?

Your cell phone collects way more data than these things.


A speeding ticket if you go between them too fast?

/probably shouldn't give those assholes ideas
 
El_Dan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: abhorrent1: Any surveillance is bad I guess but what information can they really get from these things? When and where you went through a toll booth? They already have all the information about your car so what else is there really?

Your cell phone collects way more data than these things.

A speeding ticket if you go between them too fast?

/probably shouldn't give those assholes ideas


Pretty sure they already have something like that in the UK.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cell phone data is at least nominally controlled by the cell phone companies and Google/Apple. The police can ask for info, and get it, but can't just run queries on all of it to see what happens.

The toll data is the state's. They can use it however they want.  The idea above about charging for speeding based on time between stations is one way.  Another might be to run analysis on people convicted for drug trafficking and develop an AI heuristic for what their driving habits are like.  Then, they can stop any car that exhibits those characteristics with probable cause, even if the main element of the heuristic is "stopped at a McDonald's".
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.