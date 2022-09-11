 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Black Hawk down. Fortunately not a repeat from 1993   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I doubt those who died felt very fortunate.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Taliban dying in a Blackhawk on 9/11 feels... karmic.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We sold them the helicopter, but not the spare parts, from the look of it.
 
olorin604
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It has begun
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Left behind helicopter that needs a lot of maintenance.  Not feeling like this training mission was well thought out.

Not even sure why the Taliban would want to play with abandoned helicopters.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not so unfortunate. Good riddance.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The crash comes as three civilians were injured when a bicycle bomb exploded in the capital city. The incidents are not believed to be connected.

My god, how badly damaged was the helicopter?!
 
Hinged
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Warthog: Taliban dying in a Blackhawk on 9/11 feels... karmic.



Beat me to it.  

So much for the free helicopter.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Modern Helicopters require routine maintenance by qualified personnel.
You can't just find them laying around and expect to use them.
This isn't Grand Theft Auto.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Modern Helicopters require routine maintenance by qualified personnel.
You can't just find them laying around and expect to use them.
This isn't Grand Theft Auto.


I'm sure Trump offered them the maintenance manuals for all the left behind equipment for a nominal fee.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So they're gonna right ISIS the same way we fought them?  By dropping troops in to a firefight and meeting up with five 'farmers' who pledged their loyalty to the Taliban and pinky swear didn't see no ISIS fighters anywhere but they might have dropped their rifles over there and can we have those rifles for, uh, protection from ISIS, please?

Good luck with that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

meat0918: Herr Flick's Revenge: Modern Helicopters require routine maintenance by qualified personnel.
You can't just find them laying around and expect to use them.
This isn't Grand Theft Auto.

I'm sure Trump offered them the maintenance manuals for all the left behind equipment for a nominal fee.


Manuals are scattered around the hangars.  Spare parts.  Let me check Amazon.  Nope.  No tail roto driveshaft bears.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Very nice that it was Taliban pieces of shiat who died. Not nice that thanks to Biden, they have a massive stockpile of US Armaments

I will never forgive Biden for what he did. He hides behind some lame excuse that "we needed to honor our commitments", but when that commitment was made to terrorists by the worst president in our history and when you knew damn well what would happen, you have no excuse. The slaughter of those who aided and supported us, and the subjugation of women is on Biden's hands and Biden's hands alone
 
Hinged
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

meat0918: Herr Flick's Revenge: Modern Helicopters require routine maintenance by qualified personnel.
You can't just find them laying around and expect to use them.
This isn't Grand Theft Auto.

I'm sure Trump offered them the maintenance manuals for all the left behind equipment for a nominal fee.



Trump idn't leave them behind.
 
Hinged
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
didn't  (whatever)
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"...due to a technical problem"

Pilot and maintainer competence is pretty technical.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ha Ha.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Enayatullah Khwarizmi, spokesman for Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence, confirmed the crash, saying: 'An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was flown ... for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University.'


It's a Taliban Black Hawk, not an American one, but your attempt to externalize fault was definitely noted, you Stone Age savage.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There should be a disinformation campaign telling the Taliban that the US military has remote kill switches on all the aircraft left behind that they activate when they are flown.
Or maybe they do...
Nah. They don't.
Honest!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*OnStar, please disable my vehicle, it's been stolen!

"Yes, General"

*click*
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hinged: meat0918: Herr Flick's Revenge: Modern Helicopters require routine maintenance by qualified personnel.
You can't just find them laying around and expect to use them.
This isn't Grand Theft Auto.

I'm sure Trump offered them the maintenance manuals for all the left behind equipment for a nominal fee.


Trump idn't leave them behind.


He's the one that negotiated the withdrawal.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I rented Black Hawk Down, but it was a porno about Indians!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Very nice that it was Taliban pieces of shiat who died. Not nice that thanks to Biden, they have a massive stockpile of US Armaments

I will never forgive Biden for what he did. He hides behind some lame excuse that "we needed to honor our commitments", but when that commitment was made to terrorists by the worst president in our history and when you knew damn well what would happen, you have no excuse. The slaughter of those who aided and supported us, and the subjugation of women is on Biden's hands and Biden's hands alone


It was going to be a clusterfark no matter when we left. How many more years did you want to be there? 5, 25? 100?
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Somehow I have a feeling that these copters are too high maintenance for the Taliban to maintain properly and as such we should hopefully see more crashes.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We sold them the helicopter, but not the spare parts, from the look of it.


I guess you mean sold to the Afgan army?

TFA talks about the American army sabotaging them prior to leaving. I don't quite understand that, if they didn't want the Taliban to have them they ought to have left.

Or perhaps the Afghan army was still pretending to resist.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Left behind helicopter that needs a lot of maintenance.  Not feeling like this training mission was well thought out.

Not even sure why the Taliban would want to play with abandoned helicopters.


Wouldn't you?

Iran managed to keep the F14s flying, shrug.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That they could even get the helicopter off the ground is disconcerting.  A grenade is cheep and will make  sure any abandoned aircraft never fly again.
 
Hinged
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

meat0918: I'm sure Trump offered them the maintenance manuals for all the left behind equipment for a nominal fee.

Hinged:  Trump didn't leave them behind.


meat0918:  He's the one that negotiated the withdrawal.


OK, fine.  You win.
 
TangoDown [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This BBC story last week about an Afghanistan Blackhawk pilot who was trained in America at Fort Rucker stealing his Blackhawk when America left Afghanistan.
Interesting that the Taliban crashes a Blackhawk right after that.
BBC story about stolen Blackhawk and defected pilot
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Very nice that it was Taliban pieces of shiat who died. Not nice that thanks to Biden, they have a massive stockpile of US Armaments

I will never forgive Biden for what he did. He hides behind some lame excuse that "we needed to honor our commitments", but when that commitment was made to terrorists by the worst president in our history and when you knew damn well what would happen, you have no excuse. The slaughter of those who aided and supported us, and the subjugation of women is on Biden's hands and Biden's hands alone


The commitment Trump made was to the American people. So unless you want to call them terrorists?

(I'm not really aware of Taliban being terrorists either, but whatever).
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bunch of stinky goat f*ckers trying to use stolen gear?

*good.jpg*
 
