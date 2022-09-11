 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Never forget 9/11. Subby never forgets his good friend Evan   (metro.co.uk) divider line
43
    More: Sad, James Francis Lynch, John McDowell, Dennis Michael Cook, Robert P Devitt, James J Straine, David M Berray, Thomas Fergus, William Bernstein  
•       •       •

425 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2022 at 11:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was making lunch for my kids, something I rarely did. But at the start of a new school year, one tries a little harder.

I flipped on the kitchen TV and noticed they were reviewing some sort of disaster movie. It looked a little boring, and then all of a sudden I realized it was a news program as Isaw the second tower get hit, live on TV.

The second tower fell as I was driving to work, sobbing. I'm the one who convinced the HR manager to let us all go home early that day, since we were all hitting F5 and crying and getting little to no work done.

All I wanted was to hold my kids again. And never let them.go.

And while I didn't lose anyone I know of in the towers, I know a lot of future people my kids might have met now will never exist.

Aftermath: the first plane I heard overhead a week or so later actually made me duck.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honestly, I'm ready to forget it. Too many future disasters to pay attention to.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NEVER FORGET:

Donald Trump says 'nobody's gotten to the bottom of 9/11' at Saudi-backed tournament
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was at work.  When I knew it was really happening was when the internet began running at a snail's pace.   What really blows my mind is that there are people now that are adults that never knew what the world was like before that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna be contrarian

At the height of covid, more people were dying every single day than died in the 9/11 attacks.

And the response was to open everything up, and learn to live with that number of deaths, because people needed haircuts.

So today is a day of performative patriotism. If you want to treat it as a day america was attacked, fine. But let's not pretend america cares about the lives lost.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lost two friends in NYC. They were a couple of months into their first real jobs just out of college. I often wonder what their lives would be like now.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Link to the thread that day? Some pretty accurate predictions.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I woke up that day, like every day before that, not turning on the TV and headed straight for the shower. I got dressed, grabbed a bite and got in my car to head for work. I turned on the local sports radio expecting to hear chatter about the Giants-Broncos Monday Night Football game the night before but for some reason they were playing the live CBS news feed. WTF? Eventually I got filled in and I don't think I stopped saying "holy sh-t" for my entire commute.

I headed to the local blood bank at lunch that day hoping to help. It was encouraging to see hundreds already there lining up to do what they could. Of course there was nothing that could be done but it was nice to see at that moment the world isn't entirely senseless.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee - Stand Up 9/11
Youtube ZsRlqb0_h3Q
Stewart Lee - Osama Bin Laden - YouTube
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm gonna be contrarian

At the height of covid, more people were dying every single day than died in the 9/11 attacks.

And the response was to open everything up, and learn to live with that number of deaths, because people needed haircuts.

So today is a day of performative patriotism. If you want to treat it as a day america was attacked, fine. But let's not pretend america cares about the lives lost.


Strangely enough, had the government listened to the experts, lives could have been saved.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm gonna be contrarian an asshole


FTFY
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sorry for your loss, Subby.

I did not lose anyone I knew that day, but only by luck.

My cousin's husband was home sick that day, not at the WTC.

He lost many friends.

Watched the second plane hit live on the news.    It was like being punched in the gut.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Terminal Accessory: Sorry for your loss, Subby.

I did not lose anyone I knew that day, but only by luck.

My cousin's husband was home sick that day, not at the WTC.

He lost many friends.

Watched the second plane hit live on the news.    It was like being punched in the gut.


Saw that live as well. Had trouble processing it for a minute. Then the gut punch.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/Sorry.
 
BigChad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"I'll Never Forget" - I'll never forget my brother calling me 21 years ago today on Tues Sept 11th, 2001 at 6:15am PDT (shortly after the 2nd plane hit) saying "Wake up, turn on your TV, we're at war." and watching in horror as the towers fell down and the Pentagon getting hit and Flight 93 ultimately crashing in PA. At that time I had Tue-Thu off and I spent those 72 hours glued to my TV.... I'll never forget hearing the chirping of all the alarms going off in the rubble, knowing each one represented a fallen fireman... I'll never forget seeing/hearing stories of EMS, Police, and Firefighters, all heroes, who went back into the buildings multiple times to rescue others, many never making it back out...I'll never forget the passengers of Flight 93 who sacrificed themselves to save untolds more... I'll never forget all those innocent people who lost their lives because of other people's hate...I'll never forget.
 
detonator
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was working on the musical "Les Mis", which was on tour and playing in my venue in Eugene, Oregon. They gathered everybody together and asked who wanted to continue working and of course no one did.
I eventually had to go to our amphitheater and mix a memorial gathering that 5,000 people attended.
The road show was cancelled, but in show biz tradition they signed our back stage wall. It said "9/11/01 Let them rest"
 
replacementcool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
9/11 was how I found this dumpster site since it was about the only news aggregator functioning for periods on the day.

Yes my account is very recent, but nonetheless I've been coming here for 21 years
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm gonna be contrarian

At the height of covid, more people were dying every single day than died in the 9/11 attacks.

And the response was to open everything up, and learn to live with that number of deaths, because people needed haircuts.

So today is a day of performative patriotism. If you want to treat it as a day america was attacked, fine. But let's not pretend america cares about the lives lost.


I don't even think it's that contrarian anymore.  I mean, for example, how long after 1941 did the US treat December 7 as some sort of date/topic to be handled with kid gloves?  Outside of Hawaii itself (and probably some random veteran groups), does anywhere in the US have some sort of "12/7" commemorations?  Did they ever?  Obviously it was a military target, but it was peacetime.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

b0rscht: Honestly, I'm ready to forget it. Too many future disasters to pay attention to.


I too am tired of it. After a decade it seemed entirely gratuitous and more about the ritual than anything meaningful. Now, after 2 decades it just seems pathetic, MOVE THE HELL ON! It's part of the process

And honestly, 9/11 was the moment America shows what a bunch of farking cowards they were, passing the PATRIOT Act, ceding freedom and liberties, being willingly subjected to the TSA and endless security theatre, all in the name of "war on terror"

We lost that war, hands farking down. Hell, we even handed Afghanistan back to Terrorists after 2 decades of bloodshed and billions of dollars down the toilet.

You want to fight the terrorists? Then take on the GQP, KKK and far right militias and their propaganda outlets that are attacking our nation every day
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was at work when a guy from the office came down to have a cigarette in the shop.  He said a plane hit one of the towers.  I thought it was a a small plane or something like that.  A little while later I went upstairs to make a pot of coffee and people were watching a little tv in the breakroom, which was weird.  Then I realized it was not the small plane like I thought it was.

Never forget the lessons from that day.  Don't let terrorists and fear run your life.  We gave up way too much that day.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was working about a block from the White House, I still remember the variety of reactions from fear to uncertainty to panic. Lost a family friend in the Pentagon, and later worked in that part of the building.

Last week, I finally visited the WTC memorial in NYC.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Years earlier, I interviewed with Deloitte on the 102nd floor of the WTC, so I have several connections to the day, but I like to remember this one:

https://holliworks.com/no-drive-list/
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sophomore year of college. Got out of my 8AM class, had some time to kill. Went over to the campus library to check my email and the betting lines on the games that coming weekend. Internet was wonky. Sportsline down. CNNSI down. Stumble on Fark (which I'd never seen before) and find out what happened.

Leave there in a bit of a daze, and the quad reminded me of the footage of the JFK assassination. TVs that appeared from nowhere. Utterly surreal.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have been reflecting on this the last few weeks leading up to today. For almost two decades after 9/11 we heard certain people screeching about Muslims wanting Sharia Law in the United States. You don't hear that anymore.
 
Hinged
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

replacementcool: 9/11 was how I found this dumpster site since it was about the only news aggregator functioning for periods on the day.

Yes my account is very recent, but nonetheless I've been coming here for 21 years


Yeah, I just heard about it a few days ago... and yet I came back here today.  Boredom, I guess.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Those people wanted us to lose our freedoms. Looking around, yeah, they did a pretty good job. We're killing our freedoms just fine by ourselves these days.

/it ain't over
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We might as well forget it.

Our leaders certainly have.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm gonna be contrarian


Oh yes, that's a very contrarian viewpoint on Fark!

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Today is my nephews birthday. Nephews. Plural. And they happen to be twins. Of course, they were born well before the towers went down. Think I'll throw some paper airplanes at them...
 
Northern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Gubbo: I'm gonna be contrarian

At the height of covid, more people were dying every single day than died in the 9/11 attacks.

And the response was to open everything up, and learn to live with that number of deaths, because people needed haircuts.

So today is a day of performative patriotism. If you want to treat it as a day america was attacked, fine. But let's not pretend america cares about the lives lost.

Strangely enough, had the government listened to the experts, lives could have been saved.


Pretty on-brand for Beat America.  Bush the lesser and his  handlers then blew trillions on a pointless war, followed by an absurd real estate bubble that everyone at the top saw from a mile away.
Similarly, Trump & Co were warned about Covid 19 as early as October 2019 and chose to do nothing, followed by lies, denial, snake oil, and laws to prevent the protection of public health.
 
geggy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Osama Bin Laden was unofficially convicted of the 9/11 attacks within a time frame that could not possibly have allowed any intelligence to have been gathered which supported the accusation. That is, it would be impossible if they did not already have that information. How could they have had no warning of an operation, which must have been very difficult to keep under wraps, but then be able to name the culprit in less than a day? And if they had some forewarning of the attack, even if it was not specific, then it raises even more questions about government agencies' complicity.

From day one, there has not been a shred of publicly available evidence against Bin Laden. Up until December of 2001, there was nothing but the continued repetition of his name. The official documents detailing allegations against Bin Laden provide no convincing evidence. Of the 69 points of "evidence" cited, ten relate to background information about the relationship between Bin Laden and the Taliban. Fifteen relate to background information regarding the general philosophies of Al Qeada, and it's relationship to Bin Laden. None give any facts concerning the events of 9/11. Most do not even attempt to directly relate anything mentioned to the events of that day. Twenty-six list allegations related to previous terrorist attacks. Even if they were convictions of previous terrorist attacks, everybody knows that this isn't worth the paper it's written on, in terms of evidence for involvement of September 11th.

Within 20 minutes of the attacks taking place, the media were fed comments, which assumed Bin Laden's guilt, comments made on the basis of events, which could not possibly have occurred. The Pentagon and the Department of Defense used dialogue attributed to Bin Laden, in an effort to incriminate him, while refusing to release all of the dialogue, and refusing to issue a verbatim, literal translation.

In the months leading up to the Septmber 11, 2001 attack, it is reported, the Taliban "outlined various ways bin Laden could be dealt with. He could be turned over to the EU, killed by the Taliban, or made available as a target for Cruise missiles." The Bush administration did not accept the Taliban's offer.

On September 16, 2001, CNN reported that in a statement issued to Al Jazeera, bin Laden said, "I would like to assure the world that I did not plan the recent attacks".

"On September 20, 2001," according to the Guardian, "the Taliban offered to hand Osama bin Laden to a neutral Islamic country for trial if the US presented them with evidence that he was responsible for the attacks on New York and Washington. The US rejected the offer."

Bin Laden, in a September 28, 2001 interview with the Pakistani newspaper Ummat, is reported to have said: "I have already said that I am not involved in the 11 September attacks in the United States. As a Muslim, I try my best to avoid telling a lie. I had no knowledge of these attacks, nor do I consider the killing of innocent women, children and other humans as an appreciable act. Islam strictly forbids causing harm to innocent women, children and other people. Such a practice is forbidden even in the course of a battle."

October 3, 2001: Secretary of State Colin L. Powell, in an interview with The New York Times, said administration officials had been briefing allies on what he called "pretty good information" establishing the link between the airplane attacks and Mr. Bin Laden. But, he added, "it is not evidence in the form of a court case."

One Western official at NATO said the briefings, which were oral, without slides or documents, did not report any direct order from Mr. Bin Laden, nor did they indicate that the Taliban knew about the attacks before they happened.

A senior diplomat for one closely allied nation characterized the briefing as containing "nothing particularly new or surprising," adding: "It was descriptive and narrative rather than forensic. There was no attempt to build a legal case."

On 10/4/2001, Tony Blair will present a paper that makes the case for Osama Bin Laden's involvement before Parliament. It says, "this document does not purport to provide a prosecutable case against Osama bin Laden in a court of law." Nevertheless, it continues, "on the basis of all the information available [Her Majesty's Government] is confident of its conclusions as expressed in this document."

George W Bush's speech at UN, November 10, 2001: "We must speak the truth about terror. Let us never tolerate outrageous conspiracy theories concerning the attacks of September the 11th; malicious lies that attempt to shift the blame away from the terrorists, themselves, away from the guilty. To inflame ethnic hatred is to advance the cause of terror."

Professor Gernot Rotter, scholar of Islamic and Arabic Studies at the University of Hamburg said of Osama's alleged confession video released in December 2001, "This tape is of such poor quality that many passages are unintelligible. And those that are intelligible have often been taken out of context, so that you can't use that as evidence. The American translators who listened to the tape and transcribed it obviously added things that they wanted to hear in many places."

9/11 Commission Report stated in 2004 "that bin Laden was a financier with a fortune of several hundred million dollars is an "urban legend."

"Some within the government continued to cite the $300 million figure well after 9/11, and the general public still incorrectly gives credence to the notion of a 'multimillionaire bin Laden."

"To date, the US government has not been able to determine the origin of the money used for the 9/11 attacks.... Ultimately the question of the origin of the funds is of little practical significance."

In 2005, when asked why there is no mention of 9/11 on the FBI's web page, Rex Tomb, the FBI's Chief of Investigative Publicity, is reported to have said, "The reason why 9/11 is not mentioned on Osama Bin Laden's Most Wanted page is because the FBI has no hard evidence connecting Bin Laden to 9/11."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

August 2022
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i was late to work that day in Wayne NJ miles outside of Manhattan.

there are credible documentaries about what took place in WashDC, and what the USA government did. worth watching. please do watch and learn.

RIP
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
geggy:

Calm yourself and stop copy/pasta wall of text.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One thing the USA made clear after 9/11: No one can compete with the US' kill score.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Knock, knock...
Who's there?
9/11
9/11 who?
You said you'd never forget.

/f the Patriot Act
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah I know it's a long article, but it's worth the read. Rick Rescorla was one of the true heroes of 9-11

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2002/02/11/september-11th-attacks-world-trade-center-rick-rescorla-the-real-heroes-are-dead

Fark user imageView Full Size
One of the few decent things Trump did in office.
 
goatbroken
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Never forget that we're losing a 9/11's amount of people every few days due to covid and Biden's gaslighting about it.

(Yes I hate Trump, too)
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And nothing changed after except we lost rights
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size

Nevar forgit!
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dear America,

Get the hell over it.

Signed,
The rest of the world.


Seriously, you probably let that many people die every year from mass shootings and you don't give a shiat.
You've murdered 200,000 Iraqi civilians over it and they had nothing to do with it.

You're just jerking off to it all now.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
geggy:

If this isn't a very bad, deep level joke, I would like to invite you to shut the fark up.

If it is a joke, it landed very poorly, and I would like to invite you to shut the fark up.
 
10Speed
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah but we got a hell of a mattress-sale ad as a result:

Woman In 9/11 Twin Tower Mattress Ad Tearfully Apologizes: 'It Was Stupid'
Youtube ThKVodI1Mf8
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Whoopi says the capital protest was worse than 9/11, she is a true patriot.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.