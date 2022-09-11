 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Adventures in dating
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No particular stories from me.  I'm sure they've all been pretty run-of-the-mill.  Some great, some not so great.  My only advice:

1. Learn to spot the diamonds in the rough.
2. Know when to walk away.  Don't keep dating someone just so you're not alone.  It's ok to be alone.  You should already have a good life, and having someone to share it with is icing on the cake.
3. Know when to run away screaming.
4. Don't break hearts.  If you're just looking for a good time, be up front about it.

(Grandpa _Spud step off his soap box, stumbles, drops his Jell-O)
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here's my not so cool bro story for this morning: I was enjoying a bbq at my good friends house on Sunday 9/10/2001, playing with his kid and having a cigar with him to celebrate his newborn. It was a beautiful day ...then the next morning I watched from my office on 15th street and 8th ave of him coming down with the towers. He was on the 102nd floor in a meeting for Cantor Fitzgerald.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dammit, I didn't read your advice first.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was lucky to go on a geology field trip. It was an educational thing. As part of it, we collected some granite samples and later brought them back to a lab to crush them and collect some zircons. We sent them away to measure the ratios of sets of Uranium and Lead isotopes and that allowed us to determine the age of the granite. That's my adventurous dating story.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this is Fark, this could be a pretty short thread today
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been looking for love for a long time, but it never found me. In the meantime, I've dated quite an assortment of characters, from the biggest dealer in town to an ex-con who had served his time for murder, from a French peasant to an Iranian prince, and every color of flesh on the spectrum.

But I never dated a lawyer or politician, because even *I* have standarfs.
 
HomerButt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My cousin worked for Cantor Fitzgerald. Years after 9/11 they found a partial hipbone on the roof of another building. :(
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I met the love of my life at 16 and at 40, we finally got to be together.

We had stayed in touch for years and during 2006-2007 his job regularly brought him to my city so we got to see each other in person. I entertained the idea of moving closer to him but just couldn't afford it, especially for a "maybe." I had no idea how he felt and was still in my "not like other girls" phase so I played it cool. He quit that job and moved to Washington and I didn't know if I'd ever see him again.

I settled into what turned out to be a toxic relationship which finally ended in May of 2020. I had an overwhelming urge to reach out to Him and so I did, with no real expectations. Just, "hey it's been forever, how's it going?"

Long story short, the reunion went better than I could've imagined, we did the long distance thing for a year and then I moved from Las Vegas to Renton, Washington a little over a year ago and we've been living in sinful bliss ever since.
 
I_am_lying
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture this - late 1990s/early 2000s, online dating was years ahead, but telephone ads for dating was the big thing....

This was a bit of a great thing for gay men. There was a lot of creativity put into a 60 second voice ad. Anyhow, was chatting with a guy from out of town. Things were going swimmingly. We agree to meet in person.

I get there first, he shows up, he's not bad looking. Then we begin talking.

And his mannerisms are creepily identical to my father's. It must have been written on my face because by the end of the date he said "well, thanks, but I think it's clear from you we're not going to have a second date."

It wasn't fair to him because he was a nice guy, but at the time my father was still alive and I didn't have the wisdom and understanding about him and my family. Now, if this happened, it wouldn't bother me. But at the time....yikes.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've dated twice in my life, first girlfriend was a fraternal twin and we dated for a couple years, she had some legitimate mental issues and broke things off.  Second dating experience was also a fraternal twin and we dated for about 4 years and have been married for a bit over 15 years.
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carson, potassium-argon, or dendrochronological?
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A woman I once hooked up with showed up at my school (while I was doing my radio show so she knew where I was), festooned with body glitter and announced "You know I'm going to sleep with you".

We did not, in fact, sleep together, because that was a bit of a warning sign.  She also had a long term boyfriend.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dating stories make me glad I married young and never dated as an adult.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I don't know what the format of the station is, but don't change a thing. Something's working.
 
LiveDemo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
After giving up dating post-divorce and bad experiences, a mutual friend reintroduced me to someone from my past that I'd had a spark with. I decided to invite him to NYC to visit me.

We did some touristy stuff, including getting grifted into a seedy Statue of Liberty sight seeing cruise. After a few minutes on the rusty boat before it left the dock, I insisted we leave even though we had paid for the tour.

Skip to a couple days later, after his increasingly strange, erratic and racist behavior, we are having dinner at my place. As we finished, I said to him "you know how I got off the boat the other day, this is like that." I'd booked him a room and put him in an Uber. Told doorman not to let him back in. Best money I've ever spent, and last time I dated.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In my late teens I dated this chick who was into dine and dash dating at fancy restaurants as a turn on. Wow she was messed up. In hindsight I regret all the suffering I caused the wait staff but in true young man fashion I didn't care, had sex. Wow.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I dated a girl in the early 90's after a messy divorce. The girl was right in the middle of the Hot/Crazy chart.

She was a major party gal and introduced me to experiences I would otherwise never have known. She helped/compelled me to blow through a modest inheritance from my dads estate, having fun and staying loaded the whole time.

Somehow she just couldn't stay faithful to our relationship; She quite literally blew through a few flings after we split up... always trying to come back and seek forgiveness. I got tiered of her crap and moved on...

Her next relationship was with a wealthy dude who owned a framing shop. She somehow convinced him to sign over 1/2 the shop to her. Six months later he disappeared forever. And by forever I mean not a trace, not a clue, just gone. Of course I was questioned my LEO but never a person of interest. Case never solved. They even drained two farm ponds looking for him.

I dodged the literal and figurative bullet. I am certain she was involved somehow.

She died about 10 years ago of "undisclosed causes"; I suspect suicide or alcohol poisoning.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Easy listening?
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not sure that I've shared this one before, so if I have, sorry.

I'm on date #3 with this gal I started dating while we both worked at K-mart.  My old man's company car had just changed out--went from a Chevy Beretta to a Corvette.  So of course, I pick her up in the vette.

As we're driving away from her house, I mean to say something like "What do you think of the car?".

What comes out instead:  "Do you like red leather?" as I gesture around the inside of the car.  In my mouth's defense, the car is indeed outfitted with red leather seats, but that was not on the speaking agenda.

Immediately I figure she's gonna take this as a clumsy way to open discussions about BDSM.  But my future wife takes it as me making a bad joke on the Airplane's "Do you like gladiator movies" line, and we quickly slide into talking about that movie, and my mortification passes for the moment.

But, like any good wife, she brings this up every few years whenever I have another good episode of mouth and brain discombobulation.  And all these years later, it is pretty funny.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I didn't date much. Too weird and awkward. Had one girlfriend in high school. Things were pretty good but I knew my enjoyment of drugs was going to lead to bad places so I broke it off with her.
I ended up with a girlfriend when I was in college and got most of the drug use out of my system (just some lingering bong hits). Things were great until we were engaged and moved in together. It was like a freaking switch was thrown and she went farking nuts. Controlling, verbally abusive. I'd never been so close to actually hitting someone.

After we split up, a cute girl from the college I transferred to, who I'd known for a year plus, said she was interested in me which really threw me for a loop since (1) I'd had no idea and (2) she had a boyfriend. We're about to celebrate 8 years married in a week.

I like to tell people I met my wife while I was engaged.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

We buried Evan's thumb.
 
spaceman375
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
College story: Was at an indoor concert. Stood next to a guy I'd never met and made some comment about the band. He answered, and then I said "Let's move back a bit so we don't have to shout." When he followed me to the back of the room, I just wrapped my arms around him & really kissed him.

He came in his pants.

I think that's the best compliment I've ever gotten.
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I honestly can't remember how I met the woman, but somehow we ended up going out on 2 or 3 dinner and movie dates. She seemed nice, we seemed to enjoy our time together and I was beginning to think it might grow into something more meaningful.
About date #4 while we're eating, she begins telling me how hard it is to make a living, because she has to work for under the table cash...Because she left a husband and 3 children in another state and is hiding from Family Court and Child Support.
I never called her again.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can't ever go to the Bahamas again as apparently there is a curse on me.

I used to work in the Film Biz and there was this girl I fell for HARD.  Super-Crush.
We both worked in Set Decorating at the time and we had the same sense of humor, we giggled about the same stupid things and generally had the same outlook on work and life.  We were pals.

But I had a HUGE CRUSH on her.

And then one day she asks me if I want to go to the Bahamas.  With her and her friend.
TWO GIRLS in the BAHAMAS? Count me in.

I don't remember anything that we did in the Bahamas because most of the time I was:

Fark user imageView Full Size


But after a few days we were back home and waving goodbye to each other.  Nothing happened.
It was like "Three's Company goes to the Bahamas".

A few years later ANOTHER girl I had a lesser crush on ASKED ME IF I WANTED TO GO TO THE BAHAMAS WITH HER!   This time, there was no additional "friend".  Just the two of us.  I am all over this, lets go!

Fark user imageView Full Size


But just like the last time, NOTHING HAPPENED.  We even shared a hotel room.  She seemed extremely disappointed with everything about the trip.  Was it me?  I don't know. Was it her? Maybe, I don't know.  Maybe she just needed a chaperone and wanted to get away for some reason.

We went back to work and never spoke of it again.

A few years later I am at a party and I am chatting with this other group of women I work with and, generally having a great time when one of them just flat out asks me "Do You Want To Go To The Bahamas?"

What?  Not AGAIN!

Sometimes I can't keep the thoughts in my head from coming out of my mouth and I blurted out:
"Boy, I would have to be really drunk to do that".

She starts crying and her friends all start yelling at me.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Once upon a time I played guitar in an Allman Bros cover band.   Had a first date with a pretty curly-haired babe, I picked her up and headed to dinner, with the Allman's 'Eat a Peach' playing softly on the tape deck.

We drove about 2 blocks from her house when she said crossly "ooo Turn this music off!  I HATE the Allman Brothers!"

I pulled over and told her "Get Out! We have nothing in common."   She said I wasn't very nice.

That ended the date.  I do not regret it.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My husband and I dated for a few weeks before I realized that was what was going on. 😹
We went to the movies and I just saw it as hanging out. Good news for him is that he started pursuing me after we met up in town the day of the Superbowl, and I realized my feelings over president's day weekend.
The next weekend we went into NYC, went to Central Park, the natural history museum, and a nice Chinese restaurant. I spent the whole time with my hand free so that we could hold hands, and he spent the whole time too nervous about messing it up to hold my hand.

Seven and a half years after that first official date, to the very day, we got married.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I've been looking for love for a long time, but it never found me. In the meantime, I've dated quite an assortment of characters, from the biggest dealer in town to an ex-con who had served his time for murder, from a French peasant to an Iranian prince, and every color of flesh on the spectrum.

But I never dated a lawyer or politician, because even *I* have standarfs.


Having met you IRL, cheer up.
You got a lot going on for you.
Keep the standards.
They are not worth trading off.
Besides, single is stress free, right? *eye twitch*

I had a blind date with a lady who had a huge behind, who sat in a wooden cafe chair in a pub we walked into.

How huge was it?


All the patrons stared at it when we walked in. Like stopped talking and stared.

When she got up to pee and turned around, she didn't know the chair was stuck. Her butt was stuck in the chair.
Every one else did
And then it fell. But as they all watched, I reached over and grabbed a leg, mid air, and set it down quietly as she walked away, blissfully unaware.

And I knew, despite the faces aghast, the jaws drooping, that every woman in that room secretly wished they knew a man who had their back like that.

She and I didn't click, as she was too far away, too young, and of course, I own antiques. Delicate pieces of furniture.

The point is, always be a mensch.

Or date one.

You got one coming.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Long ago, I used to use yahoo personals (I said it was a long time ago). Two dates with a girl whose life ambition was to run an HR department.

On the second date, she looked triumphantly at me, saying, "You said 'gullible' isn't a word. Well, I looked it up. It is."

"We're done here."
 
Photoshop This [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
6 years ago, I drove out from the Portland area 40 minutes to a bar to meet a girl from online. We got on well, got drunk, and about 2 hours later, we ended up making out in the back of her shady van, kind of uncomfortable but also kind of really exciting. She was super hot.

She invited me back to her place, and after hanging out and sobering up a bit, we drove through the woods way out to her place. Immediately we go to the bedroom, and things are getting exciting. We're laying in bed together, making out and having an amazing time, clothes are coming off....when she asks "Do you have a condom? Stupidly, I didn't think to bring one with me. Due to sleep schedule differences, I had to leave and let her sleep, but I called her back the next evening.

Her, the next day: "I'm still not over my ex. I love him and hate him and I'm not open to something new, .etc"
I raised my voice a bit here, and said "Why would we have this wonderful night together, I thought I met a potential new partner, you gave me so much hope, but you were only using me as an escape from the pain from your ex. That is really farking unfair to me!" She actually sounded sad, regretful, and agreed with my assessment.
It was a wonderful date, maybe in the top 3 of all time, but that shiat hurt. I think she learned a valuable lesson.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Another: I had tickets to see the Police. In hand.  On their first tour of the US, when they were a new wave band with only "Roxanne" released as a single. At the Campus Center Ballroom at the University of Hawai'i.

Instead I went camping with a beautiful blue eyed blonde with the most amazing breasts. I used pieces of bamboo to turn a trickling waterfall into a shower for us the next morning. I was so nervous I showered with my shorts on. What a dork.

The shorts, obviously, are my only regret.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Only on mobile, so unable to long-form this story. Here's the keywords.

AOL
M'Lady
Video Store
My apartment
Blackadder
Schnapps
Pregnancy Story
Homeless in NY
Introduction to Sick Mother
The Last Unicorn
"You can buy me drinks!"
"Can you drive me to my boyfriend's apartment?"

Fin.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Technically, I've gone on just one official date since my divorce 8 years ago.

This date involved:

- A beautiful bartender
- Spicy tuna rolls
- Norm from Cheers
-80s New Wave and Post-Punk
- A decent proposal
- The Psychedelic Furs
- A long line at the restroom
- Psychedelic mushrooms
- Making out
- One pretty farkin' cool exit sign
- One ruptured breast implant
- Fireball
- Latin transgender night
- DJ Naughty Boy
- A compliment in the form of an ass grab
- The cross-cultural appeal of the Minnesota Timberwolves
- Uber
- My daughter's first day of kindergarten

I'd like to share all the details with you, but I can't. I'm too worried about winning this week's CSB Smartest Award and then the entire world would see the Fark Newsletter and this could cause embarrassment to the lady.

Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I dated myself when I showed them my CD collection.
 
