 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 200 of WW3: UKR forces enter Izium after five months of Russian occupation. UKR says that "main artery" for Russian forces through Kharkiv region has been cut off. The Zaporizhzhia NPP has been shut down. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
58
    More: News, International Atomic Energy Agency, Russian forces, Ukrainian grid, nuclear power plant, Chernobyl disaster, Kharkiv Oblast, last operating reactor, Nuclear safety  
•       •       •

306 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Sep 2022 at 8:00 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
( comes in before the crowd gets here, hangs up blue and yellow balloons and streamers, and a big "200" sign )
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still, waiting for the Internet to have the daily stats.
 
JoyR!der [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Throwback to day 100 thread : 20% of Ukraine is Russian held. Severodonetsk withstands Russian attack. Progress in Kherson counteroffensive. US military hackers conducted offensive cyber operations in support of Ukraine. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion.

Times they are a changing!
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's hope we're done by day 300 (and the ruscists are fully routed everywhere).
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Waiting patiently for the daily "XXXX liberated" count.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, here we go. I guess whoever was in charge of putting the list onto the Internet was celebrating.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is Sunday so I brought blini. There are some honey from my farm and sour cream.


Last few days have been very good for UA. Wishing more citizens of Ukraine can partake in the success.

And to the UA, and foreign legion, спасибо большое. We are supporting you now and after the war.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: It is Sunday so I brought blini. There are some honey from my farm and sour cream.


In English, it should be 'Is some honey'. Don't blush. Nothing warms my heart more on a Sunday morning than knowing I / we have a foreign friend. Now I'm hungry. Thank you. [also for your unspoken rail works]
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: BadCosmonaut: It is Sunday so I brought blini. There are some honey from my farm and sour cream.

In English, it should be 'Is some honey'. Don't blush. Nothing warms my heart more on a Sunday morning than knowing I / we have a foreign friend. Now I'm hungry. Thank you. [also for your unspoken rail works]


Been a long time since i've had fresh honey off the comb, and not the store-bottle type. It's gotten even more scarce because bees and especially vegetation are just not a thing around here, except for in peoples' gardens in the towns here.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: fasahd: BadCosmonaut: It is Sunday so I brought blini. There are some honey from my farm and sour cream.

In English, it should be 'Is some honey'. Don't blush. Nothing warms my heart more on a Sunday morning than knowing I / we have a foreign friend. Now I'm hungry. Thank you. [also for your unspoken rail works]

Been a long time since i've had fresh honey off the comb, and not the store-bottle type. It's gotten even more scarce because bees and especially vegetation are just not a thing around here, except for in peoples' gardens in the towns here.


We have a couple of urban beekeepers in our neighborhood. It really is better stuff than what you get in the store.
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
3 planes! That's the highest in quite a while, I think.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Smoking GNU: fasahd: BadCosmonaut: It is Sunday so I brought blini. There are some honey from my farm and sour cream.

In English, it should be 'Is some honey'. Don't blush. Nothing warms my heart more on a Sunday morning than knowing I / we have a foreign friend. Now I'm hungry. Thank you. [also for your unspoken rail works]

Been a long time since i've had fresh honey off the comb, and not the store-bottle type. It's gotten even more scarce because bees and especially vegetation are just not a thing around here, except for in peoples' gardens in the towns here.

We have a couple of urban beekeepers in our neighborhood. It really is better stuff than what you get in the store.


Pretty sure local ordinances prohibit that kinda thing here. Back in Windhoek the occasional bee swarm would appear in peoples' gardens and everyone was encoraged by the municipality to contact an office with a dude that came to collect the swarm/queen so they wouldn't pose a risk to people but wouldn't kill the hive either.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha have to find a new place in a hurry in today's exciting episode:

"Evicted With Prejudice," or "We've Lost Our Lease, Everything Must Go!"

Then stay turned for a Very Special Episode: "Lifestyles of The Broke and Broken!"

===

(While I have everyone's attention, does anyone know of public domain images of Ukrainian combat aircraft? I'm looking to replace images on a Web site I run. Thanks!)
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
An amazing amount of weapons abandoned,

RUSSIANS Running For Their Lives - Tanks Left Behind ( Video FOOTAGE )
Youtube HJ9RbDLxkws
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Kid's theatre troop doing a play in NYC (but the dates have passed): https://ci.ovationtix.com/27285/store/donations/47700

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

A hiking / climbing fundraiser for Ukraine: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sofiia-volovyk?utm_term=AJv7zJqPw

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Pinhole camera kit: https://kickstarter.com/projects/jollylook/jollylook-pinhole-the-instant-film-camera-diy-kit
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Art auction (sept 4 closing): https://fightwithart.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: An amazing amount of weapons abandoned,

[YouTube video: RUSSIANS Running For Their Lives - Tanks Left Behind ( Video FOOTAGE )]


Russian rifles for sale!
Never fired, only dropped once!
 
Reek!
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: Hooferatheart: An amazing amount of weapons abandoned,

[YouTube video: RUSSIANS Running For Their Lives - Tanks Left Behind ( Video FOOTAGE )]

Russian rifles for sale!
Never fired, only dropped once!


Username, etc.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
⚡ Rainfall in Crimea - a Russian military plane fell

SU-34 (worth 34-50 million dollars) fell on the border of Rozdollenskyi and Krasnoperekopskyi districts. Unfortunately, the pilots managed to eject.Kh-22 missiles were launched over Ukraine from long-range bombers

According to Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukraine does not yet have any means against this type of bomber.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sepia apama: 3 planes! That's the highest in quite a while, I think.


Yeah, looks like the brass may have finally approved the use of air support to stop the attack on Balakliia.

Then they found out what air defense supposed to doing.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He has good video with map of what happened yesterday.

10 Sep: WE WON. RUSSIANS RETREAT. KHARKIV FREED | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube QK-VZnfZfZU
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: It is Sunday so I brought blini. There are some honey from my farm and sour cream.


I want to eat blini.

I would also like someone to explain the difference between a crepe and a blin. They seem identical, except that you use buttermilk or kefir instead of milk for the batter. is that basically it?

too bad its already sunday afternoon it would be a perfect sunday brekkie.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Woo hoo!

Yesterday I went into my phone's options for what networks to connect to, turned off automatic, and set it to something other than the first TMobile option in the list.

Things haven't been perfect, but I've actually had images in the threads without waiting 20 mins for them to load, and don't have to keep reloading to try to read twitter links
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


putin better stay on the ground floor. he's approaching 'might accidentally fall out a hospital window' territory.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Destroying the enemy with joint and coordinated actions

boom
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My sister coined a new name for the russkies, and i hope you all laugh as much as i did:

Vodka-chugging retreater monkies.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Let's hope we're done by day 300 (and the ruscists are fully routed everywhere).


It would be a real bummer if this went for a full year or longer.
 
Gardenia [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: BadCosmonaut: It is Sunday so I brought blini. There are some honey from my farm and sour cream.

I want to eat blini.

I would also like someone to explain the difference between a crepe and a blin. They seem identical, except that you use buttermilk or kefir instead of milk for the batter. is that basically it?

too bad its already sunday afternoon it would be a perfect sunday brekkie.


Blini use water and some milk, if the milk is old.
Buttermilk make too tall. Fluffy?
 
mederu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzian Army Collapsed | Ukraine took key cities Glory to Ukraine!
Youtube jm7cGVvYAW8

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: An amazing amount of weapons abandoned,

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HJ9RbDLxkws?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Footage he is using to show tanks abandoned in Izyum is actually from Crimea, it was debunked really fast when it appeared on Twitter. Based on that I'll say the guy might mean well but he is an unreliable source of news.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Vodka-chugging retreater monkies.


Cromulent name, but the plural of monkey is monkeys.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
2h
⚡A Russian military plane crashed in #Crimea. The pilots ejected.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/Love the picture they chose.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Hooferatheart: An amazing amount of weapons abandoned,

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HJ9RbDLxkws?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Footage he is using to show tanks abandoned in Izyum is actually from Crimea, it was debunked really fast when it appeared on Twitter. Based on that I'll say the guy might mean well but he is an unreliable source of news.


I also don't like the way that he says that he is not going to talk about rumors, then he talks about the rumors.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sometimes prayers are answered.  The desire to see a counter attack and broken Russian lines was already festering on our side of this.  Blowing up the ammo and the bridges was great preparation.

I think the Russians are the only ones who thought it would come in the south?  I expected a pincer on the East, but I'll take North, any day.  Especially if the long action resulted in a double pincer, cutting off 30-40k of the Russian army, and a critical vein for supplies to the south is gone, Giving those trapped forces a reason to surrender without unnecessary Ukrainian lives being lost on a full press assault.

That's the kind of shiat that changes the direction of human history.  I think we're seeing it right here.  It will be interesting to read what is written about this 20 years from now.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Smoking GNU: Vodka-chugging retreater monkies.

Cromulent name, but the plural of monkey is monkeys.


Fair enough, noted.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
·
14m
#Ukraine: A Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV was captured by the Ukrainian forces in #Kharkiv Oblast - complete and in its transport container, along with the technical documentation.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Smoking GNUThat's just an insult to actual monkeys.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
·
17m
"Russian air defenses shot down another Russian aircraft."
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
WarMonitor🇺🇦
@WarMonitor3
·
18m
Ukrainian forces are in full control of Hnylytsia Persha as of recently
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Hooferatheart: An amazing amount of weapons abandoned,

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HJ9RbDLxkws?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Footage he is using to show tanks abandoned in Izyum is actually from Crimea, it was debunked really fast when it appeared on Twitter. Based on that I'll say the guy might mean well but he is an unreliable source of news.


As are most YouTube content providers.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
·
14m
#Ukraine: A Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV was captured by the Ukrainian forces in #Kharkiv Oblast - complete and in its transport container, along with the technical documentation.
[pbs.twimg.com image 360x270]
[pbs.twimg.com image 360x270]

[pbs.twimg.com image 360x270]


Capturing manuals is a pretty big deal. It makes me think back to the electronic warfare module that was supposedly captured months ago. Wonder how useful it has been and how useful these will be.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: I would also like someone to explain the difference between a crepe and a blin. They seem identical, except that you use buttermilk or kefir instead of milk for the batter. is that basically it?

too bad its already sunday afternoon it would be a perfect sunday brekkie.


Crepe isn't self-leveling.  The batter would be, but it's spread so it's thinner than would be expected for the batter viscosity.

Blini can also be different sizes, as there are varieties that are closer to the diameter of 'silver dollar pancakes'

For dinner, I'd suggest pannekoeken, as they're not a breakfast item.

/has done some study of pancakes
//there's even a video
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
MilitaryLand.net
@Militarylandnet
·
33m
🗺🇺🇦#Kharkiv Offensive Sep 11 14:00:
- RU Army abandoned its positions in #Kharkiv Oblast and is retreating across the border and the Oskil river.
That's it guys.
#UkraineRussiaWar
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aungen: Sometimes prayers are answered.  The desire to see a counter attack and broken Russian lines was already festering on our side of this.  Blowing up the ammo and the bridges was great preparation.

I think the Russians are the only ones who thought it would come in the south?  I expected a pincer on the East, but I'll take North, any day.  Especially if the long action resulted in a double pincer, cutting off 30-40k of the Russian army, and a critical vein for supplies to the south is gone, Giving those trapped forces a reason to surrender without unnecessary Ukrainian lives being lost on a full press assault.

That's the kind of shiat that changes the direction of human history.  I think we're seeing it right here.  It will be interesting to read what is written about this 20 years from now.


I'm waiting for the board wargames. Hell, it will be all types of wargames.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
17m
Our soldiers are met on the liberated territories
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I say there needs to be a change.
Henceforth, we shall no longer refer to the French as the cowards who always surrender. This title now belongs to Russia.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harlee: aungen: Sometimes prayers are answered.  The desire to see a counter attack and broken Russian lines was already festering on our side of this.  Blowing up the ammo and the bridges was great preparation.

I think the Russians are the only ones who thought it would come in the south?  I expected a pincer on the East, but I'll take North, any day.  Especially if the long action resulted in a double pincer, cutting off 30-40k of the Russian army, and a critical vein for supplies to the south is gone, Giving those trapped forces a reason to surrender without unnecessary Ukrainian lives being lost on a full press assault.

That's the kind of shiat that changes the direction of human history.  I think we're seeing it right here.  It will be interesting to read what is written about this 20 years from now.

I'm waiting for the board wargames. Hell, it will be all types of wargames.


Should also be a drinking game.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Father_Jack: I would also like someone to explain the difference between a crepe and a blin. They seem identical, except that you use buttermilk or kefir instead of milk for the batter. is that basically it?

too bad its already sunday afternoon it would be a perfect sunday brekkie.

Crepe isn't self-leveling.  The batter would be, but it's spread so it's thinner than would be expected for the batter viscosity.

Blini can also be different sizes, as there are varieties that are closer to the diameter of 'silver dollar pancakes'

For dinner, I'd suggest pannekoeken, as they're not a breakfast item.

/has done some study of pancakes
//there's even a video


what would be the thickest, fluffiest pan cake oh scientist of cake
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yippee-ki-yay, motherrussia!

It's good to see Ukraine playing some offense.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: I would also like someone to explain the difference between a crepe and a blin. They seem identical, except that you use buttermilk or kefir instead of milk for the batter. is that basically it?


Oh, I should have also asked about pfancuchen in your area of germany.

I had assumed it was more 'Dutch baby' (popover-like, sort of a sweet Yorkshire pudding), but someone on cooking.SE insisted it was more like a pannekoek.

I suspect that there are regional differences usage of the term, but haven't been able to confirm it.  So does it puff up at the sides and is it cooked stovetop or also in the oven?
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.