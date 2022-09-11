 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   PNG no longer lossless following 7.6 magnitude earthquake   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
6 Comments     (+0 »)
TheCableGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That quake was felt all over the bitmap.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There is a fairly large oil facility there.

/ Enjoy your next price panic
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
May the bird of paradise fly up you nose.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
gif me a break
 
Hinged
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's actually a big one.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hope there is transparency with the damage assessment.  Now is not
the time for some 4-bit analysis.
 
