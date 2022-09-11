 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   "Well, that's everything, but where's the tiger?"   (local21news.com) divider line
9
    More: Strange, Alligator, Tiger, Gopika, drugs, guns, money, tiger, raid  
•       •       •

459 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2022 at 9:38 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ask that biatch Carol Baskin.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They should be more concerned about the wasp in there
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Probably cut up and headed to a Hong Kong underground wet market in little boxes.
 
Snort
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In Africa?!
 
Armaroller2003
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jim Nesbitt A Tiger In My Tank CHART 1165
Youtube -9W2EonGvmc
/perhaps in the gas tank?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ABQ? I can totally see Tuco Salamanca owning a pet tiger.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hold That Tiger - The Mills Brothers
Youtube zYPwxJQZTNo
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
New Mexico, eh?  Well, that wouldn't happen in THIS country....
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.