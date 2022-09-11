 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 10 Boston)   Very fine people threatening violence against a children's hospital. Again   (nbcboston.com) divider line
33
    More: Sick, Southern Poverty Law Center, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston police, phoned-in threat Friday, Children's Hospital Boston, Hospital, Children's hospital, Boston  
•       •       •

1431 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2022 at 9:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know I've put way more thought into this than they ever have, but, do you really get to believe you're the "Good Guys" if your tactics include:

Bomb threats against a children's hospital
Blocking people from voting - either administratively or literally at the polls
Burning books
Beating police officers as you invade the U.S. Capitol
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I know I've put way more thought into this than they ever have, but, do you really get to believe you're the "Good Guys" if your tactics include:

Bomb threats against a children's hospital
Blocking people from voting - either administratively or literally at the polls
Burning books
Beating police officers as you invade the U.S. Capitol


Like religious nuts before them, they believe they're inherently good, therefore anything they do is good, by definition. That's how you get atrocities.
 
TheRealist II
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just more "Peaceful" protesting , nothing to be concerned about here !!!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's something truly wrong with people who threaten children.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "According to a recent report by the Southern Poverty Law Center, while the LGBTQ+ rights movement found an ally in the Biden administration, there is continued evidence of hate groups mobilizing in 2021 to push anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and ideology in the country."

Fuck these hate groups right out the door. Do I sound hateful?

Well, from what I understand, when a man has his hand on the switch of a large gas chamber, a bunch of other men (who were minding their own business) have to pick up rifles.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: There's something truly wrong with people who threaten children.


They think they are saving children by threatening an institution that offers trans medical care.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well since Babylon 5 seems to be an instruction manual, maybe it is time to dust off Garibaldi's suggestion that we have not electric chairs but electric bleechers.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I know I've put way more thought into this than they ever have, but, do you really get to believe you're the "Good Guys" if your tactics include:

Bomb threats against a children's hospital
Blocking people from voting - either administratively or literally at the polls
Burning books
Beating police officers as you invade the U.S. Capitol


Many of the last Nazis died of old age claiming they did the right thing. Fortunately their children and grandchildren did better.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: There's something truly wrong with people who threaten children.


Yeah but it's a two party system. Are you just gonna throw your vote away on somebody who is gonna raise your bosses' taxes and slow that sweet yellow trickle of money down your back?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The "Law and Order Party" my ass.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Patriots fans.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I know I've put way more thought into this than they ever have, but, do you really get to believe you're the "Good Guys" if your tactics include:

Bomb threats against a children's hospital
Blocking people from voting - either administratively or literally at the polls
Burning books
Beating police officers as you invade the U.S. Capitol


Fark.com hates cops unequivocally, why do you care about them?
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The self-righteous need a target for their outrage.  There's no point in bombing abortion clinics anymore so hospitals treating transgender youth have become the focus.

We must not let anything like the Hyde amendment come into affect.  That had the effect of removing abortion care from hospitals to stand alone clinics.  A stand alone trans treatment facility will become a target just like abortion clinics.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When do the real witch hunts begin? When are sorcery suspects to be hanged or burned at the stake?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
F*cking terrorists.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Next thing you know they'll be fire bombing dozens of places!

"A center in Eggertsville operated by an anti-abortion group was "firebombed" early Tuesday in an apparent act of political violence, officials with the organization said.
CompassCare said graffiti scrawled on the building ties the attack to the "abortion terrorist group" Jane's Revenge."

https://buffalonews.com/news/local/political-violence-blamed-in-arson-at-anti-abortion-groups-center-in-amherst/article_9da26e5e-e669-11ec-babe-cbbbcb6659a2.html

Effing terrorists!
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The guilty parties, when caught, should be refused any type of medical treatment for the remainder of their lives. Not even so much as a goddamn aspirin. Healthcare is a difficult enough field to work in without these asshats pulling shiat like this.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But they're FOR the children.

As long as they're gender correct, white, Christian and wealthy.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: ark.com hates corrupt & racist cops unequivocally, why do you care about them?


There, fixed that for you.

Also, why are you white knighting the bad cops? Love the taste of boot leather, perhaps?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: When do the real witch hunts begin? When are sorcery suspects to be hanged or burned at the stake?


Be careful what you wish for.
 
powhound
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Five in federal lockup first offense. Life the next time. Let's start with some consequences for these shiatheels eh?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I know I've put way more thought into this than they ever have, but, do you really get to believe you're the "Good Guys" if your tactics include:

Bomb threats against a children's hospital
Blocking people from voting - either administratively or literally at the polls
Burning books
Beating police officers as you invade the U.S. Capitol


When the hospital only exists to groom the children as satanic sex slaves, then yes

When those voters are illegal aliens, actual aliens, voting multiple times, or dead, then yes, it's okay to harass them at the poll lines. Especially the dead ones.

Books make people into gay transsexual commie witch liberals. The only book they need is the Bible. It doesn't have any sex, torture, kids being torn apart by bears, or magic in it like those other disgusting books.

Who beat police officers? Those were all Antifa plants put there by Soros, Obama, Bill Gates, and Jimmy Carter to stir up trouble and make the patriots who were there peacefully and by invitation of the greatest president ever look bad.

These brave people are trying to help everyone.  If you can't see that, maybe you are part of the conspiracy. It's the only answer that makes sense.

/Trump 2024-∞!
//do I seriously need to put a /s here?
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Next thing you know they'll be fire bombing dozens of places!

"A center in Eggertsville operated by an anti-abortion group was "firebombed" early Tuesday in an apparent act of political violence, officials with the organization said.
CompassCare said graffiti scrawled on the building ties the attack to the "abortion terrorist group" Jane's Revenge."

https://buffalonews.com/news/local/political-violence-blamed-in-arson-at-anti-abortion-groups-center-in-amherst/article_9da26e5e-e669-11ec-babe-cbbbcb6659a2.html

Effing terrorists!


When whatabouting becomes so obvious it's comical.
 
Abox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KCinPA: "A center in Eggertsville operated by an anti-abortion group was "firebombed" early Tuesday in an apparent act of political violence, officials with the organization said.


Why do they need a group to not have abortions?
 
squidloe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Patriots fans.


Well, since Boston Children's Hospital is home to the country's first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program there's the possibility that the threats are coming from outside of MA or even NewEngland.

My money would be on a shiathole red state.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abox: KCinPA: "A center in Eggertsville operated by an anti-abortion group was "firebombed" early Tuesday in an apparent act of political violence, officials with the organization said.

Why do they need a group to not have abortions?


Because their existence is an act of violence against women. That's why they are always doing these false flags to make it look like their victims are fighting back with violence.
Not that they wouldn't be justified, but ALL anti-choice people people are liars and cheats and thieves, and anything they say or claim can be safely dismissed as a lie.
 
olorin604
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I know I've put way more thought into this than they ever have, but, do you really get to believe you're the "Good Guys" if your tactics include:

Bomb threats against a children's hospital
Blocking people from voting - either administratively or literally at the polls
Burning books
Beating police officers as you invade the U.S. Capitol


Their entire counterargument:

Deus Vult
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not sure if you're a girl or a boy, Timmy? We'll just hack your penis off, that will cure everything.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why does the article not specify that these threats are a direct result of the anti lgbt rhetoric spread by the republican party?

Hurting lgbt kids is the only thing the republican party is running on, it is the entirety of their platform.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Next thing you know they'll be fire bombing dozens of places!

"A center in Eggertsville operated by an anti-abortion group was "firebombed" early Tuesday in an apparent act of political violence, officials with the organization said.
CompassCare said graffiti scrawled on the building ties the attack to the "abortion terrorist group" Jane's Revenge."

https://buffalonews.com/news/local/political-violence-blamed-in-arson-at-anti-abortion-groups-center-in-amherst/article_9da26e5e-e669-11ec-babe-cbbbcb6659a2.html

Effing terrorists!


Tell me about those times Unitarians and Quakers ran race-amuck in Tulsa, OK and Elaine, AR.
 
Railbird3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As a parent to a 14 year old "boy stuck in a girl's body" - I've been both relieved by the acceptance in the community and terrified of the hate that goes on.

The support groups and clinics are phenomenal and he truly feels like he belongs when he meets with these people.  The teachers at the school have called him by his new chosen name and most of the kids bat an eyelash at it.  There are a few kids ruining the environment at school - and their "zero tolerance for bullying" seems to fall short sometimes.  This year seems better than last year so far, but we're still not where we need to be.

Then there's my dad - his Grandpop.  MAGA loving, gun totin', "liberals are the root of all evil" Trump supporter.  I've tried to ignore the situation with him entirely - but he sees the kid's Facebook profile and continues to be confused about the name change.  He hasn't come right out and said it, but I'm sure I "coerced her" into this and I'm part of the liberal agenda.  It's so conflicting to me because my dad is an overall nice person - but damn it if he doesn't have his hangups.  He doesn't treat my son any differently from his other grandchild and never speaks of it to him.  It's such a bizarre dynamic.  My kid has more or less pieced things together because of Grandpop's political stance.  He rants and raves about illegals ruining the country and the "liberal agenda" so he's figured out what the stance on LGBTQ+ is.  And of course I get the back-handed comment out of earshot of everyone "her haircut looks like a boy - what's wrong with you?" etc.

I don't even know how to address something like this article with my kid.  I myself grew up wearing hearing aids in the 80's and I know how shiatty people can be about people with disabilities.  (Later in life developed severe back problems as well, and saw how employer's don't take kindly to people hobbling around, either)  I don't think people have taken to making threats against hospitals for treating the disabled, so this is all new territory for me.  People are trash, stand up for yourself.  Don't start any fights, but sure as hell finish them.  But bomb threats?  Things that threaten to destabilize the support structure?  GTFO with that stuff.

/Hopefully not, but just in  case.... CSB etc etc.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I see the usual idiots and trolls have made their presence known

Bye for today, fark.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jso2897: KCinPA: Next thing you know they'll be fire bombing dozens of places!

"A center in Eggertsville operated by an anti-abortion group was "firebombed" early Tuesday in an apparent act of political violence, officials with the organization said.
CompassCare said graffiti scrawled on the building ties the attack to the "abortion terrorist group" Jane's Revenge."

https://buffalonews.com/news/local/political-violence-blamed-in-arson-at-anti-abortion-groups-center-in-amherst/article_9da26e5e-e669-11ec-babe-cbbbcb6659a2.html

Effing terrorists!

When whatabouting becomes so obvious it's comical.


assets1.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size

Then they hunted down the prolifers and carved a B on their faces for "bortion"!
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.