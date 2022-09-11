 Skip to content
(NBC Montana)   Deliberately crashing a car on the historic Going-to-the-Sun road in Glacier National Park concludes with one man Going-to-the-Jail   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Maybe he needed a
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must not have been a very good crasher.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sun, I am disappoint.
 
Photoshop This [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jesus, I've driven the entire length of that Glacier N.P. road back in '14. The driver got very lucky, because that is one of the most treacherous, frustrating roads you will ever drive. There are many miles of jammed traffic, tight switchbacks and plenty of opportunities to send your car down a 400-foot deep canyon.
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

I've said it here before and I'll say again.
I've traveled the world and GNP is my favorite place on Earth....Kyoto, Japan a close second
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

USAF Retired: [Fark user image 514x720]
[Fark user image 604x425]
[Fark user image 604x417]
I've said it here before and I'll say again.
I've traveled the world and GNP is my favorite place on Earth....Kyoto, Japan a close second


We're looking at doing a trip to Glacier and Banff late next summer. I'm getting excited just doing the research.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean this guy is  super idiot, but the area closest to Sprague Creek is on the lowland along Lake McDonald, not the upland further up the mountain(s). So, If he broke through the stone barriers somehow along there, he was either going to into the water or a stand of mainly cedars, not plummeting a few thousand feet off Darwin's Cliff. If he tried it at Big Bend  - where I don't remember ever seeing a "wall" - he was heading into an alpine meadow with a steep grade.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: USAF Retired: [Fark user image 514x720]
[Fark user image 604x425]
[Fark user image 604x417]
I've said it here before and I'll say again.
I've traveled the world and GNP is my favorite place on Earth....Kyoto, Japan a close second

We're looking at doing a trip to Glacier and Banff late next summer. I'm getting excited just doing the research.


Waterton Lakes, just across the border from Glacier, is quite nice, and you'll be going by it anyway. Don't miss it.

Banff/Jasper is breathtaking, but can be crowded, especially around Lake Louise. If you want to get away from the crowds, go to nearby Yoho N.P. Lots of great hiking, and a 1200' waterfall--you can walk right up to its base.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ChrisDe: USAF Retired: [Fark user image 514x720]
[Fark user image 604x425]
[Fark user image 604x417]
I've said it here before and I'll say again.
I've traveled the world and GNP is my favorite place on Earth....Kyoto, Japan a close second

We're looking at doing a trip to Glacier and Banff late next summer. I'm getting excited just doing the research.


I haven't gone since the ticketing system started. It is absolutely beautiful. My wife and I camped near Bowman Lake a few years ago, which was pretty quiet compared to the Lake Mcdonald area. One of these days I'll maybe head to Going-to-the-Sun Road which should be less crowded with the new system, but I'd want to pull over and take too many pictures.

I'll be there in a week or so camping or backpacking again, weather depending. It could be in the 80's, could be snow.
 
