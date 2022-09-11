 Skip to content
(Salon)   Imagine being number one in "Education Freedom"   (salon.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2022 at 7:05 AM



Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We're coming for YOU Mississippi!
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I agree. They are free from education, also free from common sense, dignity, class and many other virtues.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Freedom from standards and accountability.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Just what "conservatives" wet dream about.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Freedom to deny the disadvantaged and marginalized.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Education, Salon, Florida in the headline.

Son of a biatch Fark, I will add alcohol to my coffee you magical bastard.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I live here in FL and DeSantis is DeSane.  Our schools are in the bottom 1/3rd of the nation.  So, whatever he says is pure manure!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sure, they can't read well, write much, and math is iffy,...but we think they can beat 'Bama this year.  - paraphrased Florida coaches before the season starts.
 
