(KING 5 News)   Don't wipe your ash   (king5.com) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, when they finally get the fire out I'll worry about that
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA:  If washing your vehicle at home, wet thoroughly and wash with warm water, a soft mitt, towel or sponge, and formulated car wash soap. Start at the roof and work your way down and around the panels. Make sure to rinse your vehicle thoroughly and dry it with a soft clean towel.

Bad Seattle journalist, bad.  Washing your car at home means the dirt, ash, and soap chemicals get washed down the storm drains and into the local streams and waterways, where it harms the ecosystem.  Take your car to a local eco-friendly commercial car wash like Brown Bear.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Start at the roof and work your way down and around the panels.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Don't rinse off your car, but washiat instead.'

???
 
huma474
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: 'Don't rinse off your car, but washiat instead.'

???

AAA says you really need to run your car through a car wash if any dust got on it. If you don't then you obviously hate your car, or at least that seems to be what that ad of an article says.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya, don't be an ashhole.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh fark off pretentious seattle writer. Its farking wood ash, not volcanic ash. Get it off your car however you damn well please because it wont scratch a damn thing.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good advice for drought stricken areas where forest fires are now common.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Oh fark off pretentious seattle writer. Its farking wood ash, not volcanic ash. Get it off your car however you damn well please because it wont scratch a damn thing.


Thank goodness you're here to set everyone straight.

Anyway.  It's actually been relatively fire free here this summer so the orange sun yesterday caught me off guard.  Kinda wish I hadn't freaked out sold everything.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: Concrete Donkey: Oh fark off pretentious seattle writer. Its farking wood ash, not volcanic ash. Get it off your car however you damn well please because it wont scratch a damn thing.

Thank goodness you're here to set everyone straight.

Anyway.  It's actually been relatively fire free here this summer so the orange sun yesterday caught me off guard.  Kinda wish I hadn't freaked out sold everything.


Yeah. Spent some time north of Everett yesterday.  There was some high level smoke early, but around 10 a.m. it rolled in low.  It went from mid morning levels of light to evening quickly.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ash? Hmm, that reminds me I might want to go check out my comments in the pol tab

or

well there is also the option to stick needles in my eyes
 
morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Get a garage, poors!
 
