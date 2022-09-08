 Skip to content
(CNN)   With the thermostat set to about 70ºF   (cnn.com) divider line
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh my dear god, it's hot! It's never been hot before! Whatever shall we do?! I cannot live in such unbearable heat! [swoon]

Jesus Christ, people, yeah, it's hot. Get a fan. Mother of god, a lot of people don't have air conditioning. You'll survive.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
3) If you're lucky enough to have a cooler period during the day, open windows and doors and start up fans to ventilate the bedroom, then close it off when the temperature rises.

That cooler part of the day is called night
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Brrrr keeping your house at 70 in the summer...Sounds expensive..and cold...
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 minute ago  
5) Avoid alcohol in the evening

Then how the hell am I supposed to go to sleep??
 
