(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Gotta steal 'em all   (nbc-2.com)
8 Comments     (+0 »)
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that one or two cards with a make-believe value?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jerryskid: Was that one or two cards with a make-believe value?


Money is make-believe too.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jerryskid: Was that one or two cards with a make-believe value?


I mean, they are worth what someone will pay. My Magic: the Gathering Modern legal cards alone are worth that in eBay prices.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Team Rocket sells Meowth to the Black Market
Youtube CDYF1Bc2FN8
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
nbc-2.comView Full Size


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
After arrested, he later admitted to entering the store without permission and taking merchandise because he needed money.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
According to the Crestwood Police Department on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was stolen from

A Yeti gaming store was stolen from who or what?
Where is Clark Kent with so many open questions.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The trick is not to be greedy.  Like if the self-checkout at Target is asking you if you want to spend $3 on an item that sells for $1.19 one might just start playing a bit fast and loose with the scanning and bagging

I only managed to get one for free, but I did pay for 15 others that weren't buses.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/I think that is the one I accidentally didn't pay for
//That just "Ain't Fare"
 
