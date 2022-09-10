 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Given the week's events, Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) will devote tracks to 'Royalty", be it title, lyric or artist. The gluttonous Birthday Hour is making the show go overtime w a 17 minute Longie & Superman's "The Secret Menace Strikes" concludes   (tunein.com) divider line
12
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
autofire372 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just in time...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is relevant because his name was King Gillette
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sir Duke is such a fun song!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ELTON!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought you were going to play this Elton song:

The King Must Die
Youtube GV3Aps_REg8
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
9/4 -  I've Got to Use My Imagination - Gladys Knight & the Pips - Merald "Bubba" Knight, American soul music singer Gladys Knight & the Pips, turns 80.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
9/4 - Three Times a Lady - The Commodores - Ronald LaPread, American bassist with The Commodores, turns 72.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
9/5 - Year of the Cat - Al Stewart, British singer-songwriter, turns 77.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
SophieCat seems to be enjoying this.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
9/5 - Dead Skunk - Loudon Wainwright III, American folk singer, turns 76.
 
