The Bolt Creek Chronicles
Original Tweet:
 
Pinnacle Point
I bought weed in Gold Bar once.
/I didn't start the fire.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
I'm currently sitting in the evacuation area for the Mosquito fire

/I'm not proud
 
Bootleg
So, fun story: I'm over in Sultan and got the "Grab your shiat and go" message on my phone. Apparently, people were getting it as far as Everett.

/They sent the "Lol, nevermind" message like 20 minutes later.
//Other fun stories: It's been raining ash all damn day here.
///Hope they get it contained quickly and safely.
 
edmo
MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm currently sitting in the evacuation area for the Mosquito fire

/I'm not proud


Stay safe.

Post pictures.
 
Bootleg
Oh, since this has gone green, here's the Seattle Times page on the fire. I think it's pay-walled, though.
 
SansNeural
"Crazy scenes from Hwy 2 as the Bolt Creek Fire burns near Index."

Good heavens, I hope the Index isn't destroyed.  Then the whole table will be inaccessible!
 
aoktrouble
It must be terrifying. That being said, Pompeii re-enactment photos, laying in the ash naked, could make for a fun album.
 
Darfur Parkour
RIP Narnia.
 
RandomInternetComment
Darfur Parkour: RIP Narnia.


Oh no! They burnt up Mr Tumnis! Bloody hell on earth!
 
foo monkey
Perfect color palette to film season 2 of House of Dragons.
 
Omnivorous
Index and Skykomish are a narrow area on U.S. 2 between Everett and Stevens Pass.  Lots of people live up or camp up the Skykomish river at that point and might be trapped in back country.  It's a relatively "wet" area on the west side of the Cascades so this fire is a bit of a surprise.  Fires east of Stevens Pass are very common.
 
fragMasterFlash
I woke up expecting poor air quality from fires far, far away. I was not expecting flurries of ash from a fire 40 minutes down the highway.
 
patowen
So the reason people are freaking out is that this never happens in western WA.  Sure, over the Cascade crest we get fires every year, but that's the *dry* side.  Lush, wet, soggy Puget Sound lowlands just don't burn.  Till now I guess...

There is a monumental amount of fuel here.  If it ever really goes up then we will be seriously farked.
 
The_Sponge
Bootleg: So, fun story: I'm over in Sultan and got the "Grab your shiat and go" message on my phone. Apparently, people were getting it as far as Everett.

/They sent the "Lol, nevermind" message like 20 minutes later.
//Other fun stories: It's been raining ash all damn day here.
///Hope they get it contained quickly and safely.


Yup....I live in Lynnwood and I received both of those messages.

The top is still off my Jeep, and I felt like I had smoked five cigarettes on my way to the mall.
 
The_Sponge
Omnivorous: Index and Skykomish are a narrow area on U.S. 2 between Everett and Stevens Pass.  Lots of people live up or camp up the Skykomish river at that point and might be trapped in back country.  It's a relatively "wet" area on the west side of the Cascades so this fire is a bit of a surprise.  Fires east of Stevens Pass are very common.


Yup.  My parents live in Chelan and my Mom told me that the smoke is so bad today that they cannot see across the lake.
 
fatassbastard
Bootleg: So, fun story: I'm over in Sultan and got the "Grab your shiat and go" message on my phone. Apparently, people were getting it as far as Everett.

/They sent the "Lol, nevermind" message like 20 minutes later.


Yep, I got both (between Marysville & Arlington). Was really wondering for a sec at first, but checked the wildfire maps and figured it was an error.
 
LordOfThePings
This one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard
LordOfThePings: This one?

[Fark user image image 828x388]


That's the one.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
Heat Index wasn't meant to be taken literally
 
fatassbastard
Was forecast to hit 89 today. Weather.com said it hit 81, but it didn't even feel that warm. Thank goodness.
 
extrafancy
Probably not a good time for the Wallace Falls hike.
 
cyberspacedout
Pinnacle Point: I bought weed in Gold Bar once.
/I didn't start the fire.


It was always burning, since the world's been turning...
 
Naido
Just stand under that big skull, it's almost time for Immortan Joe to drop some water.
 
Iczer
Judging by the WA fire map, that'd be the one affecting the air around my place the last couple days... Thought yesterday was bad enough with all the dumbasses getting into accidents while going to Tacoma, but today the sky has been a hazy orange like it was a number of years ago while pretty much the entirety of the east side of the state was on fire.
 
SurelyShirley
MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm currently sitting in the evacuation area for the Mosquito fire

/I'm not proud


Less than 10 miles from "Level 3 - GO NOW!" zone at Cedar Creek Fire (I'm packed and ready).
Mrs Shirley still safe at 35 miles from Mosquito Fire evac zone.

Bring on farkin' winter already!
 
Halpha Blomega
fatassbastard: Was forecast to hit 89 today. Weather.com said it hit 81, but it didn't even feel that warm. Thank goodness.


Name checks out.


/me too
//got the evac alert too
/// I-5 I-405 suburban crotchlydite.
 
Mukster
I was on Granite Mountain Lookout trail off I90 at about 10 am and caught these pics from 15-20 or so miles south. Pretty amazing watching the "thunderhead" build up while hiking at 5800 feet. The smoke came west and obliterated Everett north of Seattle for a few hours in the afternoon.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink
Original: Original Tweet:

schroederkiro7: Crazy scenes from Hwy 2 as the #BoltCreekFire burns near Index. @KIRO7Seattle https://t.co/xiCPu7qlMX


Stoopid sepia-tone filter done broke again?
/reads
//oh, this is much worse than that
///slashies run for their lives
 
Mad_Radhu
The air is nasty in the Seattle metro today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash
Consider the ashfall free lawn fertilizer/soil sweetener. That stuff is not cheap.
 
