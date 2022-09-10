 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Kiwifarms.was   (twitter.com) divider line
61
    More: Giggity, shot  
•       •       •

1439 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2022 at 9:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I propose  they sell it to either a farmer in New Zealand or someone who farms actual kiwis.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like birbs
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was (Not Was) - Walk The Dinosaur
Youtube zYKupOsaJmk
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think it is possible to farm Kiwi's in Iceland.  But I am not going to stop them from trying.  maybe use a greenhouse?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sweet, sweet schadenfreude

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cool now catch and shoot the owner
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Kiwi Kult is still lurking around on the dark web.

Null is literally laughing at all the media attention he has been getting. The guy laughs like a true psycho.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1568717912969744384

Fredrick Brennan is about to go Live with a new installment of "Bad At The Internet" (to mock Null's own Youtube channel) with a livestream about the Kiwi Farms information dump:

Bad at the Internet №4 - Kiwi Farms Information Dump w/GrubbaMacho and burnbern8
Youtube WQNopuZ1hnk
 
spleef420
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Kiwifarm sounds like a dating site for guys with a hairy nutsack fetish.
 
Bungles
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I now know it's a cess pool generally, but what was the specific event that triggered all this action? The Cloudflare action mentioned "immediate threat to life".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good.

Also

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bungles: I now know it's a cess pool generally, but what was the specific event that triggered all this action? The Cloudflare action mentioned "immediate threat to life".


One of the Kiwis made a bomb threat. Even Cloudflare couldn't "Muh Freedum of freeze peach!" that one away.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kkinnison: I don't think it is possible to farm Kiwi's in Iceland.  But I am not going to stop them from trying.  maybe use a greenhouse?


Just wait a few years...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The only thing I know about kiwi farms is that Chris-chan, the creator of Sonic Chu, the drinker of their own cum, now a transwoman who raped their own mother or grandmother, lived and interacted on that website.

And that's all I needed to know about it to stay away from it. It sounds like a terrible place.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

spleef420: Kiwifarm sounds like a dating site for guys with a hairy nutsack fetish.


New Zealanders, dude.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
About damned time.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Act like terrorists, get treated like terrorists...
 
sirrerun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'd never heard of this thing before this week. I started seeing all these news stories about it and was like why is everybody so upset about a fruit e-commerce site.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The only thing I know about kiwi farms is that Chris-chan, the creator of Sonic Chu, the drinker of their own cum, now a transwoman who raped their own mother or grandmother, lived and interacted on that website.

And that's all I needed to know about it to stay away from it. It sounds like a terrible place.


Chris was already a heap of hot garbage long before the Internet even existed, but once the Kiwis got their hands on him, they absolutely destroyed him mentally & psychically.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bungles: I now know it's a cess pool generally, but what was the specific event that triggered all this action? The Cloudflare action mentioned "immediate threat to life".


Likely the continued stalking of Clara Sorrenti. Swatted, arrested, detained, had her identity stolen & used to send fake threats to local politicians. She moved out of her house into a hotel, only to have a concerted bunch of assholes use one of her pics, which included the sheet pattern of the hotel bed on which her cat sat in the pic, to identify the hotel and start sending pics of folks standing outside it & sending pizzas in her old name. Moved again, only to have her location discovered again, and so she had to flee the goddamned country.

All because she was trans and a bunch of 8chan-reject assholes didn't like that.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Wine Sipping Elitist: The only thing I know about kiwi farms is that Chris-chan, the creator of Sonic Chu, the drinker of their own cum, now a transwoman who raped their own mother or grandmother, lived and interacted on that website.

And that's all I needed to know about it to stay away from it. It sounds like a terrible place.

Chris was already a heap of hot garbage long before the Internet even existed, but once the Kiwis got their hands on him, they absolutely destroyed him mentally & psychically.


I disobeyed your advice and listened to the Behind the Bastards episodes on this. I wish I didn't 😭
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Bungles: I now know it's a cess pool generally, but what was the specific event that triggered all this action? The Cloudflare action mentioned "immediate threat to life".

One of the Kiwis made a bomb threat. Even Cloudflare couldn't "Muh Freedum of freeze peach!" that one away.


It's not uncommon for Fark posters to call for the death of politicians.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Act like terrorists, get treated like terrorists...


The thing is, they're not being treated like terrorists. Joshua Moon's still walking around a free man. A terrorist would've been black-bagged & extraordinarily rendered somewhere discreet for a nice CIA Rolfing, followed by a whole-face mineral water & complimentary linen napkin.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

khitsicker: I propose  they sell it to either a farmer in New Zealand or someone who farms actual kiwis.


If New Zealand gets hold of the domain, it'll get shut down by Sergeant Maaka in no time.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The only thing I know about kiwi farms is that Chris-chan, the creator of Sonic Chu, the drinker of their own cum, now a transwoman who raped their own mother or grandmother, lived and interacted on that website.

And that's all I needed to know about it to stay away from it. It sounds like a terrible place.


So now you've come to Fark to bully somebody.
Interesting.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: inglixthemad: Act like terrorists, get treated like terrorists...

The thing is, they're not being treated like terrorists. Joshua Moon's still walking around a free man. A terrorist would've been black-bagged & extraordinarily rendered somewhere discreet for a nice CIA Rolfing, followed by a whole-face mineral water & complimentary linen napkin.


The J6 terrorists should be swinging from a rope. Our response to terror is very inconsistent.

Be happy they got this much... Republicans tend to support terrorists.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Bungles: I now know it's a cess pool generally, but what was the specific event that triggered all this action? The Cloudflare action mentioned "immediate threat to life".

One of the Kiwis made a bomb threat. Even Cloudflare couldn't "Muh Freedum of freeze peach!" that one away.

It's not uncommon for Fark posters to call for the death of politicians.


And I bet they get BTFO by the mods for it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hope the new owners turn it into a slow entertainment site. Couple of people sitting in an ice fishing shack or 24 hour live Yule log.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I hope the new owners turn it into a slow entertainment site. Couple of people sitting in an ice fishing shack or 24 hour live Yule log.


A live camera of Kiwi growing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Bungles: I now know it's a cess pool generally, but what was the specific event that triggered all this action? The Cloudflare action mentioned "immediate threat to life".

One of the Kiwis made a bomb threat. Even Cloudflare couldn't "Muh Freedum of freeze peach!" that one away.

It's not uncommon for Fark posters to call for the death of politicians.

And I bet they get BTFO by the mods for it.


You're replying to a racist hatemonger who Stans for Jordan Peterson.
They are disingenuous to say the least.
They are lying, is what I'm saying.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The closest I've come to the dark web was using TOR, but from what I understand, it is not hard.
 
King Something
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: inglixthemad: Act like terrorists, get treated like terrorists...

The thing is, they're not being treated like terrorists. Joshua Moon's still walking around a free man. A terrorist would've been black-bagged & extraordinarily rendered somewhere discreet for a nice CIA Rolfing, followed by a whole-face mineral water & complimentary linen napkin.


That only happens to brown terrorists.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Bungles: I now know it's a cess pool generally, but what was the specific event that triggered all this action? The Cloudflare action mentioned "immediate threat to life".

One of the Kiwis made a bomb threat. Even Cloudflare couldn't "Muh Freedum of freeze peach!" that one away.

It's not uncommon for Fark posters to call for the death of politicians.

And I bet they get BTFO by the mods for it.


Sometimes yes, sometimes no. I've seen things left up indefinitely as long as it's an acceptable target.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Which one was KiwiFarm again?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They're totally björked now.
 
anfrind
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good.  Now send everyone who had an active account on KiwiFarms to Gitmo.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: AAAAGGGGHHHH: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Bungles: I now know it's a cess pool generally, but what was the specific event that triggered all this action? The Cloudflare action mentioned "immediate threat to life".

One of the Kiwis made a bomb threat. Even Cloudflare couldn't "Muh Freedum of freeze peach!" that one away.

It's not uncommon for Fark posters to call for the death of politicians.

And I bet they get BTFO by the mods for it.

Sometimes yes, sometimes no. I've seen things left up indefinitely as long as it's an acceptable target.


I imagine the target being guilty of treason might have something to do with it. I hope you understand, attempting to overthrow American democracy is frowned upon.
 
assjuice
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was ran by. Lol, ignorant fark.
 
anfrind
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

snowjack: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: AAAAGGGGHHHH: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Bungles: I now know it's a cess pool generally, but what was the specific event that triggered all this action? The Cloudflare action mentioned "immediate threat to life".

One of the Kiwis made a bomb threat. Even Cloudflare couldn't "Muh Freedum of freeze peach!" that one away.

It's not uncommon for Fark posters to call for the death of politicians.

And I bet they get BTFO by the mods for it.

Sometimes yes, sometimes no. I've seen things left up indefinitely as long as it's an acceptable target.

I imagine the target being guilty of treason might have something to do with it. I hope you understand, attempting to overthrow American democracy is frowned upon.


Not if you're a Republican.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let's see them dox and swat Iceland.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*not that I think it's appropriate to call for TFG's death. I don't. But I understand it, given that many people think the death penalty is an appropriate punishment for treason.

Personally, I hope he lives a long life in prison.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.

Good riddance.
 
brilett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's just as well. They wouldn't be able to access it from a Russian prison anyway.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: AAAAGGGGHHHH: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Bungles: I now know it's a cess pool generally, but what was the specific event that triggered all this action? The Cloudflare action mentioned "immediate threat to life".

One of the Kiwis made a bomb threat. Even Cloudflare couldn't "Muh Freedum of freeze peach!" that one away.

It's not uncommon for Fark posters to call for the death of politicians.

And I bet they get BTFO by the mods for it.

Sometimes yes, sometimes no. I've seen things left up indefinitely as long as it's an acceptable target.


I mean, it's a good example of whataboutism, but when was the last time a Farker harassed anyone to the point of suicide? Your buddies' site has actually done that.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The Kiwi Kult is still lurking around on the dark web.

Null is literally laughing at all the media attention he has been getting. The guy laughs like a true psycho.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1568717912969744384

Fredrick Brennan is about to go Live with a new installment of "Bad At The Internet" (to mock Null's own Youtube channel) with a livestream about the Kiwi Farms information dump:

[YouTube video: Bad at the Internet №4 - Kiwi Farms Information Dump w/GrubbaMacho and burnbern8]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

snowjack: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: AAAAGGGGHHHH: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Bungles: I now know it's a cess pool generally, but what was the specific event that triggered all this action? The Cloudflare action mentioned "immediate threat to life".

One of the Kiwis made a bomb threat. Even Cloudflare couldn't "Muh Freedum of freeze peach!" that one away.

It's not uncommon for Fark posters to call for the death of politicians.

And I bet they get BTFO by the mods for it.

Sometimes yes, sometimes no. I've seen things left up indefinitely as long as it's an acceptable target.

I imagine the target being guilty of treason might have something to do with it. I hope you understand, attempting to overthrow American democracy is frowned upon.


This is about a black Supreme Court Justice.

Notice that it was up for at least two days.

Like I said, it's fine as long as they're the right target.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Iceland?  Why them?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pepperidgefarms.com still okay!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

spleef420: Kiwifarm sounds like a dating site for guys with a hairy nutsack fetish.


I...  uh...  um...

Excuse me.  I have to make a telephone call. [rushes out of room]
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: I like birbs


I like birds - Eels
Youtube JwJr9Rniofc
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.