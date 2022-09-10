 Skip to content
Chipotle wants you to join their 88 club. Nazis now recognized by their Brown Shorts
42
1071 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 10 Sep 2022 at 7:41 PM



42 Comments
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some intern is going to catch some hell for this level of stupid
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's pretty funny.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just taking it back.

Also, fark Nazis.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No way in any timeline that this should have gotten past QC, unless there are literally only yesmen at that marketing company.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can think of 14 reasons why that's a horrible name.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*rechecks link to make sure that it actually is not an Onion link*
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SUCH bad optics.

I mean.... woooooo... that's gonna hit the fan with a speed and splatter that makes you wish you could mail raincoats to the people in the office who had nothing to do with this debacle of a marketing campaign.

This either proves there are Nazis in charge of Chipotle, or the people in charge of Chipotle are so damn out of touch that they completely missed it and are unaware of the message they're sending.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First they make me bleed from the ass and now this.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, this is surely going to raise a little fuhrer
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is guacamole extra on the reibekuchen?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they don't have Google over at Chipotle...?
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno if this is bad.... right wingers clicking on the main page will be greeted by a vid of 4 strong Black men.

Right wingers often spend a lot of their time thinking about strong Black men.
Virile, strong, vaguely menacing, bicep'd Black men.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
88 needs to get 86'd
 
yellowjester
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: I dunno if this is bad.... right wingers clicking on the main page will be greeted by a vid of 4 strong Black men.

Right wingers often spend a lot of their time thinking about strong Black men.
Virile, strong, vaguely menacing, bicep'd Black men.


Stop!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: I dunno if this is bad.... right wingers clicking on the main page will be greeted by a vid of 4 strong Black men.

Right wingers often spend a lot of their time thinking about strong Black men.
Virile, strong, vaguely menacing, bicep'd Black men.


PENIS
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And I'm not suggesting all right-wingers are racist.

Just that all closeted racists are right-wingers.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: This either proves there are Nazis in charge of Chipotle, or the people in charge of Chipotle are so damn out of touch that they completely missed it and are unaware of the message they're sending.


Hear me out.  It's possible that they were aware and instead of caving, they taking it back as a farker above said.  They could have have gone forward with it while giving a finger to those who have claimed the number.

I agree that it instantly seems like a mistake.  I wish I could read or hear 88 without first thinking of the negative connotation.  In this instance, they created a club honoring athletes who happen to all be Black, and now THEY are the 88s.  It's a ballsy move and I hope it works out for them.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This could only get worse if they start talking about being sent to the showers.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Chipotle wants you to join their 88 club."

That's crazy.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: SUCH bad optics.

I mean.... woooooo... that's gonna hit the fan with a speed and splatter that makes you wish you could mail raincoats to the people in the office who had nothing to do with this debacle of a marketing campaign.

This either proves there are Nazis in charge of Chipotle, or the people in charge of Chipotle are so damn out of touch that they completely missed it and are unaware of the message they're sending.


I think it's the second. Don't underestimate the cluelessness of corporate drones. They did, after all, see nothing wrong with this banner ad ages ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They didn't think that it might not have been a good idea to ask the Internet to name their new fizzy drink.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It seemed like a good idea at the time to ask people to upload their photos to appear with Gary Lineker in a tweet about crisps.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or to let the Internet suggest new flavours.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


They put up billboards without looking at the context.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


And they write things in foreign languages without consulting a native speaker.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or they just fark up in general.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is almost as bad as that time 7-Eleven adopted Domo-Kun as their new mascot.

payload6.cargocollective.comView Full Size


/it lasted about a month
//I got a shirt the first day cuz I knew it was gonna disappear
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Roderick Spode unavailable for comment.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So odd.
Had no idea how 88 had any link to Nazis. Had to Google, which seemed to be censored and only return non-Nazi meanings. Had to get creative to find the link. Did learn 88 also means many other things.
Sadly, seems way too many are focused on Nazis and 'meanings'. Primarily it is just a number. Trying to cancel it? Not got anything better to do?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

433: WilderKWight: This either proves there are Nazis in charge of Chipotle, or the people in charge of Chipotle are so damn out of touch that they completely missed it and are unaware of the message they're sending.

Hear me out.  It's possible that they were aware and instead of caving, they taking it back as a farker above said.  They could have have gone forward with it while giving a finger to those who have claimed the number.

I agree that it instantly seems like a mistake.  I wish I could read or hear 88 without first thinking of the negative connotation.  In this instance, they created a club honoring athletes who happen to all be Black, and now THEY are the 88s.  It's a ballsy move and I hope it works out for them.


They created a marketing push with 4 NFL guys, because the first one they got on the hook (CeeDee) for Team Chipotle made for good copy, and they used his jersey number to springboard into this bit of silliness. I've yet to see parallels for the other athletes that they have in Team Chipotle, and, sure, they're recognizable names but, hell, none of them are in the top 10 "greatest wide receivers of all time." Irvin even comes close to qualifying, and he's, what, fourteenth? The others don't even break the top 25. It's marketing shash.

Fun part?

Hilary Knight's jersey number is 21.
Christian Pulisic's jersey number is 10.
Kendall Schofield's jersey number is 26.
Weston McKennie's jersey number is 8.

Can't wait for their clubs. One more athlete, and I'll have Lotto numbers to play!
 
indy_kid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

indylaw: I can think of 14 reasons why that's a horrible name.


I can think of one: everyone will be talking about it.

Good publicity, bad publicity, it's all the same if everyone is talking about your company.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: WilderKWight: SUCH bad optics.

I mean.... woooooo... that's gonna hit the fan with a speed and splatter that makes you wish you could mail raincoats to the people in the office who had nothing to do with this debacle of a marketing campaign.

This either proves there are Nazis in charge of Chipotle, or the people in charge of Chipotle are so damn out of touch that they completely missed it and are unaware of the message they're sending.

I think it's the second. Don't underestimate the cluelessness of corporate drones. They did, after all, see nothing wrong with this banner ad ages ago.

[Fark user image 481x257]

They didn't think that it might not have been a good idea to ask the Internet to name their new fizzy drink.

[Fark user image 850x398]

It seemed like a good idea at the time to ask people to upload their photos to appear with Gary Lineker in a tweet about crisps.

[Fark user image 615x417]
[Fark user image 750x460]
[Fark user image 604x514]

Or to let the Internet suggest new flavours.

[Fark user image 500x503]
[Fark user image 680x518]
[Fark user image 607x610]
[Fark user image 500x511]

They put up billboards without looking at the context.

[Fark user image 560x335]
[Fark user image 474x212]
[Fark user image 474x207]
[Fark user image 474x138]

And they write things in foreign languages without consulting a native speaker.
[Fark user image 850x426]
[Fark user image 850x596]
[Fark user image 251x201]

Or they just fark up in general.
[Fark user image 850x464]
[Fark user image 425x375]
[Fark user image 672x473]


We should totally get pizza.
 
King Something
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: This either proves there are Nazis in charge of Chipotle, or the people in charge of Chipotle are so damn out of touch that they completely missed it and are unaware of the message they're sending.


....or maybe they're just really big fans of Robert Kubica.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Any athlete who had a jersey number 88 should be cancelled, because NAZIs.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just feel sorry for the players who probably did not have issues with "88" until the last 5 years.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Chipotle queso still sucks
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Aside from that, these "celebrity meals" are farking stupid.
Especially the ones that are just existing food with nothing new.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: So odd.
Had no idea how 88 had any link to Nazis. Had to Google, which seemed to be censored and only return non-Nazi meanings. Had to get creative to find the link. Did learn 88 also means many other things.
Sadly, seems way too many are focused on Nazis and 'meanings'. Primarily it is just a number. Trying to cancel it? Not got anything better to do?


14 and 88 have had special significance to Nazi scumbags for decades. It's not new, and weirdly pops right up in Google - for example, the ADL link describing the Nazi symbology is right on the first page when you search for "88 meaning." If you search for "Nazi 88," it's the first link.

I mean, c'mon.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: I dunno if this is bad.... right wingers clicking on the main page will be greeted by a vid of 4 strong Black men.

Right wingers often spend a lot of their time thinking about strong Black men.
Virile, strong, vaguely menacing, bicep'd Black men.


If it turns out that it is as you say, I  totally owe you a beer for the lol. ;D
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: So odd.
Had no idea how 88 had any link to Nazis. Had to Google, which seemed to be censored and only return non-Nazi meanings. Had to get creative to find the link. Did learn 88 also means many other things.
Sadly, seems way too many are focused on Nazis and 'meanings'. Primarily it is just a number. Trying to cancel it? Not got anything better to do?


Feigning ignorance is fun, huh?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: And I'm not suggesting all right-wingers are racist.

Just that all closeted racists are right-wingers.


Well all right-wingers are racists, or opportunists that support racism out of convenience.
Maybe ironically, they often like minorities in positions of entertainment, but only entertainment: actors, musicians, athletes.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's not so much a club as it is a klan...
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
88 is a nazi thing?  Honestly, I can't keep up with memes and secret flippin symbols, I have a day job.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: And they write things in foreign languages without consulting a native speaker.


Two good examples, but then you blew it on the OCTOPUS IS WELCOME bit. That's Hong Kong.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Octopus_card
 
Saturn5
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: 88 is a nazi thing?  Honestly, I can't keep up with memes and secret flippin symbols, I have a day job.


Supposedly it's because "H" is the 8th letter of the alphabet, so the number 88 is shorthand for "Heil Hitler."
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Saturn5: stuhayes2010: 88 is a nazi thing?  Honestly, I can't keep up with memes and secret flippin symbols, I have a day job.

Supposedly it's because "H" is the 8th letter of the alphabet, so the number 88 is shorthand for "Heil Hitler."


Always thought it was Hugh Hefner
 
