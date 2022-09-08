 Skip to content
(KCRG)   "Your honor, I move to suppress my client's voluntary FBI interview and cellphone records related to 1/6 because he was never Mirandized, and it proves he's is guilty AF." Judge: "You DO understand what voluntary means, don't you? Motion DENIED"   (kcrg.com) divider line
    Mobile phone, interview Jensen, Text messaging, Lawyer, Judge Timothy Kelly, Law enforcement in the United States, Jensen's defense attorney  
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, the duty to zealous defense required the lawyer at least to attempt the argument.

Hopefully, Jensen gets a couple years.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't have to start volunteering. He could have legally stopped volunteering at any point and invoked his rights to silence and counsel. I'm pretty sure his lawyers have told him that.

"Your honor, we have the worst farking clients."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
String these bastards up

They attempted to overthrow the government, by violence.

They erected a gallows.
Show them a real one.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They need to start showing this video in the fourth grade. To everyone:

Don't Talk to the Police
Youtube d-7o9xYp7eE


Never voluntarily tell the police anything. It will never help.
 
clkeagle [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So which is it?

When they try these absurd defenses, is it because the lawyers are that stupid? Or are they just trying it while aware of how stupid it is, but quietly hoping the judge is a Trumper who will allow it?
 
uknesvuinng
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Didn't the conservatives on the USSC recently decide that cops didn't have to Mirandize anyone anymore?  Seems like someone got hoisted on his party's petard.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: He could have legally stopped volunteering at any point and invoked his rights to silence and counsel


Miranda rights are there to remind people that they have those rights.

People talk to cops all the time for "voluntary interviews". If police don't read them their rights, those interviews get tossed in court cases.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Didn't the conservaSCOTUS recently rule that failure to Mirandize does not matter? I would think that particular argument would be absolutely worthless at this point.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: Didn't the conservaSCOTUS recently rule that failure to Mirandize does not matter? I would think that particular argument would be absolutely worthless at this point.


Yeah, they did.

Completely forgot about that.

So I guess the ruling is indeed proper.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

clkeagle: So which is it?

When they try these absurd defenses, is it because the lawyers are that stupid? Or are they just trying it while aware of how stupid it is, but quietly hoping the judge is a Trumper who will allow it?


Just seeing if the underwear sticks to the wall. Don't have much to lose by trying, but only at the beginning. Try this halfway through the trial, try to say such things in front of the jury, and a judge would smack you down hard.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Thoreny: fuhfuhfuh: Didn't the conservaSCOTUS recently rule that failure to Mirandize does not matter? I would think that particular argument would be absolutely worthless at this point.

Yeah, they did.

Completely forgot about that.

So I guess the ruling is indeed proper.


At the time of the crime the law of the land was you had to be Mirandized, so yes, it still applies.
 
honk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm glad that the law and order party has made such a point of not being soft on crime. Otherwise, this guy might walk or something.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why didn't he just point out that Sept 19 is Talk Like a Pirate Day and everyone will be watching the Queen's Funeral?
 
Ktonos
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: String these bastards up

They attempted to overthrow the government, by violence.

They erected a gallows.
Show them a real one.


This is exactly where I am. Every time I hear any 6 Jan insurrectionist or their enablers/sympathizers, I just want to shout at them that they should count themselves downright f*ckin' blessed because if this were pretty much any other country in the world, they would have been tied to a post and shot long before anyone could even bring up legal representation. So if you know what's best, sit down, shut the holy f*ck up and take your well deserved punishment.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lsherm: They need to start showing this video in the fourth grade. To everyone:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/d-7o9xYp7eE]

Never voluntarily tell the police anything. It will never help.


Interestingly enough, the cop who followed him, ostensibly as a "counterpoint", agreed with everything he said.
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
See, conservatives CAN be funny.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That guy a strong divorced-dad-life-failure vibe going.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Starting to think something. Just stick with me here....Starting to think that maybe these Trumper Insurrectionists and their lawyers ain't that smart.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I had the RIGHT to remain silent; I lacked the ABILITY..."
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: Starting to think something. Just stick with me here....Starting to think that maybe these Trumper Insurrectionists and their lawyers ain't that smart.


What?!? Wait just a doggone minute...
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

clkeagle: So which is it?

When they try these absurd defenses, is it because the lawyers are that stupid? Or are they just trying it while aware of how stupid it is, but quietly hoping the judge is a Trumper who will allow it?


I have a buddy who used to do criminal defense work and he said he would file most anything that had even a remote chance of working because if he didn't, his clients would just biatch at him non-stop for not trying. Sometimes you get lucky.

Even if a criminal defense attorney knows their client is guilty, they aren't allowed to do a shiat job. They have to try and mount some sort of defense.
 
Screw_this_life [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So wait, this was the guy who chased Goodman up the stairs?
String his ass up.
That video was terrifying.
 
clkeagle [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lsherm: clkeagle: So which is it?

When they try these absurd defenses, is it because the lawyers are that stupid? Or are they just trying it while aware of how stupid it is, but quietly hoping the judge is a Trumper who will allow it?

I have a buddy who used to do criminal defense work and he said he would file most anything that had even a remote chance of working because if he didn't, his clients would just biatch at him non-stop for not trying. Sometimes you get lucky.

Even if a criminal defense attorney knows their client is guilty, they aren't allowed to do a shiat job. They have to try and mount some sort of defense.


Fair enough.

Hell, there are plenty of places in this country where you can be a judge without ever having been a lawyer.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was about to post something about never talking to the police.  But if you're an insurrectionist traitor, PLEASE talk to the police, all of them about your crimes.  I strongly encourage it.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The insurrectionists would blab even if they were Mirandized and their lawyers tried to get them to stfu.   These miscreants are proud of what they did, still firmly believe they were right and their God is still president, and want the country to follow them in a great Civil War to MAGA.   You might as well argue with Jehovah's Witnesses.
 
emtwo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Thoreny: fuhfuhfuh: Didn't the conservaSCOTUS recently rule that failure to Mirandize does not matter? I would think that particular argument would be absolutely worthless at this point.

Yeah, they did.

Completely forgot about that.

So I guess the ruling is indeed proper.

At the time of the crime the law of the land was you had to be Mirandized, so yes, it still applies.


You have to (had to) be mirandized to inform you of your rights when being arrested.

This person was never arrested, which is why the judge ruled the way they did. Miranda rights don't come into play if you're not arrested. This person came on voluntarily and offered their testimony voluntarily.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: They need to start showing this video in the fourth grade. To everyone:

[YouTube video: Don't Talk to the Police]

Never voluntarily tell the police anything. It will never help.


Pot Brothers at Law have a shorter, but NSFW so not embeddable video on this.

I will advise anyone, even an insurrectionist to shut the fark up.

I will, however, laugh when they do not.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: Didn't the conservaSCOTUS recently rule that failure to Mirandize does not matter? I would think that particular argument would be absolutely worthless at this point.


It's an older case than the recent one.

Salinas v. Texas, a person in non-coercive custody needs to actually invoke their fifth amendment rights.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

clkeagle: Lsherm: clkeagle: So which is it?

When they try these absurd defenses, is it because the lawyers are that stupid? Or are they just trying it while aware of how stupid it is, but quietly hoping the judge is a Trumper who will allow it?

I have a buddy who used to do criminal defense work and he said he would file most anything that had even a remote chance of working because if he didn't, his clients would just biatch at him non-stop for not trying. Sometimes you get lucky.

Even if a criminal defense attorney knows their client is guilty, they aren't allowed to do a shiat job. They have to try and mount some sort of defense.

Fair enough.

Hell, there are plenty of places in this country where you can be a judge without ever having been a lawyer.


I have ALWAYS wanted that job.  Unfortunately, it's always in blood-red states where it would only ever go to an old, RWNJ White dude.

Even Alaska requires admission to the bar and 5 years of practicing law.  I should move to Montana and try it, though.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FA: "Come at me, Bro!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
\
FO: They came at him.
 
BigChad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: "I had the RIGHT to remain silent; I lacked the ABILITY..."


Love me some Ron White humor!

/"Hey man, if one of the engines goes out, how far will the other one take us?" I look at him. "All the way to the scene of the crash! Which is pretty lucky, because that's where we're headed! I bet we beat the paramedics by a good half hour! We're haulin' ass!"

//Slashies nickname is Tater Salad as well

///There always must be three...
 
sdd2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: I was about to post something about never talking to the police.  But if you're an insurrectionist traitor, PLEASE talk to the police, all of them about your crimes.  I strongly encourage it.


And of course post about it on youtube,twitter, instagram and a few other places for good measure.
 
