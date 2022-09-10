 Skip to content
Ukraine to Russia: Psych
    Russia, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, much-publicised Ukrainian southern offensive, attempted Russian offensive, Ukraine's special forces, Ukrainian forces  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when we are able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must appear inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near."
― Sun tzu, The Art of War
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if they had a Zelenski lookalike touring the (fake) front line?

I Was Monty's Double (film) - Wikipedia
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Patron's First US Army Group saves the day.

As soon as the Russians move forces to the Kharkiv area, the real attack on Kherson should begin.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukraine's southern offensive 'was designed to trick Russia'

Or this is designed to trick Russia into moving forces to counter the northern push so Ukraine can thrust toward Crimea.

/I really hope it is, because it'd be hilarious.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: Ukraine's southern offensive 'was designed to trick Russia'

Or this is designed to trick Russia into moving forces to counter the northern push so Ukraine can thrust toward Crimea.

/I really hope it is, because it'd be hilarious.


Double Feint?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Bootleg: Ukraine's southern offensive 'was designed to trick Russia'

Or this is designed to trick Russia into moving forces to counter the northern push so Ukraine can thrust toward Crimea.

/I really hope it is, because it'd be hilarious.

Double Feint?


Fark user imageView Full Size


No, that's just what they'd expect us to do....
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Bootleg: Ukraine's southern offensive 'was designed to trick Russia'

Or this is designed to trick Russia into moving forces to counter the northern push so Ukraine can thrust toward Crimea.

/I really hope it is, because it'd be hilarious.

Double Feint?


More like a left-right combination.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is this more disinformation? Last I checked, these non-offenses in the south have been remarkably effective.

Must suck to be Russian right now.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ukraine:

Good hunting.

Russian Military forces:

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
