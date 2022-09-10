 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   King Charles and the great pen and ink debacle   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Mukster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The penis mightier after all.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's like a dog has finally caught a car and has no clue what to do next.
 
Fissile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What does anyone expect from a guy who has a flunky squeeze out his toothpaste in the morning?

https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/reports/a38743898/prince-charles-doesnt-squeeze-out-his-own-toothpaste/
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My mom and I just watched this. Did they borrow TFG's tiny table to do the signing with the giant pieces of paper? She also spotted him keeping the pen. He probably does this when he gets his car insurance also.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fissile: What does anyone expect from a guy who has a flunky squeeze out his toothpaste in the morning?

https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/reports/a38743898/prince-charles-doesnt-squeeze-out-his-own-toothpaste/


He's hardly the first Brit that doesn't know how toothpaste works.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And so begins the Chuckian Era, I'm sure it will be "meh"
 
ukexpat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mistahtom: [Fark user image image 425x429]


That needs to be changed to show "William, Prince of Wales" and "Catherine, Princess of Wales". Those titles take precedence over  all their others. (I know it's a crazy, outdated institution, but while it's still around let's at least get stuff right.)
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fissile: What does anyone expect from a guy who has a flunky squeeze out his toothpaste in the morning?


LoL, I should care less about the royal family, but this one is unbelievable and has been debunked before. Charles broke an arm or elbow or something a while back, had surgery, and his arm was in a sling. For a while that the arm was immobile and he was in pain, he had help with things like putting toothpaste on a toothbrush.

The claims otherwise come from a washed-up guy trying to sell a book, so are mostly unbelievable.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looking at the pic at the beginning, the table looks backwards to what it should be.  Inkwell and pen holder should be on the opposite side of the one sitting at the desk, not directly in front of them.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ukexpat: mistahtom: [Fark user image image 425x429]

That needs to be changed to show "William, Prince of Wales" and "Catherine, Princess of Wales". Those titles take precedence over  all their others. (I know it's a crazy, outdated institution, but while it's still around let's at least get stuff right.)


Camilla retains the same title, right?
 
Fissile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Fissile: What does anyone expect from a guy who has a flunky squeeze out his toothpaste in the morning?

LoL, I should care less about the royal family, but this one is unbelievable and has been debunked before. Charles broke an arm or elbow or something a while back, had surgery, and his arm was in a sling. For a while that the arm was immobile and he was in pain, he had help with things like putting toothpaste on a toothbrush.

The claims otherwise come from a washed-up guy trying to sell a book, so are mostly unbelievable.


When I hurt my right hand some years back...i'm right handed....I fapped to net pron using my left hand.   I didn't have a flunky fap me.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mistahtom: ukexpat: mistahtom: [Fark user image image 425x429]

That needs to be changed to show "William, Prince of Wales" and "Catherine, Princess of Wales". Those titles take precedence over  all their others. (I know it's a crazy, outdated institution, but while it's still around let's at least get stuff right.)

Camilla retains the same title, right?


N/M, "Queen Consort of the UK"
 
ukexpat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mistahtom: ukexpat: mistahtom: [Fark user image image 425x429]

That needs to be changed to show "William, Prince of Wales" and "Catherine, Princess of Wales". Those titles take precedence over  all their others. (I know it's a crazy, outdated institution, but while it's still around let's at least get stuff right.)

Camilla retains the same title, right?


Nope, she's Queen Consort.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He should be careful if he doesn't want to set the world on fire.
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
who cares
 
nakmuay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mistahtom: [Fark user image 425x429]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Fissile: What does anyone expect from a guy who has a flunky squeeze out his toothpaste in the morning?

https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/reports/a38743898/prince-charles-doesnt-squeeze-out-his-own-toothpaste/

He's hardly the first Brit that doesn't know how toothpaste works.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I didn't vote for him.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mistahtom: ukexpat: mistahtom: [Fark user image image 425x429]

That needs to be changed to show "William, Prince of Wales" and "Catherine, Princess of Wales". Those titles take precedence over  all their others. (I know it's a crazy, outdated institution, but while it's still around let's at least get stuff right.)

Camilla retains the same title, right?


Queen consort
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Son, we are disappoint.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good lord. The stupid shiat they care about when it comes to the royals is amazing.

I recall an article some time ago about how Kate crossed her legs wrong or something. I thought the tan suit debacle was bad but the Brits take this stupidity to a whole new level.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Looking at the pic at the beginning, the table looks backwards to what it should be.  Inkwell and pen holder should be on the opposite side of the one sitting at the desk, not directly in front of them.


Then he could have risked dripping ink all over them.

Unless it was a pen of high quality of course.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fissile: mrmopar5287: Fissile: What does anyone expect from a guy who has a flunky squeeze out his toothpaste in the morning?

LoL, I should care less about the royal family, but this one is unbelievable and has been debunked before. Charles broke an arm or elbow or something a while back, had surgery, and his arm was in a sling. For a while that the arm was immobile and he was in pain, he had help with things like putting toothpaste on a toothbrush.

The claims otherwise come from a washed-up guy trying to sell a book, so are mostly unbelievable.

When I hurt my right hand some years back...i'm right handed....I fapped to net pron using my left hand.   I didn't have a flunky fap me.


*scoff*

Plebe.
 
ThunderChild
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ukexpat: mistahtom: [Fark user image image 425x429]

That needs to be changed to show "William, Prince of Wales" and "Catherine, Princess of Wales". Those titles take precedence over  all their others. (I know it's a crazy, outdated institution, but while it's still around let's at least get stuff right.)


At least Andrew's title is accurate though
 
phoenix352
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Summoner101: It's like a dog has finally caught a car and has no clue what to do next.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 425x283]
Son, we are disappoint.


Her hat looks like it was made out of Wedgewood.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mistahtom: ukexpat: mistahtom: [Fark user image image 425x429]

That needs to be changed to show "William, Prince of Wales" and "Catherine, Princess of Wales". Those titles take precedence over  all their others. (I know it's a crazy, outdated institution, but while it's still around let's at least get stuff right.)

Camilla retains the same title, right?


Yes, and the Triple Crown.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Should have used his finger.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: SpaceyCat: Looking at the pic at the beginning, the table looks backwards to what it should be.  Inkwell and pen holder should be on the opposite side of the one sitting at the desk, not directly in front of them.

Then he could have risked dripping ink all over them.

Unless it was a pen of high quality of course.


The pen is of high quality.
 
kp1230
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 425x283]
Son, we are disappoint.


Okay, I lol'd.

Well done.
 
fmcgalaxie500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: [Fark user image 425x333]


How many Flamingos died for that hat?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is he going to be king of England or in the running to own a chocolate factory?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Fissile: What does anyone expect from a guy who has a flunky squeeze out his toothpaste in the morning?

LoL, I should care less about the royal family, but this one is unbelievable and has been debunked before. Charles broke an arm or elbow or something a while back, had surgery, and his arm was in a sling. For a while that the arm was immobile and he was in pain, he had help with things like putting toothpaste on a toothbrush.

The claims otherwise come from a washed-up guy trying to sell a book, so are mostly unbelievable.


If he couldn't get toothpaste on the brush, how did he brush his teeth?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Camilla retains the same title, right?


Nope, Queen Consort is the new title.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Petulant child?

Or pretentious prince that's giddy he's finally king?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We're his royal wipers present?
 
Saturn5
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Good lord. The stupid shiat they care about when it comes to the royals is amazing.

I recall an article some time ago about how Kate crossed her legs wrong or something. I thought the tan suit debacle was bad but the Brits take this stupidity to a whole new level.


Gotta give the poors something ridiculous to gossip about, or they might start noticing and talking about important issues.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: If he couldn't get toothpaste on the brush, how did he brush his teeth?


One handed, the same as basically everyone else does.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fmcgalaxie500: bzdrummer: [Fark user image 425x333]

How many Flamingos died for that hat?


"Kate commemorates dead flamingos by making hat out of their plumage"
"Meghan Camilla, kills flamingoes, makes hat out of their feathers"
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mistahtom: ukexpat: mistahtom: [Fark user image image 425x429]

That needs to be changed to show "William, Prince of Wales" and "Catherine, Princess of Wales". Those titles take precedence over  all their others. (I know it's a crazy, outdated institution, but while it's still around let's at least get stuff right.)

Camilla retains the same title, right?


Yes. She is still the royal whore.
 
Epicanis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

groppet: We're his royal wipers present?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Groom_of_the_Stool

/They don't actually have those any more
//or so they claim...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
memestemplates.comView Full Size


I'm going around town in America seeing all the flags at half staff and I'm already sick of this shiat.

I ran into an English expat friend at the store and she was all "they should have just pulled the plug on the royals because they could have gone out on top."
 
