(Lex 18)   Second-grade teacher creates Post-It note murals. How good could it be? Oh my   (lex18.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pssh Post-I... oh.  Oh... yeah right.  Never the fark mind me - that's awesome
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done!  I highly approve.

But how the fark do you have that much feee time?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she superglue them on and why the Christmas theme?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy used Mario Paint on the SNES and it's served him well. Nicely done.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to self. Look into 3M stock on Monday.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So... when do the C&Ds arrive?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whar aliasing, whar?
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
and all that trademarked\copyrighted stuff will have to be taken down tomorrow now that its been publicized.
// im not a lawyer but you know the fun must be ruined.
 
Eidola
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Physical pixel art! Nifty!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Did she superglue them on and why the Christmas theme?


It was a he.

Reading comprehension. WTF is that?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LikeALeafOnTheWind: and all that trademarked\copyrighted stuff will have to be taken down tomorrow now that its been publicized.
// im not a lawyer but you know the fun must be ruined.


If he isn't charging money for it it might not be a violation.
 
Mukster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LikeALeafOnTheWind: and all that trademarked\copyrighted stuff will have to be taken down tomorrow now that its been publicized.
// im not a lawyer but you know the fun must be ruined.


Not before  some conservative cause follower can find some poutrage over the anti-gos message of grinch and Sesame Street.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That odd squelchy slop followed by creepy moaning is from all the agile scrum masters seeing these.
 
BigChad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aungen: Well done!  I highly approve.

But how the fark do you have that much feee time?


They're 7. Kids have time to do stuff. Some go into uncharted territory with that time
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nice big waste of resources.

Unless they're used after they're taken down.

Which I doubt.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Nice big waste of resources.

Unless they're used after they're taken down.

Which I doubt.


Considering its a teacher in the states, he probably bought these himself along with everything else in his under-funded class room.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: LikeALeafOnTheWind: and all that trademarked\copyrighted stuff will have to be taken down tomorrow now that its been publicized.
// im not a lawyer but you know the fun must be ruined.

If he isn't charging money for it it might not be a violation.


I hope he's in the clear. That was awesome.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Nice big waste of resources.

Unless they're used after they're taken down.

Which I doubt.


You'll get over it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No wonder teachers complain about having enough classroom materials.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: No wonder teachers complain about having enough classroom materials.


When they have enough, they generally don't complain. It's when they don't have enough that they get a little touchy.
 
Betep
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
To donate toys to Letcher County children impacted by the floods, you can visit:

Where do I send Post-Its?
 
