 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Would you mind showing me evidence of any negative thing any sea lion has ever done to you?   (cbc.ca) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Whale, Killer whale, Beached whale, smallfishing boat, frantic sea lion, pod of orca whales, Michael Bigg, sea lion  
•       •       •

383 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Sep 2022 at 3:50 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Madam, it was fleeing for its life from a pack of would-be murderers intent on eating it! Surely you can recognize the exigent nature of such circumstances that prompted the uninvited intrusion.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abb3w: Madam, it was fleeing for its life from a pack of would-be murderers intent on eating it! Surely you can recognize the exigent nature of such circumstances that prompted the uninvited intrusion.


He was trying to capsize the boat so the people would go in the water and the Orca's would take them instead. Asshole.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who don't get the reference:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Told you, dude. Sea lions.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"sea lioning" is a verb.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: "sea lioning" is a verb.


Verbing weirds language.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sub headline: "'I could smell that smell for the rest of the day,' says Ernest Godek of the sea lion"


More entertaining sub headline: "'I could smell that smell for the rest of the day,' says Ernest Godek of the Sea"
 
phishrace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sure, killer whales get all the pub, but the truth is, the seals are the real killers in the ocean. Never turn your back on a seal.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: For those who don't get the reference:

[Fark user image image 425x332]


That's not informative or even slightly entertaining
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Dave and the Mission: For those who don't get the reference:

[Fark user image image 425x332]

That's not informative or even slightly entertaining


Welcome to Fark
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chitownmike: Dave and the Mission: For those who don't get the reference:

[Fark user image image 425x332]

That's not informative or even slightly entertaining


Why do you think that? Can you provide a clear and logical explanation for your assessment?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have sea lions colored cyan.
I wonder how many will post in this thread.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.