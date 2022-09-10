 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   Has it been 20 years already? Time flies when you're punching moon landing-deniers in the face   (boingboing.net) divider line
40
    More: Vintage, Affiliate marketing, Conspiracy theory, Conspiracy?, September 11 attacks, Election Day, United States midterm election, Elections in the United States, Federal government of the United States  
•       •       •

1080 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 10 Sep 2022 at 2:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And our asses are nowhere near getting to Mars.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And in the last 20 years, the conspiracy nuts have regrouped, expanded, and turned schizophrenia into a full-blown religion and political party.

20 years ago you had like one guy that Buzz Aldrin could punch.  20 years later Buzz Aldrin has to sit back and watch a giant mob of these choads attempt to overthrow the government, shout down every school board and library board meeting in the country, and attempt to put themselves in charge of all the voting machines.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If only Buzz had punched him as many times as we saw at the end of the video. If I had been Buzz, I think I'd have grabbed the prick's Bible and beat him senseless with it ... but I repeat myself.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xcott: And in the last 20 years, the conspiracy nuts have regrouped, expanded, and turned schizophrenia into a full-blown religion and political party.

20 years ago you had like one guy that Buzz Aldrin could punch.  20 years later Buzz Aldrin has to sit back and watch a giant mob of these choads attempt to overthrow the government, shout down every school board and library board meeting in the country, and attempt to put themselves in charge of all the voting machines.


static.standard.co.ukView Full Size
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: And our asses are nowhere near getting to Mars.


Mine's gotten bigger and redder. Does that count?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: And in the last 20 years, the conspiracy nuts have regrouped, expanded, and turned schizophrenia into a full-blown religion and political party.


Because nobody punched the rest of them in the face.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an asshole.

/ Aldrin, that is
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: The moon landing was indeed faked. But they hired Stanley Kubrick to film it, and he of course insisted on filming on location.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's all yell at the Moon
Yelling At The Moon With Buzz Aldrin | 30 Rock
Youtube AvG8qI0HCfY
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The moon landing is a hoax.  How can spaceship land on a big hollow rock of cheese? It would just sink through.  Study it out.
// oWnTHeLibs
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: And our asses are nowhere near getting to Mars.


No worries. Elon is on that already! Needs an excuse to get out of Twitter deal and being in route to another planet may just work. One ass in space!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buzz, Buzz, Buzz Aldrin to the Rescue! With Karate Chop action!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was this guy? I think more people should punch him in the face for Buzz.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to fark with anyone who had the balls to get into a farking bomb being launched into space
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buzz landed that punch like he landed in the moon
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Moon landing deniers is so 90's. Flat Earth is where it's at now.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Xcott: And in the last 20 years, the conspiracy nuts have regrouped, expanded, and turned schizophrenia into a full-blown religion and political party.

20 years ago you had like one guy that Buzz Aldrin could punch.  20 years later Buzz Aldrin has to sit back and watch a giant mob of these choads attempt to overthrow the government, shout down every school board and library board meeting in the country, and attempt to put themselves in charge of all the voting machines.

[static.standard.co.uk image 850x566]


https://twitter.com/LaurenWern/status/881109342870745088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E881109342870745088%7Ctwgr%5Ea4c31b3eecb36908184abfd0c06e40e3fbc68a20%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-3273132561833369765.ampproject.net%2F2208242209000%2Fframe.html

It's better live
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Buzz Aldrin does not appear to be impressed by Trump's remarks about space. pic.twitter.com/RMLd3Hbrt4
- Lauren Werner 🇺🇸 (@LaurenWern) July 1, 2017
 
sexyhusband
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Buzz don't put up with no Flat earth fake moon landing BS. Also-

"Tang Sucks"
 
payattention
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I still cannot believe that I took a video class from that guy (Sibrel). But, he did give me a signed copy of the DVD that features this famous bit.

/You go Buzz!
//like the meme says: Anybody else delusional?
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Xcott: And in the last 20 years, the conspiracy nuts have regrouped, expanded, and turned schizophrenia into a full-blown religion and political party.

20 years ago you had like one guy that Buzz Aldrin could punch.  20 years later Buzz Aldrin has to sit back and watch a giant mob of these choads attempt to overthrow the government, shout down every school board and library board meeting in the country, and attempt to put themselves in charge of all the voting machines.

[static.standard.co.uk image 850x566]


I almost miss watching Pence stare intensely at the back of Donald's head every time he talked.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: And our asses are nowhere near getting to Mars.


Artemis is going to Mars.
 
QuickDirtyOS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In the words of the greatest Zen Master(s): "There is no MOON, There was NO landing, Move ON!".
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just wait until tomorrow when the 9/11 deniers start crawling out of the woodwork.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Moon landing deniers is so 90's. Flat Earth is where it's at now.


No, no, no. Flat Earth is so yesterday.
Now it is Flat Moon.
After all, have you ever seen the other side of the moon?
Well, have you?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

payattention: Anybody else delusional?


And this is it.  Anybody who seriously holds and shares these views is mentally ill and should be in treatment.  Letting them form support groups with other ill folk to reinforce their delusions is not healthy at all.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gonna celebrate with a moon pie
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dodo David: After all, have you ever seen the other side of the moon?
Well, have you?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: payattention: Anybody else delusional?

And this is it.  Anybody who seriously holds and shares these views is mentally ill and should be in treatment.  Letting them form support groups with other ill folk to reinforce their delusions is not healthy at all.


Need to get rid of religion first. Delusions are acceptable in our society and have been so for thousands of years.
 
axlmed
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well did he or didn't he?
 
10Speed
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was 20 years ago today/that Buzz Aldrin made a nutjob pay/the denier had to learn his place/so Buzz Aldrin punched him in the face...

Seriously, though, dude had about a foot and quite a few pounds on Buzz. But Buzz didn't care. I'm pretty sure it wasn't the moon landing denial wasn't the breaking point, it was when the guy called him a coward. That's when ol' buzz went into the clock-cleaning business, and business was good!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Dodo David: After all, have you ever seen the other side of the moon?
Well, have you?

[Fark user image image 300x300]
Yes.


There is no dark side of the moon really.

Matter of fact it's all dark.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: Ivo Shandor: Xcott: And in the last 20 years, the conspiracy nuts have regrouped, expanded, and turned schizophrenia into a full-blown religion and political party.

20 years ago you had like one guy that Buzz Aldrin could punch.  20 years later Buzz Aldrin has to sit back and watch a giant mob of these choads attempt to overthrow the government, shout down every school board and library board meeting in the country, and attempt to put themselves in charge of all the voting machines.

[static.standard.co.uk image 850x566]

I almost miss watching Pence stare intensely at the back of Donald's head every time he talked.


It's just sad how threads that have nothing to do with politics devolve into expositions of TDS. Just sad.
 
inner ted
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think the more interesting conspiracy is the 2 minutes on the Medical Emergency channel that the Aldrin and another astronaut allegedly switched to during the landing

Or make all the effort to meet a legend and say he never even went
- and get punched
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: edmo: And our asses are nowhere near getting to Mars.

No worries. Elon is on that already! Needs an excuse to get out of Twitter deal and being in route to another planet may just work. One ass in space!


Oh please, won't someone please launch elon musk to mars, TODAY? So sick of his edison thieving ass.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's one small punch to a man and one giant asshole to be suffered.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: edmo: And our asses are nowhere near getting to Mars.

Artemis is going to Mars.


The only way Artemis will ever get to Mars is as a set of commemorative drink coasters or something.
 
QuickDirtyOS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Glitchwerks: Dodo David: After all, have you ever seen the other side of the moon?
Well, have you?

[Fark user image image 300x300]
Yes.

There is no dark side of the moon really.

Matter of fact it's all dark.


Its cheese. dark cheese.. when light hits it, u can really see the cheese!
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.