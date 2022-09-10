 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Mosquitos: bad. Fire: bad. Combine the two and what do you get? Northern California is on fire, yo   (sfgate.com)
    Placer County, California, Sacramento metropolitan area, Lake Tahoe  
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah: as I said this time last year: It's been way overdue.

There are big swathes of forest that haven't burned since Smokey the Bear warned us all to watch out for forest fires back in the 50s, and since then there's been endless droughts, bark beetle infestations, more droughts, clear-cutting and irregular burns that did more harm than good, and too too many people.

The areas that burned last year are coming back and the whole area looks so much healthier with fewer trees and more manzanita like it's supposed to. And in re the people who won't evacuate because "Yew can't tell me wut to du!"

Yeah. Burn away dummies.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hasn't everything in California burned already?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

At least the flooding is slowing down the fires in SoCal.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nun soup?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mmm mesquite barbeque
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: bark beetle infestations


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty Python - Mosquito Hunters
Youtube BHBbJAIcnBI
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire Sketters!? I knew D&D was getting a revamp....but this is ridiculous.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why does anybody give a fark when parts of California burn it happens every year, we get it. It also happens throughout the rest of the country. shiat dries out and catches on fire, can't explain that...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The stuff that burns in California is worth a lot more.
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fire Mosquitoes is the name of my Los Lobos cover band.
 
Veloram
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Usually.  But in this case it's Placer County, so not worth all that much.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shame about the protected forest areas, though.
 
