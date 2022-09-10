 Skip to content
TwilightZone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's only polite.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Where, O Death, is your sting?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some countries simply get too old. They are so hung up on tradition that they forget about reality. Look at the Roman empire. Wait, you can't because it collapsed. Sad, indeed.
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm more fascinated in the tale of him getting the job when he showed up for a consultation.
 
Professoressa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It used to be very common to tell the bees things - births, marriages, departures and arrivals, and yes, deaths. There are several poems that reference the practice, including Whittier's "Tell the Bees," which is lovely.
 
Alaskan Yoda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, now we're just getting silly about the Queen
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Had to check to see if this was an Onion article. Now I just want to see if someone will do a study on this type of thing to see if there is any credit to the superstition.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Professoressa: It used to be very common to tell the bees things - births, marriages, departures and arrivals, and yes, deaths. There are several poems that reference the practice, including Whittier's "Tell the Bees," which is lovely.


Bees may deserve such niceties, but the queen's wasps can all go fark themselves. Huck a chunk of asphalt at the nest and shout out 'biatch is dead'.  Then to the running.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Some countries simply get too old. They are so hung up on tradition that they forget about reality. Look at the Roman empire. Wait, you can't because it collapsed. Sad, indeed.


Yeah, but it's nice that you can still get five for a quarter.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who told her dogs?
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Some countries simply get too old. They are so hung up on tradition that they forget about reality. Look at the Roman empire. Wait, you can't because it collapsed. Sad, indeed.


Indeed, so how goes those fine traditions of gender reveals, cake smashing, food wasting, and other inane trivialities that mark much of us "culture".

DId your thoughts and prayers solve anything yet?

a case of the pot calling the kettle black.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
DAD IS DEAD! TELL THE BEES!
Youtube aLfcjeo_J7w
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
lmao england is so farken dumb
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I haven't informed my bees of this.
Maybe I should, but they're American bees.
I suppose they may bee interested.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is truly the end of the Elizabeethan era.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The bees were heard to be "knackered."
 
