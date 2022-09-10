 Skip to content
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I believe this. It is an open secret that entire communities have been suborned into becoming pedophile havens.

All these people need is a single toehold: a clerkship, perhaps a local judge position. Over time, that sliver of corruption can be widened by hiring like-minded perverts. And once you have the school administrators, some teachers, the police chief, a county judge or two, and the leading local religious people, you control the children, and all avenues that the more vocal of them might try to take to escape the now-systematized rapes.

This works best, of course, in small town rural and semi-rural areas, and in areas infiltrated by certain religious groups (prime example, the Jehovah's Witness cult, which is a hotbed of pedophilia). Combine small towns, rural attitudes, and religious nuts and you have a prime prescription for Systematized Pedophilia.

And remember: these people do not think they are doing anything wrong. They believe that morality is on their side. This reinforces the entire community-capture dynamic.

My wife went through this shiat as a child, Her brother confirms it. So I can name several towns in both Northern and Southern California that qualify in this regard. And I'm sure that even the barely-aware among you can -- with a few moments thought and a Google search or two -- come up with a list of likely candidates.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

How does one even broach the subject as to whether someone is a like minded pervert?  I mean it seems like it would be an extremely difficult to get anyone to admit that they like kids
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Hey Bob, hot enough for you?  Speaking of hot, check out the ass on that kid over there.?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this the same as that cop who tried to hire a hooker and is now sex trafficking?

Because trying to hire a hooker is not sex trafficking
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is wrong with some people?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Having more than 28 grams of pot isn't drug trafficking, yet it is.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It's weird. We know that police lie. All the time. About everything.

But sometimes we're happy to believe them
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know someone who does counseling research for real sex trafficking.   She tried to help a North Korean woman who was working as a prostitute who refused help because she had paid off her transfer costs and was working on bringing her sister over to work as well so they could earn money to bring the entire family.  Another woman she was trying to help told her to go back to her rich country because she didn't have the moral high ground since some people will do anything to help get their family out of a horrible situation.  Brothels are legal here and a vast majority of workers are native born and so far most of the police press reports of so called trafficking don't result in the courts finding the same conclusion.  On the flip side, I also meet someone who was a shrink for the pervert court and she didn't know what a modern incel was so I'm guessing the local courts have a serious lack of knowledge about some issues.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dunno..... most cops I've met have been massive dicks
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yup: One of these out-of-state arrests included a deputy police chief from Georgia, Jason DiPrima, who allegedly tried to hire an undercover detective pretending to be a prostitute with $180 and a pack of White Claw
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is the most embarrassing part:  "He's in the jail as a jail bird like the jail birds he watches," the sheriff said.

The sheriff had a few days to come up with a witty one-liner and this is the best he could do?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: I know someone who does counseling research for real sex trafficking.   She tried to help a North Korean woman who was working as a prostitute who refused help because she had paid off her transfer costs and was working on bringing her sister over to work as well so they could earn money to bring the entire family.  Another woman she was trying to help told her to go back to her rich country because she didn't have the moral high ground since some people will do anything to help get their family out of a horrible situation.  Brothels are legal here and a vast majority of workers are native born and so far most of the police press reports of so called trafficking don't result in the courts finding the same conclusion.  On the flip side, I also meet someone who was a shrink for the pervert court and she didn't know what a modern incel was so I'm guessing the local courts have a serious lack of knowledge about some issues.


Modern incel? Did that term have a previous definition at some point?
 
DiggidyDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I agree these people caught committing crimes should be punished, dragging this out for publicity and exposure to gain from their misgivings is a bit distasteful IMO, and I do not condone it.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see any mention of pedophilia in the article. It seemed to me it was just guys trying to get a hooker.
Am I wrong? I didn't see any mention of pedophilia in the article. It seemed to me it was just guys trying to get a hooker.
 
saywhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grady Judd loves the camera.  He's constantly on TV having a press conference about something.  I'm sure he'll be running for Congress soon.
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saywhat: Grady Judd loves the camera.  He's constantly on TV having a press conference about something.  I'm sure he'll be running for Congress soon.


I was thinking that as well; this guy seems way too pleased with himself to be satisfied by just being a sheriff
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought that sex between consenting adults was legal. Silly me.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another suspect, 43-year-old Cameron Burke, of Ocoee, was already out on bond after being accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student at Oak Ridge High School in Orange County.  He worked at the school.

Seems like a pretty diverse crowd AND they got 160 people in 7 days.  Imagine if they tried this all year long.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

allears: And here I thought that sex between consenting adults was legal. Silly me.


Yes...but you don't actually PAY them until the divorce.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So they didn't stop a prostitution ring or arrest anyone involved with actual human trafficking. Just arrested men for soliciting undercover cops.
We stopped human trafficking! No you didn't. You really didn't. That's like arresting someone for having a joint and saying you stopped the drug cartel.
They did generate revenue though.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Similarly:
The sheriff's office also arrested Samy Claude, 26, of Orlando, who works as a photographer and was often contracted by Disney. Deputies said Claude brought a bag of sour Skittles for the undercover detective.

What's with all the food orders? Are Johns a better form of Door Dash when you have the munchies?

"Yo, if you could pay me $200 and bring an order of red curry with chicken, I'll suck your dick."
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: So they didn't stop a prostitution ring or arrest anyone involved with actual human trafficking. Just arrested men for soliciting undercover cops.
We stopped human trafficking! No you didn't. You really didn't. That's like arresting someone for having a joint and saying you stopped the drug cartel.
They did generate revenue though.


Thanks, came to post this. Such BS, old tyme prostitution stings are now labeled as investigations into human trafficking. What a farking joke.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Thats so they are tied to previous evidence, like texts, etc, setting up the meet
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Florida law says that if a prostitute declares she is a victim of sex trafficking then she is innocent of all crimes and her slate is wiped clean. Which means that all prostitution is sex trafficking.  Which means that prostitution stings are actually sex trafficking stings. And since sex trafficking always means child sex trafficking that means the police get positive publicity and extra funding for being heroes and saving children.

Behold the power of the press and of people who do no more than read headlines.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's in the jail as a jail bird like the jail birds he watches," the sheriff said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I know why the cops are doing it, but the johns seem very willing to comply.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Uh. The "technically it's ebilophile" crowd is about tripping on their tiny baby thumb dicks to talk about it. Here. On Fark.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I think this is the most embarrassing part:  "He's in the jail as a jail bird like the jail birds he watches," the sheriff said.

The sheriff had a few days to come up with a witty one-liner and this is the best he could do?


Also ""No, the students have track practice in the morning; you have jail practice in the morning," the sheriff said."
You just know he was laying awake at night trying to come up with those.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Thank you so much or not wanting to ride the hysteria bus, it appears to be quite full.

The majority of these cases were from the Sheriff placing ads online for escort and massage type services, but using the format and style that sex workers use.  Amazingly enough, not everyone has heard that the only people on the internet are undercover cops and perverts, so when the Johns turned up for the handie or blowjob, they got nicked.  Now that is not sex trafficking, teachers can have sex without being pedophiles, being a 57 year old Disney worker desperately in need of a blow job doesn't make you a sex predator, so just stop acting like it does, or I will conclude who the repressed sex maniacs and incels are on here.

Yes of course many women and under-aged kids are dragged into sex work.  Yes of course sex working encourages human trafficking and the associated misery, but don't let your perverted puritanical cultish beliefs start to paint every John and every hooker as part of a human trafficking ring.  It just isn't farking true, and this particular Nazi Sheriff gets his rocks off making these cases.  Stop encouraging Nazis to be Nazis.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso?

/sorry; that fruit was too low
//but it was of age
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I didn't see any mention of pedophilia in the article. It seemed to me it was just guys trying to get a hooker.


Yeah, I'm just as confused. Except for the school computer tech who has a previous charge w/a minor, I'm not seeing any pedophilia. Also, while I'm happy they rescued a few women who were being trafficked, it sounds like the rest of the sting was simple "solicitation of prostitution".  There's a difference between sex work and being trafficked. And why are 2 teachers and a Disney worker called out in the headline instead of the 2 cops??
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I think this is the most embarrassing part:  "He's in the jail as a jail bird like the jail birds he watches," the sheriff said.

The sheriff had a few days to come up with a witty one-liner and this is the best he could do?


""Dude, why didn't you think of that ahead of time?" the sheriff said."
""No, the students have track practice in the morning; you have jail practice in the morning," the sheriff said."

This article leans hard into all the quips they would give the detective in the TV version.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It really does seem like we should just go ahead and legalize prostitution. That doesn't solve the problems of child abuse and human trafficking, but I feel like it'd sure help a lot.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I'm not talking about sex with minors. Are you talking about that?"
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

What's going on in this thread?
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lemme know when they bring Matt Gaetz in as quickly, instead of waiting months and months.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Forget about it, Jake, it's Florida.
Pervert teachers and Godless Disney contractor grooming your children is all the rage right now.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sheriff Judd runs prostitution stings several times a year. They flip back and forth between regular prostitution stings, collecting up Johns and prostitutes and wrapping up pedos that travel met what they think are 13-14 year old kids for sex.

Judd has been doing this for years and yes, they do often find actual sex trafficked victims and have on occasion been able to bust a trafficker or two.

They also do child pornography stings like this one last year that resulted in some serious multiple life sentences for child abuse charges a few days ago

4 teens, 12 men arrested in child pornography sting, Polk deputies say (clickorlando.com)
followup
Man arrested in Polk child pornography sting sentenced to life in prison (clickorlando.com)

Judd is a ham, but his department does good work in this area. He actually arrests and charges pedos that abuse children for sex and pedos that try to meet little girls for sex, unlike say anyone over in the panhandle where say Matt Gaetz is still walking around free.

The feds also located more than 100 missing kids in a huge sting just announced a few weeks ago, 85 minors including one that was 11 years old.

FBI nationwide operation locates 121 actively missing kids, child sex trafficking victims | Fox News

Good thing there is no human trafficking in prostitution, I am sure every middle school has a class on how to be a prostitute.

Idiots.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey look, we've found a new and acceptable way to vilify people who are paying for sex. We'll just call it sex trafficking and make them all registered sex offenders for life.

I am not defending people who are farking or trying to fark underage children. I have no sympathy for those cats.I am defending what two consenting adults do with their own bodies.
/The morality police of this brave new world suck giant monkey nuts.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

allears: And here I thought that sex between consenting adults was legal. Silly me.


We can have sex and I can take you to dinner or buy you jewelry and that's fine. But if that dinner or jewelry is converted into cash, it's illegal. Unless I film it, too.

Yeah, this makes sense.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was a sting operation but they are all charged with human trafficking. It makes me wonder if that is just a charge that they automatically tack on to prostitution charges, kind of a f.u./kick 'em while they're down bonus charge.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We should still legalize prostitution and focus exclusively on trafficking.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: DON.MAC: I know someone who does counseling research for real sex trafficking.   She tried to help a North Korean woman who was working as a prostitute who refused help because she had paid off her transfer costs and was working on bringing her sister over to work as well so they could earn money to bring the entire family.  Another woman she was trying to help told her to go back to her rich country because she didn't have the moral high ground since some people will do anything to help get their family out of a horrible situation.  Brothels are legal here and a vast majority of workers are native born and so far most of the police press reports of so called trafficking don't result in the courts finding the same conclusion.  On the flip side, I also meet someone who was a shrink for the pervert court and she didn't know what a modern incel was so I'm guessing the local courts have a serious lack of knowledge about some issues.

Modern incel? Did that term have a previous definition at some point?


I believe the technical term was "creepazoid".
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: "I'm not talking about sex with minors. Are you talking about that?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

12YearBid: Hey look, we've found a new and acceptable way to vilify people who are paying for sex. We'll just call it sex trafficking and make them all registered sex offenders for life.

I am not defending people who are farking or trying to fark underage children. I have no sympathy for those cats.I am defending what two consenting adults do with their own bodies.
/The morality police of this brave new world suck giant monkey nuts.


OK but you do realize that adults are also forced into the sex trade, yes? That's what trafficking is.

I will say this article is not well written. It focuses way too much on the prostitution itself and far too little on the details of the trafficking.

/I get that prostitution is illegal, but every time I read "Guy gets busted for trying to hire someone to have sex with him," it reads like "Guy gets arrested for wearing red on Thursday." It's so arbitrary and stupid and really, really doesn't seem like something that should be a crime.
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: What's going on in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size

[hips.hearstapps.com image 436x327]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jeroendehaan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Carlos Gonzalez claimed he was just going to give the two prostitutes money and leave without having sex.

Yeah, men do that all the time.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

There's at least one dude here who took that position while having his real info in his profile. Like a photo of himself that basically served to reveal his real name and photography studio if you just reverse-image searched it.  Well, either that or he was really dedicated to role-playing as that guy for months on end on fark.  Haven't seen him lately, so apparently he got tired of repeatedly referencing high school girls' sexuality.
 
dywed88
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

allears: And here I thought that sex between consenting adults was legal. Silly me.


Not if one of them pays for it... unless they record it to sell to other people.
 
